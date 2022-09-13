ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘Wrongly detained’: Family seeks justice for Tennessee veteran imprisoned in Venezuela

By Paige Weeks
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L52Ya_0hslPCVi00

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — It’s been two years since an East Tennessee family says that their son, Matthew Heath, was wrongfully detained in Venezuela and labeled a spy .

Hawaii couple charged with stealing IDs of dead Texas kids, conspiring against the government
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrSUS_0hslPCVi00
Photo of United States Marine Corps Veteran Matthew Heath. (Courtesy of Heath’s family)

Marine Corps Veteran Matthew Heath was reported to be arrested in September 2020. Heath’s family believes he’s being used as a political prisoner and pawn.

Despite contacting several U.S. government officials and working with advocates in the U.S. and Venezuela, Heath’s family says he remains inaccessible after being imprisoned, tortured and held as a political hostage.

“Two years of lost family time; lost time with his son,” Heath’s uncle Everett Rutherford said. “It’s a very difficult period for us.”

Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for his help

Heath’s family says in addition to being starved, electrically shocked, beaten and suffocated, the veteran recently attempted suicide.

This month also marks two years of efforts on the part of Heath’s family. They also say he still hasn’t received any real help or answers from the U.S. government.

“He remains in a psychiatrics ward in a Venezuela military hospital. He is currently stable but remains on a ‘knife edge.'”

Everett Rutherford, Matthew Heath’s uncle

“We’ve seen, essentially, no progress since the spring,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford is referring to March of this year when reports stated that Representative Roger Carstens returned to Venezuela with two unjustly detained American citizens .

First Lady Jill Biden, Cardona in East Tennessee for education tour

“Certainly we’re happy to see anyone come home from any detention, but it would certainly be nice also to see more people come home in that process,” Rutherford said.

As Heath’s family members demand answers and progress, one woman remains in the center of the situation, Matthew’s mother, Connie Haynes.

“I don’t even know myself anymore,” Haynes said. “Every day, 24 hours, is for Matthew. I want the president to bring my son home. Do whatever it takes to talk to [President Nicolás] Maduro , to give him anything. We don’t have anything in this United States that’s worth my son. I just want him brought home.”

Heath’s story has been told several times over the past two years, both on the local and national levels. His uncle says it’s because the family aims to make sure Heath’s name and situation remain in the headlines.

“The fact of the matter is, the minute you step outside the United States into certain parts of the world, you’re a target because you’re an American,” Rutherford said. “It’s a constant struggle to make sure that we keep Matthew’s name and the concept of hostage and wrong detainees in the news as much as we possibly can.”

Matthew Heath’s full case (document courtesy of Heath family) Download

WATE has been told Heath is allowed to make a short phone call once a week. He is also monitored by his attorney in Venezuela.

See daily updates on Twitter , which are provided by members of Heath’s family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Police searching for Abingdon woman after man kidnapped, beaten

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) continues to search for an Abingdon woman believed to have been involved in the abduction and strangulation of an unidentified male victim. Authorities announced that 26-year-old Madeline Mae Shortt is wanted on several charges for the Sept. 14 incident believed to have been committed […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub

DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after sending obscene messages to a minor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints of obscene messages being sent to a juvenile on social media. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Roger Pollard, of Piney Flats, was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Pollard is currently being […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Daily Mail

Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes

Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
LAREDO, TX
CBS News

Six of the 43 Mexican college students who went missing in 2014 were given to the army before they were ordered killed, official says

Six of the 43 college students who disappeared in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed, the Mexican government official leading a Truth Commission said Friday. Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas' surprise comment was the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two babies aged four and 18 months old are found abandoned in Arizona desert by border patrol agents

Two children aged four and eighteen months were found alone in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert by border patrol officials. The shocking discovery came on Friday not far from the US-Mexico border, according to John R Modlin, chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.Mr Modlin said the younger child was unresponsive and had to be revived after being left in the desert “to die”. “This is cruelty,” he tweeted. “And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake.”A group of...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuela#East Tennessee#Photo Of#United States#Marine Corps Veteran
Daily Mail

Border crisis laid bare: Eerie night vision footage shows more than 500 people marching into Texas over one night - while 2,500 miles away liberal Martha's Vineyard melted down over just 50 migrants

Shocking night vision footage shows the moment more than 500 migrants sneaked across the southern border into Texas - despite Kamala Harris claiming it was 'secure'. The jaw-dropping thermal imaging video showed sprawling lines of people queuing in Mexico before slowly making their way into Eagle Pass overnight. The three...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Dumps Two Busloads of Migrants in Front of Kamala Harris’ D.C. Residence

Florida and Texas’ plan to transport migrants to “leftist” cities culminated in a pair of cruel publicity stunts in a 12-hour span this week, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering two busloads be dropped off outside the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning.The buses that arrived in Washington, D.C. carried about 100 migrants, Fox News reported, most of whom were nationals from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico.Video circulating online from the scene showed a group of young men, women, and children carrying backpacks, pillows, and blankets as they chatted outside Harris’ residence with nowhere to go...
TEXAS STATE
WJHL

WJHL

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy