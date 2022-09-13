Young people have to know that when they rise to fame they no longer can be in the public eyes off stage because at that point your not just a regular person and old friends may envy your successTake refuge at home and take private outings...... Message from ole school
To all of y'all thinking gang stuff if you all bothered to read this man wasn't affiliated. He moved out to L.A. to work on music I've never heard of him being in beefs.
People this man was not affiliated with a gang. His music wasn’t gang music and for you know at alls, he not throwing up gang signs. Y’all need to learn about things before saying people doing something when they not.
Related
Rapper Patrick Wayne Stay Dead at 36
Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Rachel Wattley Posted Her Mug Shot On Instagram After Her Arrest
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
Nicki Minaj Accused Of Using Body-Slimming Filter In 'Super Freaky Girl' Music Video
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at Age 51
RELATED PEOPLE
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond
Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder
PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death
Jason Momoa shaves hair while calling for the elimination of single-use plastics
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 588