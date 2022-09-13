Read full article on original website
Burlington Township defeats Delran in OT - Field hockey recap
Megan LeHenaff’s overtime score won it for Burlington Township over Delran 2-1 in Burlington Township with an assist from Kylie Krawiec and Kailey Mayoros. Delran (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to Ciara Carter before Krawiec tied the game in the third. Delran’s Brooke Obuchoski...
Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston’s third period goal was the difference in Northern Burlington’s 2-1 victory over Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Emma Hoppe made nine saves for Northern Burlington (4-1), which took a 1-0 lead on Ariel Sprague’s goal in the first quarter. Gina Moreno tied the game with a first...
Westampton Tech over Florence - Girls soccer recap
Zoey Spady tallied a hat trick to lead Westampton Tech in a 7-4 win over Florence, in Westampton. Nijah Hall added on two goals for Westampton Tech (1-2), while Dorce Alvarez finished with a goal and two assists. Bella Cottingham chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sydney Slotkin...
Somerset Tech over Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Shrey Mehta and Dan Cerdas each knocked in a goal as Somerset Tech won at home, 2-1, over Woodbridge Magnet. Srihaas Chennavajjala and Liam Hanily added an assist apiece for Somerset Tech (3-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Steven LaRosa stopped 11 shots to preserve the win. Mahir Dohka converted...
Lindenwold over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Diego Rodriguez netted two goals and recorded one assist to lead Lindenwold in a 5-1 win over Paulsboro, in Lindenwold. Germaine Okeke added on a goal and an assist for Lindenwold (3-1). Christian Valentanga and Bayron Guardado also scored in the win. William Leary scored for Paulsboro (0-3). The N.J....
Egg Harbor downs Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap
Gilmer Mendoza scored twice to help lift Egg Harbor to a 3-1 win over Timber Creek in Egg Harbor Township. Senior Nathan Biersbach finished with three assists for Egg Harbor (3-1) while senior Lucas Lainez added a goal. Senior goalie Brett Barnes made three saves. Timber Creek fell to 2-1.
Middlesex over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap
Andres Tobar netted two goals to lead Middlesex to a 6-3 win over Timothy Christian, in Middlesex. Middlesex (4-1) led 6-1 at the half. Gabriel Tacco, Ryan Buitron, Michael Mera and Joan Buitrago-Castano also scored for the Blue Jays. Jacob Dyer, Brandon Johnson and Justin Grigoli scored for Timothy Christian...
Barnegat stays unbeaten with win over Manchester Twp. - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak finished with two goals and two assists while Camryn White scored twice to help lift Barnegat to a 4-0 win over Manchester Township in Manchester. Emilia Ercolino had a goal and Jayna Greenblatt put up an assist for Barnegat (4-0) while goalie Emalie Menegus had five saves. Madison...
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
East Brunswick Magnet defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Justin Noon led East Brunwisk Magnet past St. Thomas Aquinas 5-0 in East Brunswick behind four goals and an assist. East Brunswick Magnet (1-3) jumped ahead to a 3-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Thomas O’Neill also scored a goal while...
Donovan Catholic over Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Josalyn Rush netted two goals to lead Donovan Catholic to a 3-0 win over Lakewood, in Lakewood. Dylan Espano also scored for Donovan Catholic (1-1-1). Evelynn Sernotti made three saves to earn the shutout. Lakewood fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss
Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
St. Joseph (Hamm.) edges Glassboro - Field hockey recap
Sophia Kenelia scored the lone goal on a pass from Stella Devlin as St. Joseph (Hamm.) won at home, 1-0, over Glassboro. Isabella Davis saved three shots to receive the shutout for St. Joseph (Hamm.) (4-0), which scored in the second period. Glassboro is now 1-1. The N.J. High School...
Girls soccer: Jones’ game-winner leads Spotswood to comeback win over Wardlaw-Hartridge
Teagan Jones netted a late game-winning goal to push Spotswood to a 3-2 win comeback over Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Edison. Jones scored the deciding goal with 10 minutes remaining in the second half off an assist by Theodora Xipolias. Wardlaw-Hartridge (1-1-1) seemed to be on the way to taking a 2-0...
Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap
Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters
The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
Education Secretary visits Camden High School on bus tour
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday discussed the need to help students recover academically and socially from classroom time lost during the coronavirus pandemic during the last stop of his back-to-school bus tour at the newly renovated Camden High School. “Over the last two years, the kids have suffered...
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
