OAKLAND – The full-scale clearing out of Oakland's largest homeless camp just wrapped up its fourth day.Caltrans is moving some 200 people out of the Wood Street encampment, which stretches for nearly three-quarters of a mile along Interstate 880.The city said about 45 people have accepted some kind of help - shelter or a place for their RV. So where are they ending up, and how are they doing? KPIX 5 caught up with one of them at work."My first job was working on a soundstage when I was like five years old," said Ron McGowan, who was working on...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO