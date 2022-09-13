Read full article on original website
San Francisco police identify suspected catalytic converter thief who struck patrol car
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco have identified the suspect in a Monday catalytic converter theft who injured an officer when she struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from authorities.The driver in the incident, identified as 28 year-old female San Francisco resident Lorrayna Puefua, was taken into custody Monday morning, police said.The theft was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where a man told officers that two unknown suspects had just stolen his car's catalytic converter, according to police.Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car, double-parked in the area...
County roads to get surface treatment in Templeton
– The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department will begin a surface treatment project on various county roads. The work locations are in the Templeton area, (see the vicinity maps for details.) This work is a part of the county’s annual pavement management program and is required to maintain the pavement condition to provide a smooth, safe road and to avoid costly repairs in the future.
SFist
Electrical Fire Investigation Into Central Subway Could Further Delay Its Opening
A June electrical fire inside the long-delayed Central Subway system was a lot more dangerous than we’d realized at the time, and its aftermath may push the Central Subway’s opening out to 2023 — a full five years past its original opening date. There’s been a bit...
Former Wood Street resident talks about finding new home as cleanup continues
OAKLAND – The full-scale clearing out of Oakland's largest homeless camp just wrapped up its fourth day.Caltrans is moving some 200 people out of the Wood Street encampment, which stretches for nearly three-quarters of a mile along Interstate 880.The city said about 45 people have accepted some kind of help - shelter or a place for their RV. So where are they ending up, and how are they doing? KPIX 5 caught up with one of them at work."My first job was working on a soundstage when I was like five years old," said Ron McGowan, who was working on...
