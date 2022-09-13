ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPS hiring 3,300 seasonal workers in Minneapolis for the holidays

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yixDx_0hslOWJR00
Credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

UPS will hire more than 3,300 seasonal employees in the Minneapolis area ahead of the holidays.

In a Wednesday announcement, the shipping company announced that it would hire more than 100,000 temporary employees nationally ahead of the holiday season.

Most of the positions require a digital application, and around 80% do not require a job interview, according to the announcement.

UPS is mostly hiring for seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers. The wages for package car driver positions begin at $21 per hour, while tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $30 per hour.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, UPS Executive Vice President and President of U.S. Operations, in a statement.

“UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

The announcement also notes that seasonal workers can be hired full-time, with around 35,000 seasonal workers getting full-time positions after the last holiday season.

The company says a full-time package delivery driver averages $95,000 per year, not including health benefits and pensions.

You can find out how to apply here.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

