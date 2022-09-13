ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 33

Connie Nania
3d ago

This is reason people with real pain issues cannot get relief.

Reply(3)
28
john
3d ago

take their licences to practice medicine for good let them go get a job in a warehouse or walmart

Reply(1)
12
Bob White
3d ago

well fetynal comes from the drug cartels they are sure not going to bust or try taking them to jail they would have to go to the boarder.

Reply
2
Related
abc27.com

Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
FLORIDA STATE
abc27.com

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Beckley, WV
Health
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charleston, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
City
Clarksville, PA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Wytheville, VA
Beckley, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Beckley, WV
City
Lowry, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Clarksville, VA
City
Fayetteville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Pa. Optometric Association

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping people read the fine print, or see the exit sign before passing by it. The Pennsylvania Optometric Association provided free vision care to people in Harrisburg with no insurance coverage. Optometrists with VSP Vision provided eye exams and prescription...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Pills#Pain Relievers#Pill#Sentencing#Hope Clinic#Abc27#Roswell Tempest Lowry
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Nevada Man Admits Sending Over 200 Pounds of Meth to Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Christopher...
SPARKS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones’ commentary became a focus of testimony on...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy