Robert Griffin III raced a hawk before Broncos-Seahawks

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
 3 days ago

RG III still has wheels — but does he have wings?

The “Monday Night Countdown” analyst raced the Seattle Seahawks’ live mascot Taima the Hawk in an extraordinary pregame bit, and appeared to win.

Robert Griffin III, in his first appearance on the ESPN show as Randy Moss’ replacement, may have been looking to score himself an NFL comeback with the stunt — especially with Dallas hurting at quarterback after Dak Prescott’s Week 1 injury.

. @RGIII really raced @TaimatheHawk 🤣

"He ain't never seen a Griffin before." pic.twitter.com/aysyB6u7GB

— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 12, 2022

“I bet the Cowboys just called me,” he joked after the race.

Next time, he’ll have to find a way to test his arm strength.

Griffin III played seven seasons in the NFL with the Commanders, Browns and Ravens after being drafted by Washington with the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft.

New York Post

