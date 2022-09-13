Read full article on original website
Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
Poll shows more Arkansans are FOR recreational marijuana than AGAINST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Talk Business and Politics along with Hendrix College releasing new polling on the topic of recreational marijuana. The poll asked if prospective voters were for, against, or undecided on issue 4. 58.5% were for the issue, 29% were against and 12.5% percent are undecided. “The fact the poll comes out and […]
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson states opposition to federal Title IX changes to include transgender protections
In a Thursday news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his, and his administration’s, position on transgender inclusion clear.
talkbusiness.net
Poll: Support grows for recreational marijuana; majority favors change to abortion law
Arkansas voters support a ballot initiative by a 2-to-1 margin to legalize recreational marijuana, and, by a slim margin, they want to see changes made to the state’s abortion law. The latest Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey of 835 likely Arkansas voters was conducted on Sept. 12 and...
kasu.org
Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones
On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
Hutchinson: Proposed Title IX changes violate Arkansas law
(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday a proposed change to the Title IX rule would "undermine" girls sports and "violate the letter of Title IX itself." The rule proposed by the U.S Department of Education in June would require K-12 schools and publicly funded colleges...
talkbusiness.net
With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned
Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
Arkansas hospitals possibly facing closure as they struggle financially
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The economy has been struggling, and like many businesses, people are facing the hard reality of inflation and staffing shortages. This includes our hospitals, and the Arkansas Hospital Association said that some hospitals could face closure if something doesn't change. It's mostly the smaller hospitals...
swark.today
Ledezma, Bautista named as finalists in Arkansas Peace Week Art Contest
HOPE, AR – Two Hope Academy of Public Service student artists were selected as finalists in the Arkansas Peace Week Art Contest out of thousands of entries. Cindy Ledezma and Arizbeth Bautista, both sixth graders, were named as finalists in their division. Their work will be on display at...
NWA election officials flooded with 2020 election FOIAs
Northwest Arkansas election officials have seen an influx in people submitting Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for 2020 election data.
FOX 16 Investigates: State investigating alleged unauthorized ‘solar hookup’ fees by utility companies
A Van Buren County man thought he would save money by going solar, but he scratched that plan when he claims the utility company's demands became financially impossible.
KHBS
AR SOS: Recreational marijuana initiative 'insufficient for inclusion on the ballot'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recreational marijuana will be on the ballot in November in Arkansas, but votes cast for Issue 4 might not count. The state Board of Election Commissioners did not approve the language of the ballot title of the recreational marijuana ballot issue because of language regarding THC in some recreational products.
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Bobby Petrino’s Downfall Ranks Among Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Arkansas Football History
As it has every year since 2005, with the exception of the weird 2020 COVID year, the Arkansas football program will host an FCS team for a non-conference game Saturday. Usually a cupcake that the Razorbacks put away easily before the band’s halftime performance, this year’s matchup brings not only a tough opponent — Missouri State is No. 5 in the FCS rankings — but also intriguing storylines.
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
College Football News
Arkansas vs Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas vs Missouri State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Arkansas (2-0), Missouri State (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
How to Watch or Listen to Hogs’ Matchup with Missouri State
Former coach brings nationally-ranked FCS team back to Fayetteville.
swark.today
Girl Trek Arkansas to stage expo, concert at Hempstead Hall September 23-24
The first GirlTrek: Arkansas event is being held inclusive of our urban community and every woman and girl within the entire state of Arkansas, is welcome. This Health Symposium and Outdoor Expo wellness walk-centric experience is a co-branded multicultural affair for Arkansas the entire community can join. This Symposium Expo...
