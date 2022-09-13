ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments

Carter Moretz
3d ago

Too Late, I'd suggest they devote more time to their Football Program. Sincerely Appalachian Hillbilly.🤣

saturdaydownsouth.com

Appalachian State makes incredible offer to student with the best poster at College GameDay

Appalachian State is taking full advantage of the “College GameDay” experience as ESPN visits the Boone, North Carolina campus this weekend. The Mountaineers will play Troy in a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday. This decision came after App State’s big win over Texas A&M last week, which was part of a slew of upsets in Week 2 featuring Sun Belt Conference teams.
BOONE, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay bus receives incredible welcome from excited Appalachian State fans

Appalachian State’s fans gave the ESPN College GameDay bus the royal welcome on Thursday, as the pregame show is coming to the Boone, North Carolina, campus for its weekly Saturday morning extravaganza. The Mountaineers earned the visit from ESPN this weekend with another giant-killing performance last Saturday at Texas...
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
BOONE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 3

Jack Harlow and Matthew McConaughey have come and gone as guest pickers for College GameDay, each to varying degrees of fan reaction. This week, for Appalachian State’s home game versus Troy in Boone, North Carolina, the guest picker will be country music artist Luke Combs. Combs is an Appalachian...
BOONE, NC
utsports.com

XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
lincolntimesnews.com

Football-less Friday Night

The East Lincoln, Lincolnton, North Lincoln and West Lincoln football teams are all off this week, which is the two-week gap between non-conference play and conference play. In fact, the entire Catawba Valley 2A Conference is open this week with the exception of Bandys, who will travel to South Caldwell for the Trojans final non-conference tuneup of the 2022 season.
LINCOLNTON, NC
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
BRISTOL, TN
theappalachianonline.com

Jailhouse turned southern bistro: A history of Proper

A jailhouse marred with tally marks, a fraternity house to college students and Proper, a Southern bistro with an “Eat More Collards” slogan. These facilities occupied the property of 142 Water St. which Boone’s Town Historic Preservation Commission is considering for Historical Landmark status. Eric Plaag, a...
BOONE, NC
hickorync.gov

N.C. 127 road closure for tree limb removal

The City of Hickory Traffic Division will close a section of N.C. 127 on Sunday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree limb removal. The northbound lanes from Second Avenue SE to Second Avenue NE will be closed during this time to allow crews to remove tree limbs and clear the line-of-sight for traffic signals. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked.
HICKORY, NC
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after sending obscene messages to a minor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints of obscene messages being sent to a juvenile on social media. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Roger Pollard, of Piney Flats, was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Pollard is currently being […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
