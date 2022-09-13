ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTEN.com

Emergency relief funds headed to Oklahoma farmers, ranchers

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to provide financial relief to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought. The state will distribute money from the emergency drought relief fund. "There's a board set up to discuss how you're going to be eligible...
KTUL

Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on a $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
KTUL

Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
KLAW 101

Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers

It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
oklahomawatch.org

Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent

The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
KTUL

Four Oklahoma schools receive national honor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four schools in Oklahoma have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The four Oklahoma schools honored were:. Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Checotah School District.
kosu.org

Oklahoma wildlife department monitoring fatal brain disease in deer, elk

A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road near the Oklahoma panhandle border tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose and other members of the cervid family by creating sponge-like holes in their brains. Although...
KTUL

Oklahoma politicians, advocates respond to proposed Title IX rule

TULSA, Okla. — Fifty years after the landmark decision, the Biden administration wants to expand protections under Title IX. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden said there's more work required to achieve full equality. "Every person, and I mean every person, deserves a chance to realize their full potential,"...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Oklahoma alligator moving hatchlings caught on camera

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native Oklahoma alligators have always lived. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south of the Joplin region. In July the Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released details on Oklahoma alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study...
Ragon Steele

What Makes HB 1775 A Good Law For Teachers

I’ve been reading different articles about education in Oklahoma. Mostly criticism about HB 1775, I like all other teachers, want education in Oklahoma and across the nation to be of high quality and equal to all of the students that attend our schools. So not having much information about the legislation in question, I decided to download it and read it for myself.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Poll Shows Nelson With Lead On Walters In Oklahoma's Superintendent Race

Pollsters are finding a greater degree of polarization in most races - Republicans only voting for Republicans, and Democrats sticking with their party. However, when it comes to Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction race and education issues, analysts are seeing voters switching parties. Results from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll show Democrat Jena Nelson polling at 48.1 percent of the vote, Republican Ryan Walters at 43.1 percent with 8.8 percent undecided. Nelson is the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, and Walters is Oklahoma's current state Secretary of Education.
