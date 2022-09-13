ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Troup HS fishing team will honor Cooper Reid this weekend

TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing. Reid is a member of the Troup High School fishing team. This Saturday, at the first tournament of the season the High School Bass Association will be doing something special in his honor. "This weekend, they're having donation opportunities...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

East Texas women leaving their mark during Hispanic Heritage Month

TYLER, Texas — Sept. 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month -- a monthlong celebration where CBS19 will be highlighting different Hispanic cultures across the East Texas community. "We’ll be full of magic, full of tradition – our language, our culture," said Lilia Aparicio, coordinator for the...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troup, TX
City
Arp, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Troup, TX
Education
Local
Texas Football
Troup, TX
Sports
City
Buffalo, TX
Troup, TX
Football
Local
Texas Education
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Sid from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Sif — from the SPCA of East Texas. Sid is a 3-month-old Chihuahua that was rescued from an overcrowding situation. His little overbite shows his sweet character!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
CBS19

Troup community raising funds for Cooper Reid

TROUP, Texas — While a family continues to pray for their son's recovery after a football accident last week, their community in Troup is lifting them up. Freshly printed shirts that say “Praying for Cooper” were created by volunteers for the Reid family. Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High School, remains in the hospital after suffering a severe head injury during a football game Sept. 9.
TROUP, TX
Mix 93.1

Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
101.5 KNUE

Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos

Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Five Guys Burgers and Fries closing permanently in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview is set to permanently close next month just shy of 10 years in business at the location. “This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. read Wednesday. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 p.m. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Skelly

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas came by East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off a very cute 5-month-old chihuahua. Skelly is a play full pup who was a part of a group 29 chihuahuas first taken in by a veteran. The SPCA stepped up and took in 19 of them, including Skelly.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love

There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy