CBS Chicago

Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them

INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road. 
INVERNESS, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Downers Grove, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Attorney, victim's advocate say ad showing woman screaming during robbery was retraumatizing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first showed video of a woman being attacked on a North Center community sidewalk because the robbers were wanted for a dozen other attacks.But then, the video went to another level when the woman became the center of a political ad. And we have now learned the woman was never contacted to be a part of the advertisement.As CBS 2 Political investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday, this issue has been controversial – and has been raising concerns from a victim's advocate.Kozlov left the victim a note earlier this week, asking if she would be willing to discuss...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Mexican Independence Day Celebrations in Chicago, Suburbs Set For This Weekend

Thousands are expected to take to the streets in Chicago and at gatherings across the suburbs to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Friday and into the weekend. The holiday, which falls on Friday, Sept. 16, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. In Chicago, it's often marked with a wide variety of celebrations, including fireworks and flag-waving cars driving through the city.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief

OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
OAK FOREST, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

Man Shot While Driving in Wrigleyville

A man was wounded in a shooting in Wrigleyville on the North Side Thursday night. At about 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of North Clark Street, a man, 31, was driving a vehicle when a black car drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

