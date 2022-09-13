Read full article on original website
Ben Wade to appear at retired teachers meeting
The Lassen and Plumas Retired Teachers will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Susanville Pizza Factory. Ben Wade will be the speaker. All retired teachers are welcome.
Honoring veteran employees
The Lassen County Board of Education recognized staff of the Lassen County Office of Education at its August meeting who had attained milestones for years of service. Amanda Michel, Special Education Coordinator, was present to receive a 15-year service plaque; and Brian Purdy, NetworkT Service Technician, received a 10-year service pin.
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Rotary Interact’s first meeting will be held at lunch Wednesday Sept. 28 in Room 150. The LHS gaming club is having a video game day at 3:30 p.m. today in the Library. Boys Soccer Open Field: from 3:30 to 5 p.m. today at Riverside Park. The next open gym will be Sept. 20.
LMUD announces brief planned power outage tonight
The Lassen Municipal Utility District announced a brief planned power outage tonight, Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Eagle Lake area. According to a statement from LMUD, crews will be working on the Eagle Lake distribution line, and some LMUD customers will experience a brief outage, late tonight, September 15. Work...
City council discusses CCC ruling, homeless issue
The Susanville City Council held a special meeting Monday, Sept. 12 to discuss two items — a possible response to last week’s Lassen Superior Court ruling dissolving the preliminary restraining order issued last year by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau and Susanville’s work on the local homelessness issue.
Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
Put CCC to good use
I hope that California’s Department of Corrections doesn’t leave their Susanville facility vacant, wasting millions that California’s taxpayers invested in building it. With California’s sky-high rents, and with so many seniors and disabled workers trying to survive on Social Security, the vacant facility could serve as much-needed affordable housing. Putting the facility to a needed use could also provide an income stream to Susanville, while helping struggling seniors.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
TO PROVIDE SUSTAINABLE GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT ACT (SGMA) GROUNDWATER SUSTAINABILITY PLAN (GSP) IMPLEMENTATION FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN AND THE COUNTY OF MODOC, ACTING AS THE GROUNDWATER SUSTAINABILITY AGENCIES (GSAs) FOR THE BIG VALLEY GROUNDWATER BASIN. The County of Lassen and the County of Modoc invites sealed proposals from qualified individuals...
PUBLIC NOTICE: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway
PUBLIC NOTICE: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway proposes to install a 160-ft-tall communications tower in their railroad right-of-way in Plumas County, CA at (latitude, longitude) 40.233528, -121.075, which will be licensed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As part of its responsibilities assigned by FCC for compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), BNSF invites the public to notify BNSF of any effects the placement of this tower may have on properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, or any concerns the public may have with regard to the potential impact the tower may have on natural and cultural resources subject to NEPA or NHPA review and consideration. Please direct your comments to Ian Waters at HDR, 10450 Holmes Rd, Suite 600, Kansas City, MO 64131 or [email protected] Comments must be received within 10 days of this notice.
Wait on the pitchforks and torches — let’s reserve judgment until we hear the judge’s side
Gee, I sure have mixed feelings about the allegations leveled this week by the Commission of Judicial Performance against Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery, and I’m guessing there are a lot of other folks in town who feel the same. I wouldn’t say the judge and I are friends, but in all our encounters he struck me as smart, sincere and respectful. Obviously, we never discussed any court cases or decisions, but I have the sense he’s determined he has the right to run his courtroom in a manner he sees as both appropriate and legal no matter what anyone else thinks. I can easily see how this approach might ruffle some feathers among the courthouse staff.
Mallery faces charges of ‘willful misconduct in office’ from Commission of Judicial Performance
This morning, Thursday, Sept. 15, the Commission on Judicial Performance announced it has instituted formal proceedings concerning Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery. The commission charges Mallery with “willful misconduct in office, conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute, and improper action...
