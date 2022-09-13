September 16 & 17 at 7:30 p.m. and September 17 at 2:00 p.m. Four buddies are enjoying their annual deer hunting trip, but this year is different. After 15 years of them coming home with nothing but a hangover, their wives have given them an ultimatum: bag a deer or your deer camp days are over. Only one hurdle stands in their way- none of them know how to hunt. Do they buy one? Steal one? Could they possibly try to. shoot one? With this wacky troop, it seems the only ones safe in the woods are the deer, but with song and dance, a bit of chance, and some audience interaction, their prayers are answered just as they run out of beer.

