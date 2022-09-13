Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Matt Cassel on Justin Herbert's rib injury: 'There's nothing worse'
Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert took a beating during Thursday night's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After leaving the game for a play with an apparent rib injury, many feared the worst for Herbert. On Friday, head coach Brandon Staley announced that Herbert was day-to-day after suffering a "fracture to his rib cartilage."
