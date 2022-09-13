Read full article on original website
Vols to Host Akron in Sold Out Neyland Stadium
Two days ago, Tennessee announced that the Florida game next Saturday, September 24 was officially sold out. Now, two days later, Tennessee has announced the sellout of the upcoming Akron game that will take place in Neyland Stadium this Saturday. The news isn't necessarily a big ...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The chief executive of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island from San Antonio on Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they were told they were going to Boston. DeSantis took from the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by surprising Democratic strongholds with large influxes of migrants and providing little or no information. “They were told that they would have a job and they would have housing,” said Elizabeth Folcarelli, who leads Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and described the scramble for shelter as a “huge challenge.”
