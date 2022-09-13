ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmys 2022 critics rip ‘boring’ show & ‘change channels’ as they shudder over Kenan Thompson’s ‘dumb, cringey jokes’

By Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
EMMYS fans have ripped the 2022 show as "boring" and slammed host Kenan Thompson's jokes, claiming they couldn't watch.

Critics were vocal throughout the entire show, even taking aim at the network for their scheduling.

Emmys viewers ripped Kenan Thompson for his jokes as he hosted the 2022 show. Credit: Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images
The Saturday Night Live star hosted the awards show for the first time ever Credit: AP

As Monday's show aired live, fans flocked to Twitter to make their displeasure known.

"After how BORING the oscars script was, I'm kind of glad the emmys are using dumb cringey jokes. I'd rather do this than this you know?" one critic wrote.

Another tweeted: "Currently watching the emmys and kenan's jokes are killing me."

A third hater wrote: "Kenan's jokes are basically stale tweets."

Someone else wrote: "I miss a stage. I mean a real stage with curtains, not this thing that seems almost like a pedestal. And I love Keenan but that open did not work."

Another critic complained: "I'm switching channels now."

Not everyone was unhappy with Kenan's hosting, however.

One fan tweeted: "Kenan Thompson making white people uncomfortable is so funny."

Another wrote: "Kenan Thompson has been making me laugh since I was 10 years old. I'm 37. Kenan is basically my step-dad."

In addition to complaints about the host, fans slammed those working behind the scenes.

AMATEUR HOUR

Early in the show, viewers took to Twitter to point out some issues they noticed, especially during host Kenan Thompson's musical introduction where the sound seemed to be out of sync.

"What is going on with the cameras and sound?" one person tweeted during the broadcast.

"Am I the only one whose sound is out of sync on the Emmys?" another added.

One viewer agreed: "... The camera is so shaky- it's making me sick."

"I would like to offer my services as a sound engineer. I couldn’t do any worse than the person doing it," another joked.

Others went in even harder: "... I have another Emmys complaint. There is definitely something wrong with the sound because I am hearing some sort of crackling/clicking that is not my tv because it stops when the commercials start."

"Who the hell sound designed the Emmys?" one person added.

Another viewer even had issues with the background tunes and said: "What is this music at the Emmys?"

The camera also seemed to shake during Michael Keaton's acceptance speech for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie- the 71-year-old also appeared to get muted for a moment as he spoke.

While some viewers were going off about all the tech issues, other fans weren't exactly happy that the ceremony aired on a Monday instead of its usual Sunday.

The network is also home to Sunday Night Football, which kicked off one day before the highly-anticipated awards show.

To avoid tampering with the National Football League's scheduling, NBC opted to bump the awards to Monday instead- however, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks also took the field that same night.

SCHEDULING DRAMA

Even before the show, fans seemed to find issue with the production.

As the Emmy Awards red carpet took place, fans flocked to Twitter to express a mix of confusion and frustration with NBC.

"Why are The Emmys on a Monday? I don't like this," one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: "What kinda braindead decision was it to schedule the Emmys to be on the first Monday Night Football of the season? Couldn't have done it a week earlier? Shows about to have 13 viewers tonight."

"Why’s the Emmys on a Monday? Real people have work you know?" someone else wondered.

This isn't the first time the Emmy Awards have been on a Monday, however, it also occurred back in 2018.

Kenan kicked off the show with a musical number riffing off popular shows Credit: Getty
The series of skits failed to land with some viewers Credit: Getty
Kenan did not respond to criticisms of his hosting abilities Credit: AFP

Comments / 5

Neal Tomlinson
3d ago

well he's not allowed to be funny. Overly political shows that are one sided and not actually that funny has killed their ratings. Absolutely anything that's actually funny but might be offensive to the liberal rage mob is also not allowed. Comedy is dead...

Reply
5
Sheep must follow
2d ago

comedy is dead...only person you are allowed to make fun of is the straight white male because that's ok and everyone else is off limits

Reply
2
