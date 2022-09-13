ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

PennLive.com

Seesaw children’s learning site hack hits central Pa. districts

Parents and teachers in at least three central Pennsylvania school district received an “inappropriate” link through a nationally-recognized cyber learning platform for elementary school students that was hacked Wednesday. learned of the link Wednesday and temporarily shut down the messaging capability for all users. The company said on...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Shippensburg University program recognized during National Recovery Month

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — September is National Recovery Month and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is recognizing Shippensburg University during its Recovery Month Tour. Ship's Recovery Resource Space highlights the importance of accessible support for those in recovery at the collegiate level. "People who are in...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Dauphin County, PA
Education
local21news.com

U.S. Secretary of Education to speak at McCaskey East in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will speak at a Public Service Loan Forgiveness clinic hosted by the National Education Association at McCaskey East High School in Lancaster on Wednesday evening. Cardona will be appearing with National Education Association president Becky Pringle, School District of...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

New grant aims to attract more volunteer firefighters in Capital Region

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A 2-million-dollar federal grant is helping beef up volunteer recruitment efforts in the Capital Region. The money will be used to train 200 new firefighters in Central Pennsylvania over a four-year period. New Kingstown Fire Chief, Curtis Hall admits the future of volunteer firefighting...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg-area business has chance to win $10K for nonprofit with community’s assistance

A Harrisburg nonprofit has won $5,000 with a chance to double the winnings with the help of the community. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have announced that the Lower Paxton Township based- Access Insurance Agency has earned a “2022 Make More Happen Award”, which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with the nonprofit, Bro2Go. The winnings will directly benefit Bro2Go, which provides human and social services to veterans, at-risk youth, low to moderate income families, ex-offenders and people in recovery.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Subaru donates thousands of school supplies to Foose Elementary

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been a tough couple of months for families getting ready for back to school with inflation. An area business is stepping in to help. Faulkner Subaru is cruising to Foose Elementary School. A parade of Subarus filled with over 3,000 school supplies and personal care items plus a $10,000 check made its way to the school Wednesday. Subaru enthusiasts, ambassadors, employees and customers donated or dropped off supplies over the month of August.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

UPMC West Shore opens cardiac care center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg. UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Home improvement money available for Chambersburg residents

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Chambersburg announced that residents of Chambersburg who meet the requirements will be able to have their home rehabilitated. The Town Council and the Luminest Community Development partnered together to re-start the Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program. They were able to secure a $250,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support the program.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Cumberland County teen found safe: police

A teenager reported missing Wednesday night from his Cumberland County home has been found safe, police said. Carlisle police confirmed Thursday afternoon Kazmeer Jaquez has been found. No additional details were provided. Jaquez had last been seen leaving home around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Elderly man dies nearly a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police

Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA

