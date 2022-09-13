ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston’s third period goal was the difference in Northern Burlington’s 2-1 victory over Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Emma Hoppe made nine saves for Northern Burlington (4-1), which took a 1-0 lead on Ariel Sprague’s goal in the first quarter. Gina Moreno tied the game with a first...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Westampton Tech over Florence - Girls soccer recap

Zoey Spady tallied a hat trick to lead Westampton Tech in a 7-4 win over Florence, in Westampton. Nijah Hall added on two goals for Westampton Tech (1-2), while Dorce Alvarez finished with a goal and two assists. Bella Cottingham chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sydney Slotkin...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Lindenwold over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap

Diego Rodriguez netted two goals and recorded one assist to lead Lindenwold in a 5-1 win over Paulsboro, in Lindenwold. Germaine Okeke added on a goal and an assist for Lindenwold (3-1). Christian Valentanga and Bayron Guardado also scored in the win. William Leary scored for Paulsboro (0-3). The N.J....
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ.com

Egg Harbor downs Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap

Gilmer Mendoza scored twice to help lift Egg Harbor to a 3-1 win over Timber Creek in Egg Harbor Township. Senior Nathan Biersbach finished with three assists for Egg Harbor (3-1) while senior Lucas Lainez added a goal. Senior goalie Brett Barnes made three saves. Timber Creek fell to 2-1.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap

Andres Tobar netted two goals to lead Middlesex to a 6-3 win over Timothy Christian, in Middlesex. Middlesex (4-1) led 6-1 at the half. Gabriel Tacco, Ryan Buitron, Michael Mera and Joan Buitrago-Castano also scored for the Blue Jays. Jacob Dyer, Brandon Johnson and Justin Grigoli scored for Timothy Christian...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap

Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Donovan Catholic over Lakewood - Field hockey recap

Josalyn Rush netted two goals to lead Donovan Catholic to a 3-0 win over Lakewood, in Lakewood. Dylan Espano also scored for Donovan Catholic (1-1-1). Evelynn Sernotti made three saves to earn the shutout. Lakewood fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss

Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Hamm.) edges Glassboro - Field hockey recap

Sophia Kenelia scored the lone goal on a pass from Stella Devlin as St. Joseph (Hamm.) won at home, 1-0, over Glassboro. Isabella Davis saved three shots to receive the shutout for St. Joseph (Hamm.) (4-0), which scored in the second period. Glassboro is now 1-1. The N.J. High School...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap

Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot

The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters

The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Education Secretary visits Camden High School on bus tour

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday discussed the need to help students recover academically and socially from classroom time lost during the coronavirus pandemic during the last stop of his back-to-school bus tour at the newly renovated Camden High School. “Over the last two years, the kids have suffered...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

