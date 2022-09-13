DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been a tough couple of months for families getting ready for back to school with inflation. An area business is stepping in to help. Faulkner Subaru is cruising to Foose Elementary School. A parade of Subarus filled with over 3,000 school supplies and personal care items plus a $10,000 check made its way to the school Wednesday. Subaru enthusiasts, ambassadors, employees and customers donated or dropped off supplies over the month of August.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO