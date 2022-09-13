Read full article on original website
Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them
INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.
Rideshare delivery driver banned after racist rant hurled at stroke survivor
By Freddy Taylor’s account, 2019 was a challenging year for him and his family.
Bomb threat made at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Naperville, police say
A bomb threat was made at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in west suburban Naperville Thursday morning, police said.
2 McHenry County teens charged with torturing raccoon, posting video to social media
Two McHenry County teens are accused of beating and stabbing the raccoon and recording video of it.
Revelers Take to Chicago Streets for Mexican Independence Day Celebrations
Mexican Independence Day takes place on Friday, and area residents are expected to celebrate the occasion in style in coming days, with city officials expecting heavier-than-usual traffic on Chicago streets. The holiday, which falls on Friday, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810, and is often marked with...
Chicago Family Dealing With Constant Grief After Losing 2 Sons to Gun Violence
The devastating calls came twice for one Chicago family whose two sons died from gun violence. Lealer Harris and Derrick Pryor's son DiMonte Pryor was fatally shot in 2018. “He died at the age of 26,” Harris said. "He was murdered in front of people’s homes.”. Then, in...
Attorney, victim's advocate say ad showing woman screaming during robbery was retraumatizing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first showed video of a woman being attacked on a North Center community sidewalk because the robbers were wanted for a dozen other attacks.But then, the video went to another level when the woman became the center of a political ad. And we have now learned the woman was never contacted to be a part of the advertisement.As CBS 2 Political investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday, this issue has been controversial – and has been raising concerns from a victim's advocate.Kozlov left the victim a note earlier this week, asking if she would be willing to discuss...
3 teens shot at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
Suburban garden center employs people with developmental disabilities
Melanie Grotto from We Grow Dreams joined ABC7 to talk about the nonprofit garden center that employs people with developmental disabilities.
Mexican Independence Day Celebrations in Chicago, Suburbs Set For This Weekend
Thousands are expected to take to the streets in Chicago and at gatherings across the suburbs to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Friday and into the weekend. The holiday, which falls on Friday, Sept. 16, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. In Chicago, it's often marked with a wide variety of celebrations, including fireworks and flag-waving cars driving through the city.
Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
Arkelya Harper: Missing Palatine Township girl last seen Sept. 8
PALATINE, Ill. - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old suburban girl. Arkelya Harper of the 1500 block of Norway Lane in Palatine Township left her home around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 8 after getting into an argument with a family member, officials said. She hasn't been seen since.
Police looking for teens believed to have stolen 10 puppies from Hammond pet store
HAMMOND, Ind. - Police are hoping to locate two teenagers believed to have stolen 10 puppies from a pet store late Sunday night in Hammond, Indiana. Officers were called to the Hug-A-Pup pet store, located at 6921 Calumet Ave., for a report of 10 stolen puppies, Hammond police said. Surveillance...
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
Chicago police searching for Tahoe suspected of killing Bolingbrook man in Chatham
Chicago police are searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe which they believe struck and killed a man in Chatham Monday night.
Man Shot While Driving in Wrigleyville
A man was wounded in a shooting in Wrigleyville on the North Side Thursday night. At about 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of North Clark Street, a man, 31, was driving a vehicle when a black car drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close 6 Illinois Stores, Including 4 in Chicago Area
Bed, Bath & Beyond last month announced that by the end of the year, it will close approximately 20% of its "lower producing" stores as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. On Thursday, the full list of 56 locations was announced. Of the brick...
'Unstable' man walks into Chicago church claiming to have gun
There were concerns at a Northwest Side church when a man showed up during Sunday services and said he had a gun. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
