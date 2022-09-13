Black ties sell out at gentlemen's stores as customers snap up mourning attire to mark Queen's passing

Black ties are selling out as well-heeled men rush to buy traditional mourning attire to show their respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Artisans at Turnbull and Asser, shirt maker to King Charles III, have been diverted to making only black ties as it anticipates high demand to continue before the arrival of the Queen’s coffin in London and her lying-in-state.

The firm had sold out of standard black ties at its Jermyn Street shop in London yesterday.

Store manager James Cook said there was a rush of customers from surrounding gentlemen’s clubs and offices after news of the Queen’s poor health broke on Thursday, adding: ‘The great and the good were coming in, wanting to be prepared.’

Demand had surpassed levels seen when Princess Diana and Prince Philip died, he said.

At Hawes and Curtis in Jermyn Street, a store worker said yesterday it had sold out of black ties within an hour on Thursday and was still waiting for new stock to arrive.

Harvie and Hudson, also in Jermyn Street, said it was trying to get more black ties from Italy, adding diplomats and MPs had been visiting to buy them since Thursday afternoon.

New & Lingwood, the gentlemen’s outfitters founded in 1865, began making black silk mourning bands on Thursday and has sold around 50, as well as about 200 black ties.

Mourners have been advised by the Government to “dress appropriately” for the Queen’s lying-in-state in Westminster on Wednesday.

Men travelling to London who are seeking a more affordable black tie will still find a range in some Moss Brothers and Marks & Spencer stores.