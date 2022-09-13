Read full article on original website
Related
San Jose stabbing suspect in custody
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
San Jose kicks off Mexican Independence Day celebration with El Grito
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Consulate General of Mexico will be joining with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo to kick off Mexican Independence Day celebrations at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. The committee of patriotic holidays of San Jose will be hosting the El Grito celebration tonight. That commemorates when, in 1810, Fr. […]
Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night. Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m. He is in critical condition and was taken The post Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition appeared first on KION546.
New photo released captures moment of fatal Watsonville plane crash
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new photo was released by officials on Thursday from the Watsonville plane crash last month that killed three people. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)’s photo shows the two planes colliding midair as they were set to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport. The photo was released as part […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local outreach group that ministers to the homeless want to showcase the life of a man who came to them more than a year ago. Ron James touched several lives within the Chinatown community. “This is our community they are just lost, and if we don't reach out to them,” said Chris Fender, with The post Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered appeared first on KION546.
Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday. They have confirmed with KION that they are heading to the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive. No further details have been shared. This is a developing story. The post Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Athlete dies during Ironman race in Santa Cruz over the weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A 61-year-old man died over the weekend during an Ironman 70.3 race in Santa Cruz. Eduardo Munoz of Hayward had a heart attack during the swimming section of Sunday's race off of Main Beach in Santa Cruz. The Ironman Group, which is the company that...
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Twice in 1 Year, Gilroy Man Jumps Into Action to Protect Public in Emergency
The settings were both very different – one at a Pop Warner football game and the other at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. There was a common thread, though. Lives were in danger and someone needed to do something, fast. Without any hesitation, Willie Maquinalez was that someone both times.
Deputies: Shots fired toward a house in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred toward a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 2800 block of Coyote Road. Investigators are still trying to The post Deputies: Shots fired toward a house in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting. This The post Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Shawarma King reigns in humble surroundings, but with a growing number of loyal subjects.
You are standing on concrete, cracked and pitted in places and dusty from the procession of passing trucks. Aromas of exhaust from the traffic mix with the ting of fresh petrol gushing from multiple pumps. Ambient sound is limited to the low rumble of idling engines and the ding of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
Sammy the Slug weather vane stolen from UC Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Sammy the Slug weather vane was stolen from the University of California, Santa Cruz campus in the past week, and the UCSC police department is asking for the public's help locating it. According to police, Sammy was stolen from the garden of the University...
KSBW.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location
MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
KSBW.com
Why did the city of Pacific Grove cut trees down at the Monarch Buttery Sanctuary?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Residents of Pacific Grove have called foul after several trees were cut down at the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, but the city says the move was done in full transparency and will only help the monarchs. (Video Player: How to help the monarch butterfly now that...
Corral De Tierra Power Outage
SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): There are 1,140 customers without power in the Corral de Tierra neighborhood in Salinas on Monday afternoon. According to PG&E, the outage took place at 2:54 p.m. Crews are working on restoring power and investigating the cause of the outage. Power is estimated to be restored at 6:00 p.m. The post Corral De Tierra Power Outage appeared first on KION546.
Two arrested after CHP chase from Salinas to Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 14, 2022, at 12:33 p.m.- California Highway Patrol has released new details about a carjacking that led to a high-speed chase on Highway 101 in Salinas into Gilroy Tuesday. CHP said a white Mustang reported as stolen during a carjacking was spotted at 2:06 p.m. near South Sanborn. CHP Monterey The post Two arrested after CHP chase from Salinas to Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Editorial: Monterey Jazz Festival
In a few days, music will fill the Monterey County Fairgrounds. This year the Monterey Jazz Festival celebrates its 65th anniversary. It’s the longest, continuously running jazz festival in the world. Thousands of people will enjoy the three-day event, which features 300 artists, on four stages. But the Monterey Jazz Festival is more than just a weekend.
Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Schools across the Central Coast are suffering from a lack of student enrollments and students attending classes. While there is no definitive factor on what might be causing this, where we live might play a role. From elementary to middle school, schools see fewer students in the classroom. According to the The post Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop appeared first on KION546.
1 Person Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Gilroy (Gilroy, CA)
According to the Gilroy Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Gilroy on Monday. The crash happened near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way at around 8:55 p.m. According to the officials, the driver of the [..]
Comments / 0