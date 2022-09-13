Read full article on original website
One more round of light rain, then a nice weekend
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years. n Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw Amsterdam, docked a the port. This is the first cruise ship that has stopped in Anchorage since the pandemic and will be the only seen this season, according to Visit Anchorage.
Rogue bear raiding chicken coops in the Butte
Friday morning update on Remnants of Typhoon Merbok
2 large fall storms hit the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple of large fall lows will impact the state of Alaska through the end of the week and into the weekend. The concern starts on the western end of the Aleutian Islands where a Hurricane Force Wind Warning cautions residents to be aware of Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph and gusts that could hit or exceed 90 mph.
Upscale Alaskan hangar expanded
Most pilots will admit to wondering what other pilot’s hangars look like. Here’s a peek inside one at the Lake Hood Seaplane Base in Alaska that was recently expanded. The hangar is owned by Jim St. George. Now semi-retired from his construction company, STG Inc., St. George recently oversaw an addition to his hangar at the base southwest of downtown Anchorage.
The Fishing Report: The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s new mobile app
Storm systems impact Southcentral, Aleutian regions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet for now across Southcentral Alaska, following an entire day of fairly dry conditions, but that is expected to change soon. While we’ll start off Thursday with dry weather, rain will be quick to move in from the west. This comes ahead of an area of low pressure near the Seward Peninsula that is already bringing breezy conditions and rain to Western Alaska. As the rain moves eastward across the state, it’ll bring the return to widespread rain for Southcentral into the afternoon. Many areas across Southcentral will see anywhere from 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain, with close to an inch through Prince William Sound. Additionally, some breezy conditions could be expected across the region, with winds gusting upwards of 20 to 30 mph. The rain will be quick-moving, with many areas drying out into Friday and the weekend.
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years
Last week reports of property damage and dead chickens started coming into the Department of Fish and Game as well as Matanuska-Susitna Borough community social media pages, leaving the community on high alert. Mom looks for hit and run driver who struck her son while he was riding his bike.
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
How an Anchorage woman is spreading awareness of FASD by painting rocks
Karen Lomack walked around Midtown Anchorage on a recent Thursday afternoon with a stack of rocks painted to look like red shoes. She tucked one next to a bunch of gravel, its bright crimson shine standing out among a sea of gray and white. Lomack painted many of the rocks...
Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate
The state Senate race in West Anchorage pits two seasoned lawmakers against each other and could be critical in deciding the makeup of the majority caucus that controls the body’s business. For Democratic Rep. Matt Claman, who represents the House district that comprises the northern part of the newly drawn Senate district, the prospect of […] The post Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Civil Air Patrol transitions under to new administrative agency
The farm will be the second and largest solar grid in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, as well as the state. Located off Hawk Lane near Houston High School the grid will consist of over 6,000 foundation piles and 14,400 solar panels. Mayor Bronson changes course and decides not to use community...
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska
In 2021, rental prices were on average $1,172. However, this year, according to the Alaska Economics Trends September 2022 report, prices have increased to $1,339. Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation. Sept. 13, 2022, FastCast. Updated: 12 hours ago. Sept....
September rains bump Anchorage into top 15 wettest years on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a story that just never seems to find an end, rains continue across Southcentral Alaska. Persistent onshore flow is keeping daily rain in the forecast, with many areas already eclipsing 2 to 3 inches of rain for September as a whole. While rain today will be heaviest near Prince William Sound, many areas will once again see an additional 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. After today’s rain, the monthly precipitation total for Anchorage will be sitting around the 30-year average for the month, a testament to just how wet this weather pattern has been.
Citizen science event focused on endangered belugas returns after pandemic interruption
A gray beluga whale calf and three adults swim together in Cook Inlet. The annual Belugas Count! event scheduled for Saturday seeks to enlist citizens to monitor the endangered whales and help in their recovery. (Photo by Paul Wade, NOAA Alaska Fisheries Science Center) After a two-year hiatus, crowds of...
Ex-Anchorage health director calls his lies about military, education and medical credentials ‘a ticking time bomb’
Government agencies at the state and city level in Alaska are investigating how they were duped by Joe Gerace. Gerace is the former director of Anchorage’s health department, and he resigned last month hours before Alaska Public Media published an investigation showing that he used phony credentials to get the job.
Anchorage Assembly rejects Bronson’s municipal attorney nominee
Kenaitze Tribe and contractors uncover artifacts under Sterling Highway construction
Passing the white tent on the south side of the Sterling Highway, just outside of Cooper Landing, it’s hard not to be curious. That tent is the home of an archeological dig for pre-contact Dena'ina artifacts, which teams have been working on since 2020 as part of a Sterling Highway construction project.
Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters
Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
Vehicle crash with injuries briefly closes eastbound lanes of Tudor
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tudor Road was closed off temporarily Friday morning after a crash that Anchorage police say involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. Tudor was opened to one lane of traffic moving eastbound at Cordova Street around 7:30 a.m., after all traffic was initially diverted back into westbound lanes following the crash, which injured at least one person around 6:45 a.m. The Anchorage Police Department was unable to specify the extent of injuries.
