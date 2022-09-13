ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Hunger Awareness Month fundraising, advocacy in Centre

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnXf2_0hslLA2400

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — September is Hunger Awareness Month and the YMCA of Centre County is hosting a variety of fundraising and advocacy events.

“It’s a lot bigger problem than people realize,” Mel Curtis, anti-hunger director for the YMCA of Centre County said. “This puts it at the forefront for people to understand that it’s here, it’s everywhere, so let’s learn about it and what we can do.”

National challenge encourages Blair Co. residents to get healthy
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMyNO_0hslLA2400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Y5j2_0hslLA2400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bHsK_0hslLA2400

The anti-hunger program is selling $10 orange t-shirts in honor of Hunger Awareness Month. The deadline to place an order is Monday, September 12 (contact Mel at mcurtis@ymcaocc.org or 814-801-0111).

You’re encouraged to wear the shirt, or any other orange outfit, to this Friday’s Philipsburg-Osceola versus Clearfield football game. The YMCA will accept monetary or canned food donations during the game.

Then on September 16 through 23, the YMCA invites you to pick a day and wear orange to work or school in support of Hunger Awareness Month.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47v9FX_0hslLA2400

“We have a lot of schools that have jumped up,” Curtis said. “The kids are going to be wearing orange, they’re working on bulletin boards, they’re doing food drives.

The YMCA is also selling $25 orange lightbulbs to illuminate your support. The money raised will support the Y’s backpack program, which provides a backpack of food for students to have on the weekends.

“It’s a lot bigger problem then you realize,” Curtis said. “That extra money coming out makes a big difference.”

Lightbulbs are available for purchase at any YMCA of Centre County branch.

“No body wants to see a child go hungry and that’s really the key to it,” Curtis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Local need for food assistance growing by the week

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “It’s a lot bigger problem than people realize,” Mel Curtis, anti-hunger director at the YMCA of Centre County said. “It’s here, it’s everywhere.”  Last week, Curtis said the Y’s anti-hunger program delivered food to 160 families. In just one week, the number of families reaching out for assistance has increased […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The Learning Station honored for 40 years of teaching

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 40 years of fostering a love for education in children, The Learning Station in State College is being celebrated by the Pennsylvania State Senate. “It’s the intent of really putting a focus on the importance of early education,” Director Lynda Mussi said. The school was recognized by State Senator […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg’s second annual Founders’ Day on Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Philipsburg Borough is celebrating its 225th birthday with its second annual Founders’ Day. The event is Saturday, September 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Simler House, Philipsburg’s oldest standing building. The celebration includes tours of the Simler House, re-enactors, live music, and artisan vendors. Founders’ […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

5th and 6th grade students help pet adoptions through essays

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– The State College Friends School fifth and sixth-grade class received a unique first assignment for the start of school year. In collaboration with the Centre County PAWS, the class was tasked with writing persuasive essays to get pets adopted. This idea came from the new head of school Joe Doherty, who […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
City
Clearfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Centre County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Centre County, PA
Society
WTAJ

Clothing donation drive coming to Hollidaysburg Junior High School

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District will be hosting a clothing donation drive to help students in need. The Junior High Aevidum student group will be bringing Tiger Treasures to the Junior High School on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will have various clothing and hygiene […]
WTAJ

Altoona ‘Muddy Buddies’ kids run, obstacle course underway this weekend

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get your little ones registered and geared up for the 3rd annual “Muddy Buddies” kids mud run and obstacle on Saturday to help raise money for those impacted by childhood cancer. The Amelia M. Sharer Foundation will hold its annual Muddy Buddies run from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, […]
WTAJ

Coalport First United Methodist Church hosting pet blessing event

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Calling all pet owners, the Coalport First United Methodist Church is hosting a “Blessing of the Pets” event on Saturday, Sept. 16. Pastor Len Findley will be blessing all kinds of pets from 12 to 3 p.m. in a free event for the public. Bring your cat, cow, horse, snake, […]
COALPORT, PA
WTAJ

PSU hosted prisoners of war, missing in action vigil

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State University held its annual prisoners of war and missing-in-action remembrance ceremony. The ceremony took place on Friday, Sept. 16, and included a rifle salute. The salute was performed by the American Legion on the Old Main Lawn. Community members were reminded to not be alarmed at the sound […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Charity#Hunger Awareness Month#The Ymca Of Centre County#Blair Co#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

31st annual Potatofest in Ebensburg gets ready to kickoff

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you love potatoes, then get ready because coming to Cambria County is the 31st annual Potatofest. The event will take place in historic downtown Ebensburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it is always held on the last Saturday in September. The free festival will feature […]
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
WTAJ

Art Walk to take place in downtown Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council will be holding their annual self guided Art Walk on Friday evening. The walk will feature artwork, paintings, music and more by several local artists and musicians including Kathy McIntire, Alice Moist, Marie Little, Donna Housel, Michelle McLoota, Brian Ford and Amy Croft. The gardens […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
upmc.com

1,000 Lives Changed at UPMC Altoona

The 1,000th WATCHMAN procedure at UPMC Altoona was completed by teams led by Dr. George Jabbour, medical director, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, UPMC Altoona, and Kristi Montrella, CRNP, MSN, structural heart coordinator and nurse practitioner, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute at UPMC Altoona. The WATCHMAN implant is a one-time, minimally invasive...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Irvin to host safe driving class for seniors

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Rich Irvin (R-Huntingdon/Mifflin/Centre) is hosting another seniors for safe driving class. The class will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 9970 Shaner Blvd. in Huntingdon. “These classes continue to be popular with senior drivers across the county,” Irvin […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Two Clearfield County communities could become one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s hosting 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival is taking place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at their amusement park. Folks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. can taste some of the park’s Italian staple dishes. That includes their signature lasagna, sausages, chicken alfredo, and meatballs. There will also be pastries from Mount Carmel […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sinking Valley Farm Show underway in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fair full of family fun and entertainment is underway this week in Blair County. The Sinking Valley Farm Show at 127 Fairground Road in Tyrone began Wednesday, Sept. 14 with a baked goods auction that will be followed by a live performance by The Band Oz. A dairy show […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT recommends routes for State College Connector

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For decades, a major highway project connecting Centre County has been discussed. Now, PennDOT is making their recommendations for where the route should run and it has residents concerned it could severely impact their lives. “We felt the three that we moved forward were the least impactful when we were […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gold ribbon statue to be placed at Mansion Park

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Mansion Park will soon have a gold ribbon statue as its focal point and with it a very special meaning. The Brian Morden Foundation came up with the idea in honor of its late founder, Dawn Morden, who died in June. The foundation serves as a support system and an awareness campaign […]
WTAJ

WTAJ

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy