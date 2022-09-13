ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Stuns In White Sequin Gown With Green Fringe Earrings At Emmy Awards

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMMrk_0hslKeHX00
Image Credit: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez made quite the statement on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards on September 12. The 30-year-old looked stunning in her outfit when she wore a white sequin, high-neck CELINE by Hedi Slimane gown with an open back. Selena’s Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, was nominated for Best Comedy Series, and she looked perfect for the big night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWRbs_0hslKeHX00
Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in this high-neck white sequin CELINE by Hedi Slimane gown with green fringe earrings & a glossy lip at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. (Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Selena’s slinky white sleeveless dress featured a choker neckline and an open back that tied at the back of her neck. The dress hugged her frame perfectly and she accessorized with bright green and silver fringe tassel earrings, a diamond ring, and bright green nail polish. Her hair was thrown up into a bun while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip completed her look.

Selena has been on a roll with her outfits lately, and aside from this look, she was recently on vacation in Italy when she wore a slew of stylish looks. One of our favorites was her high-waisted, ivory Sandro Pointelle Knit Trousers paired with a three-quarter sleeve, matching button-down Sandro Pointelle Knit Shirt which she chose to keep unbuttoned on the chest and at the hem.

She accessorized her stylish two-piece co-ord set with a pair of Celine Acetate Cat Eye Sunglasses Cl40019I Ivory, white Birkenstock Arizona Buckled Slides, a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50, and Jennifer Fisher Baby Kevin Hoops Earrings.

Another one of our favorite outfits from her trip was her pastel green neon outfit that showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of tiny green shorts and a matching sweater.

Selena wore a pair of high-waisted green Donni Waffle Henley Shorts that were super short, styled with the matching long-sleeve, collared Donni Waffle Pullover sweater with a three-quarter zip on the front. She accessorized her co-ord set with a pair of ivory By Far Leather Slides with a chunky heel, a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 duffel bag, black Vintage Frames Vf Soho Black Acetate sunglasses, and gold Jennifer Fisher 3 Cortnee Hoops Earrings.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Hedi Slimane
shefinds

Amal Clooney Leaves Us Speechless In A Slinky Green Gown At The 'Ticket To Paradise' Premiere

Amal Clooney always takes our breath away with her Old Hollywood-inspired glam on the red carpet, and her most recent ensemble was no different! The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer, 44, just donned a stunning mint green gown to the London premiere of her husband George Clooney‘s film, Ticket to Paradise last week, and all eyes were on her shimmering garment as she posed for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Zendaya Feels About Boyfriend Tom Holland Missing Her Big Emmys Win

Zendaya made history during the 74th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama twice. Zendaya, 26, also became the first Black woman to take home the honor twice, making Sept. 12 a night that will go down in history…and one that her boyfriend, Tom Holland, wishes he didn’t miss. Tom, 26, was busy filming in NYC while the awards show was going down in LA, but before anyone worries, things are good between the lovers. “Tom is Zendaya’s biggest fan,” a Zendaya insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s so proud of her, and he was bummed he couldn’t be with her in LA for Emmy night.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmy Awards#Sequin#Celine
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!

Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves

Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon.  On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended the after party to Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day.  Jackson was honored...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jesse Powell: 5 Things To Know About R&B Singer Dead At 51

Jesse Powell’s sister, Tamara Powell, took to Instagram on the evening of Sept. 13 to reveal that her brother had passed away. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell,” she wrote, sharing her family’s statement. “He passed away peacefully in his Los Angees home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”
MUSIC
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
240K+
Followers
21K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy