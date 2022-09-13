ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

KARE 11

Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place

MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
KARE 11

Mothers team up to fight mental health stigma

ELK RIVER, Minnesota — It's been nearly two years since Janet Casperson and Shannon Lee lost their children to suicide. "We will forever look at life through a different lens," Lee said. Sam Casperson died Jan. 2, 2020. Six weeks later, his girlfriend Ashlyn Ripple died Feb.17, 2020. Casperson...
ELK RIVER, MN
KARE 11

Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

Raptor Center admits 30,000th avian patient

ST PAUL, Minn. — For nearly 50 years, the University of Minnesota Raptor Center has been a leading facility in the treatment, rehabilitation and research of raptors. Since opening in 1974, the center has seen thousands of avian patients come through its doors, and as of August, that number officially reached 30,000 birds.
CORCORAN, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
WINONA, MN
KARE 11

Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis

A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Celebrating the Arb's grass collection

It was 35 years ago that the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum started the grass collection, and today it's absolutely beautiful. One reason for its success is Dr. Mary Meyer, a UMN professor that started with the grass collection. She a was a graduate student back then, trialing which grasses would survive our harsh winters.
CHASKA, MN
KARE 11

28-year-old man dies in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man died early Sunday morning at Hennepin Healthcare after Minneapolis police say he was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds by officers responding to a reported shooting. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a reported shooting at 1618...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

