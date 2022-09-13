Read full article on original website
Prairie Wind Players present Deer Camp the Musical
September 16 & 17 at 7:30 p.m. and September 17 at 2:00 p.m. Four buddies are enjoying their annual deer hunting trip, but this year is different. After 15 years of them coming home with nothing but a hangover, their wives have given them an ultimatum: bag a deer or your deer camp days are over. Only one hurdle stands in their way- none of them know how to hunt. Do they buy one? Steal one? Could they possibly try to. shoot one? With this wacky troop, it seems the only ones safe in the woods are the deer, but with song and dance, a bit of chance, and some audience interaction, their prayers are answered just as they run out of beer.
Morris Liquors
Looking for some additional money doing something fun? They’re looking for a part time liquor store clerk at Morris Liquors. This position will perform sales work including cashier transactions, stocking shelves, building displays, and working the beer cooler. Applicants must have the ability to work evening, weekends, and some holidays. To be considered for this position you must submit a job application which is available at Morris Liquors or City Hall. Online at www.ci.morris.mn.us.
Debbie Daniels-Klyve
Debra Jean Daniels-Klyve, age 68 of Herman, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022. Visitation for Debra Daniels-Klyve will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Herman United Methodist Church in Herman, MN. Celebration of Life for Debbie...
Morris Area Child Care Center
The Morris Area Child Care Center is looking to hire multiple full- and part-time positions! From Aides to. Lead Teachers, we have a spot for you. Based on education and experience, you could make $16.50 an. hour with other benefits. We would also like to highlight that we are searching...
Victor A. Bruer
Victor Bruer, age 83 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral services for Victor Bruer are pending with Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN.
Tigers Tennis, Volleyball Victorious Against Montevideo
No. 1 – Cameron Myers def. Claire Stark, 6-3, 6-3 No. 2 – Brooke Lindeman def. Chloe Zimmel, MORRIS–MACA/WCA Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-2 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Elizabeth Pollard def. Carlee Axford, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 No. 4 – Candela Fontoria Prieto def. Ally DeJong,...
Chamberlain Oil Company
Hiring a Full time CDL delivery driver at Chamberlain Oil Company. We are a stable family owned business, a distributor of petroleum products. Position involves delivering oil products on daily route’s and some warehouse work, Monday through Friday – approximate hours 7a-5p. We offer competitive wage and paid...
Man is dead following crash near Carlos on Wednesday
(Carlos, MN)--One person is dead following a crash Wednesday afternoon near Carlos in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Pontiac Grand AM, driven by a 29-year-old man from Alexandria, was traveling southbound on Hwy 29 and a Kenworth, driven by Steven Ballou, 65, of Pennington, was traveling northbound on Hwy 29 when the two vehicles collided in Carlos Township.
Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information...
Cougars Battle, But Come Up Short Against River Falls
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s soccer team showed its resilience by coming back from a pair of deficits against the University of Wisconsin-River Falls before dropping a 5-4 decision on Tuesday afternoon. The Falcons took the lead in the 11th minute as Lexi Peterson...
Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary. They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran...
One person is dead following crash in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is dead following a crash in Todd County on Monday. According to report, a 2016 Hyundai Tuscon, driven by Lashel Dawn Oliver, 55, of Burtrum, was traveling eastbound on MN Highway 27 when it collided with an eastbound 2003 Kenworth Tractor truck, driven by Tyler Scherping, 20, of Freeport.
Victim identified in fatal crash in Grant County
(Sanford Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol and the Grant County Sheriff's Office are identifying the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Grant County. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 79 and County Road 21 in Sanford Township southeast of Elbow Lake. A Chevrolet Impala, driven by Tyler David Stone, 18, of Hoffman, was reportedly traveling eastbound on Highway 79, while a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Dalton James Johnson, 23, of Brandon, was traveling westbound on Highway 79 when the two vehicles struck head on.
