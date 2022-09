Stratford Hills Apartments, a 430-unit residential community in Richmond’s Chippenham Village neighborhood, sold for $76.5 million on Aug. 22, Colliers announced. West 300 North Associates LLC bought the property, located at 2517 W. Tremont Court near Chesterfield County’s Bon Air area, from Stratford Bethany LLC. The property includes 42 buildings, 11 of which are garden-style apartments and 31 are townhomes. The community includes 292 townhome-style units, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The new owners have plans for renovating the interiors and updating amenities. The property is 98% leased and a total of 429,393 square feet.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO