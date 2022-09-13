Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 teens arrested during large fight at Edina homecoming football game
EDINA, Minn. — Three teens were arrested at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday night after a large fight broke out, requiring Edina Police to call in officers from Richfield, St. Louis Park and Bloomington for help. The teens were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Information...
Family and friends mourn loss of Nate Stratton, 20-year-old Minnetonka HS grad
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Friends and family continue to grieve the loss of 20-year-old Minnetonka High School graduate Nate Stratton, who was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend near the campus of Indiana University. Stratton had just started his junior year at IU, where he was pursuing studies in...
Minnetonka H.S. alumnus killed in hit-and-run near Indiana University
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — A 20-year-old Minnetonka High School alumnus is being remembered after he was struck and killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver early Sunday near the campus of Indiana University. In a message to school staff, Minnetonka principal Jeff Erickson confirmed that Nathaniel Stratton died during the incident,...
Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place
MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mothers team up to fight mental health stigma
ELK RIVER, Minnesota — It's been nearly two years since Janet Casperson and Shannon Lee lost their children to suicide. "We will forever look at life through a different lens," Lee said. Sam Casperson died Jan. 2, 2020. Six weeks later, his girlfriend Ashlyn Ripple died Feb.17, 2020. Casperson...
Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood
ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
Raptor Center admits 30,000th avian patient
ST PAUL, Minn. — For nearly 50 years, the University of Minnesota Raptor Center has been a leading facility in the treatment, rehabilitation and research of raptors. Since opening in 1974, the center has seen thousands of avian patients come through its doors, and as of August, that number officially reached 30,000 birds.
Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
Principal 'rolling' into new school year with hope
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — School is back in full swing at Two Rivers High School and Principal Al Johnson has his rollerskates ready to go. "I started skating about seventh or eighth grade. It was some of the best times of life as far as memories," he said. Flashing...
Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis
A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.
3,300 calls, 0 injuries: Minneapolis Behavioral Crisis Response teams quietly winning over skeptics
MINNEAPOLIS — For the past nine months, two white vans carrying Minneapolis Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) teams, have quietly answered a lot of calls and addressed a lot of misconceptions. "A big misconception is that, first, there is a crisis line. That does not exist. It's just 911." said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
64th reported homicide in Minneapolis happens early Sunday morning
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in an after-hours party near Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis, the city’s 68th reported homicide of the year
Popularity of pickleball continues rise in both business, pleasure
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prides itself on being the “State of Hockey,” but a comparatively new sport that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton, is gaining on it. The national pickleball director at Life Time, David Dutrieuille, says its popularity is exploding at a rate businesses have never seen.
Grow with KARE: Celebrating the Arb's grass collection
It was 35 years ago that the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum started the grass collection, and today it's absolutely beautiful. One reason for its success is Dr. Mary Meyer, a UMN professor that started with the grass collection. She a was a graduate student back then, trialing which grasses would survive our harsh winters.
28-year-old man dies in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man died early Sunday morning at Hennepin Healthcare after Minneapolis police say he was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds by officers responding to a reported shooting. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a reported shooting at 1618...
Hands-free enforcement consistent in MN over three years since bill passed
MINNEAPOLIS — Vijay Dixit from Eden Prairie was perhaps the most vocal advocate for Minnesota's hands-free bill when it passed in 2019. He lost his daughter Shreya in 2007 to a distracted driving crash. Friday would have been her birthday. "She would be 34. Oh my God, she would...
Charges filed for man who led police on chase resulting in Leneal Frazier’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man who is accused of leading former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings on a high-speed chase, ending in the death of an innocent driver, is now also charged in the July 2021 case. Cummings is still awaiting trial on manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges...
'Rainbow' fentanyl discovered by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it seized "rainbow" fentanyl for the first time on Friday, after executing a search warrant in southern Minnesota. The MRVDTF said in a press release Monday that drug task force agents recovered the multi-colored pills last week at...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0