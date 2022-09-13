Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO