KTUL
Billboard promoting abortion resources in California to be launched in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking aim at seven pro-life states in the country. Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted that billboards promoting abortion resources in California will be going up in Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, and South Dakota. The billboard going up in...
KTEN.com
Emergency relief funds headed to Oklahoma farmers, ranchers
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to provide financial relief to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought. The state will distribute money from the emergency drought relief fund. "There's a board set up to discuss how you're going to be eligible...
KTUL
Experts disagree with classifying fentanyl as 'weapon of mass destruction'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is one of 18 states asking President Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. It’s an unusual request for an unusually dangerous drug. When one hears the phrase “weapon of mass destruction,” they typically think of mushroom clouds, not pills...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas
TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on a $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
KOCO
10-day challenge period to come to end for state question on Oklahoma ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday afternoon, the 10-day challenge period for the state question being on the ballot will come to an end. Will recreational marijuana be on your ballot this November? Soon, we could learn the fate of state question 820. At the end of last month, the...
KTUL
Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
KTUL
'Parenting in the wild is no easy task': Alligator builds, guards nest in Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Parenting in the wild is no easy task!. Officials posted a video showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out...
Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers
It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
Oklahoma’s electric vehicle plan approved by Biden Administration
More electric vehicle charging stations will soon be coming to the Sooner State.
oklahomawatch.org
Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent
The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers ranked fourth-worst in country for road rage, survey finds
A recent survey found that Oklahoma drivers are among the worst when it comes to road rage. Forbes Advisor found that Oklahoma drivers are the fourth worst in terms of road rage in the country. Utah, Missouri and Colorado are ranked worse, and New Mexico is fifth. The survey found...
KTUL
Four Oklahoma schools receive national honor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four schools in Oklahoma have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The four Oklahoma schools honored were:. Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Checotah School District.
Poll Shows ‘Statistical Tie’ In Race For Oklahoma Governor
The numbers are stunning: Incumbent governor Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are at a statistical tie with just two months left of the campaign season. Here’s the data from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll: Stitt with 43.7 percent and Hofmeister with 42.7 percent with about 6 percent voting for other candidates, and 7 percent undecided.
kosu.org
Oklahoma wildlife department monitoring fatal brain disease in deer, elk
A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road near the Oklahoma panhandle border tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose and other members of the cervid family by creating sponge-like holes in their brains. Although...
KTUL
Oklahoma politicians, advocates respond to proposed Title IX rule
TULSA, Okla. — Fifty years after the landmark decision, the Biden administration wants to expand protections under Title IX. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden said there's more work required to achieve full equality. "Every person, and I mean every person, deserves a chance to realize their full potential,"...
Oklahoma alligator moving hatchlings caught on camera
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native Oklahoma alligators have always lived. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south of the Joplin region. In July the Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released details on Oklahoma alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study...
What Makes HB 1775 A Good Law For Teachers
I’ve been reading different articles about education in Oklahoma. Mostly criticism about HB 1775, I like all other teachers, want education in Oklahoma and across the nation to be of high quality and equal to all of the students that attend our schools. So not having much information about the legislation in question, I decided to download it and read it for myself.
Poll Shows Nelson With Lead On Walters In Oklahoma's Superintendent Race
Pollsters are finding a greater degree of polarization in most races - Republicans only voting for Republicans, and Democrats sticking with their party. However, when it comes to Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction race and education issues, analysts are seeing voters switching parties. Results from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll show Democrat Jena Nelson polling at 48.1 percent of the vote, Republican Ryan Walters at 43.1 percent with 8.8 percent undecided. Nelson is the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, and Walters is Oklahoma's current state Secretary of Education.
