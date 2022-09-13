Selena Gomez Stuns In White Sequin Gown With Green Fringe Earrings At Emmy Awards

Image Credit: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez made quite the statement on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards on September 12. The 30-year-old looked stunning in her outfit when she wore a white sequin, high-neck CELINE by Hedi Slimane gown with an open back. Selena’s Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, was nominated for Best Comedy Series, and she looked perfect for the big night.

Selena’s slinky white sleeveless dress featured a choker neckline and an open back that tied at the back of her neck. The dress hugged her frame perfectly and she accessorized with bright green and silver fringe tassel earrings, a diamond ring, and bright green nail polish. Her hair was thrown up into a bun while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip completed her look.

Selena has been on a roll with her outfits lately, and aside from this look, she was recently on vacation in Italy when she wore a slew of stylish looks. One of our favorites was her high-waisted, ivory Sandro Pointelle Knit Trousers paired with a three-quarter sleeve, matching button-down Sandro Pointelle Knit Shirt which she chose to keep unbuttoned on the chest and at the hem.

She accessorized her stylish two-piece co-ord set with a pair of Celine Acetate Cat Eye Sunglasses Cl40019I Ivory, white Birkenstock Arizona Buckled Slides, a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50, and Jennifer Fisher Baby Kevin Hoops Earrings.

Another one of our favorite outfits from her trip was her pastel green neon outfit that showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of tiny green shorts and a matching sweater.

Selena wore a pair of high-waisted green Donni Waffle Henley Shorts that were super short, styled with the matching long-sleeve, collared Donni Waffle Pullover sweater with a three-quarter zip on the front. She accessorized her co-ord set with a pair of ivory By Far Leather Slides with a chunky heel, a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 duffel bag, black Vintage Frames Vf Soho Black Acetate sunglasses, and gold Jennifer Fisher 3 Cortnee Hoops Earrings.