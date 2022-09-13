Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
'Untrustworthy and ineffective': Panel blasts governments' covid response
A global panel of experts Wednesday blamed the World Health Organization, the U.S. government and others for serious failures in coordinating an international response to covid-19, while laying out recommendations to protect against future pandemics and reviving disputed claims about the virus's origins. In a 45-page editorial, the Lancet Covid-19...
SFGate
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Hand on heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched his country’s flag rise Wednesday above the recaptured city of Izium, making a rare foray outside the capital that highlights Moscow’s embarrassing retreat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week...
SFGate
Cease-fire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan held Thursday following two days of fighting that killed 176 soldiers from both sides. Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said the truce brokered thanks to international mediation took effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday. A previous cease-fire that Russia brokered Tuesday had quickly failed.
Comments / 0