Connie Nania
3d ago
This is reason people with real pain issues cannot get relief.
john
3d ago
take their licences to practice medicine for good let them go get a job in a warehouse or walmart
Bob White
3d ago
well fetynal comes from the drug cartels they are sure not going to bust or try taking them to jail they would have to go to the boarder.
abc27.com
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and...
West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
abc27.com
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
New Jersey Globe
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Pa. Optometric Association
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping people read the fine print, or see the exit sign before passing by it. The Pennsylvania Optometric Association provided free vision care to people in Harrisburg with no insurance coverage. Optometrists with VSP Vision provided eye exams and prescription...
Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states linked to Hello Fresh E. coli outbreak
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning for anyone who receives Hello Fresh meal kits. According to the CDC, ground beer in some meals is linked to an E.coli outbreak in six states. Six people had been hospitalized. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the states where the beef was sent. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to attend Renaissance Faire
(WHTM) – Riley Williams, the Cumberland County woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the January 6 riot, has been approved to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire for a second time despite being under house arrest. According to Williams’s attorney, she will be allowed to attend this...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Nevada Man Admits Sending Over 200 Pounds of Meth to Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Christopher...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces $20.3 Million from Biden Administration for PhilaPort Expansion
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Biden Administration has awarded the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) $20.3 million to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal, as well as safety and efficiency upgrades with the modernization of the terminal’s main gate. “A significant hub for global...
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
wkok.com
Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story
Fired workers and frustrated employers are facing off in court battles over Pennsylvania’s vague safeguards for marijuana patients, and those on both sides are asking for a legislative fix.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along […]
abc27.com
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones’ commentary became a focus of testimony on...
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania man accused of buying human body parts scheduled for preliminary hearing
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police say they got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored in the basement of his home.
