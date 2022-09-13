Read full article on original website
U.S. Sec. of Education makes stop in Lancaster, addresses learning loss, mental health
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The US Secretary of Education hitting the road, making stops all over commonwealth. His final visit in Lancaster County, speaking with educators at McCaskey East High School. Learning loss has been a huge problem over the last two years. "We lost two years to...
Manheim Township School District alerts parents to Seesaw data breach
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Manheim Township School District in Lancaster County has warned parents of elementary school students of a data breach. The district said the incident involves Seesaw, a communications platform, and parent accounts. "We have been made aware of inappropriate imagery that has appeared on some...
Seesaw children’s learning site hack hits central Pa. districts
Parents and teachers in at least three central Pennsylvania school district received an “inappropriate” link through a nationally-recognized cyber learning platform for elementary school students that was hacked Wednesday. learned of the link Wednesday and temporarily shut down the messaging capability for all users. The company said on...
Shippensburg University program recognized during National Recovery Month
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — September is National Recovery Month and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is recognizing Shippensburg University during its Recovery Month Tour. Ship's Recovery Resource Space highlights the importance of accessible support for those in recovery at the collegiate level. "People who are in...
Riverfront Library renovation expands areas for children's learning and meeting spaces
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The McCormick Riverfront Library is growing as they work on the renovation to combine the building with the adjacent Haldeman Haley House. The project will offer expanded space for children's learning and community meetings. Visitors will also be welcomed with a new river glass...
U.S. Secretary of Education to speak at McCaskey East in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will speak at a Public Service Loan Forgiveness clinic hosted by the National Education Association at McCaskey East High School in Lancaster on Wednesday evening. Cardona will be appearing with National Education Association president Becky Pringle, School District of...
New grant aims to attract more volunteer firefighters in Capital Region
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A 2-million-dollar federal grant is helping beef up volunteer recruitment efforts in the Capital Region. The money will be used to train 200 new firefighters in Central Pennsylvania over a four-year period. New Kingstown Fire Chief, Curtis Hall admits the future of volunteer firefighting...
Harrisburg-area business has chance to win $10K for nonprofit with community’s assistance
A Harrisburg nonprofit has won $5,000 with a chance to double the winnings with the help of the community. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have announced that the Lower Paxton Township based- Access Insurance Agency has earned a “2022 Make More Happen Award”, which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with the nonprofit, Bro2Go. The winnings will directly benefit Bro2Go, which provides human and social services to veterans, at-risk youth, low to moderate income families, ex-offenders and people in recovery.
Subaru donates thousands of school supplies to Foose Elementary
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been a tough couple of months for families getting ready for back to school with inflation. An area business is stepping in to help. Faulkner Subaru is cruising to Foose Elementary School. A parade of Subarus filled with over 3,000 school supplies and personal care items plus a $10,000 check made its way to the school Wednesday. Subaru enthusiasts, ambassadors, employees and customers donated or dropped off supplies over the month of August.
North Cornwall Twp. zoning board grants waivers, exception for new Sheetz on 422
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. On Wednesday, the North Cornwall Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously agreed to three waivers and a special exception for a planned Sheetz at 2150 W. Cumberland St. The waivers concern driveway radii for trucks, interior...
Mother, daughter accused of making false report to Waynesboro police
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A mother and daughter in Franklin County are facing charges after police said they reported a false home invasion. Mollie Grosso, 44, and Taylor Grosso, 25, are charged with riot and false reports to law enforcement. Police said they responded to a home in the 100...
Dauphin County refuses to release records on fights, force and medical issues in jail
To err may be human, but to err on the side of transparency is over in Dauphin County. The county is now denying records requests for reports filed by jail staff that provide insight into how employees treat incarcerated people in their care. Using these reports, PennLive uncovered that jail...
UPMC West Shore opens cardiac care center
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg. UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.
Home improvement money available for Chambersburg residents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Chambersburg announced that residents of Chambersburg who meet the requirements will be able to have their home rehabilitated. The Town Council and the Luminest Community Development partnered together to re-start the Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program. They were able to secure a $250,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support the program.
Missing Cumberland County teen found safe: police
A teenager reported missing Wednesday night from his Cumberland County home has been found safe, police said. Carlisle police confirmed Thursday afternoon Kazmeer Jaquez has been found. No additional details were provided. Jaquez had last been seen leaving home around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Elderly man dies nearly a...
40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police
Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe: police
A 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Franklin County home has been found safe, police said. Waynesboro police said Thursday that Natalia Baumgardner was located. No additional details were released. Baumgardner’s guardian had last seen her Monday on Grandview Avenue.
Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
Crash, fire causing delays on Route 322 on Lancaster, Lebanon county line
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash is causing problems on Route 322 on the Lancaster, Lebanon county line this afternoon. A truck went off the road and caught fire. One person appears to be injured. Route 322 is reduced to one lane right now. Westbound and eastbound traffic are...
