The Bruins are set to return to practice Thursday, and a lot has changed since they last walked off the court as a team. Johnny Juzang, Jules Bernard and Peyton Watson all decided to go to the NBA Draft. Cody Riley went pro overseas. Myles Johnson stepped away from the game. Jake Kyman transferred to Wyoming. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had ankle surgery.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO