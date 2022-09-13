ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

UCLA Men’s Basketball Adjusting to New World Order Entering 2022

The Bruins are set to return to practice Thursday, and a lot has changed since they last walked off the court as a team. Johnny Juzang, Jules Bernard and Peyton Watson all decided to go to the NBA Draft. Cody Riley went pro overseas. Myles Johnson stepped away from the game. Jake Kyman transferred to Wyoming. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had ankle surgery.
Stanford, UCLA Men’s Soccer End Pac-12 Opener in Scoreless Draw

The Bruins weathered the Cardinal’s storm of shots to escape with a conference season-opening draw. No. 14 UCLA men’s soccer (3-2-1, 0-0-1 Pac-12) stopped its run of losses on Thursday night and earned a substantial result against No. 2 Stanford (4-0-2, 0-0-1 Pac-12), tying the contest 0-0. Sophomore goalkeeper Nate Crockford made a game-high four saves and helped the Bruins not concede a goal, despite the Cardinal’s 15 shots on the night.
