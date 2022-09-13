ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Brush fire burning near North Spit in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A brush fire is burning on Trans Pacific Lane near the North Spit in North Bend. A large plume of smoke can be seen above the fire. On their Facebook page, Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) says "We currently have a fire in the North Spit Trans Pacific Parkway area, NW of Coos Bay / North Bend. Strong winds are pushing the smoke as far away as Coquille. We have resources on scene, CFPA, USFS, RFD's & Aircraft all working diligently to slow this fire."
NORTH BEND, OR
No change in Cedar Creek Fire size, structural task forces released

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire grew only one acre overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, reported to be 92,596 acres in size. Containment remains at 0%. Fire officials caution that though the fire behavior has calmed considerably, fuels are still dry and fire behavior could increase under the right conditions.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Officials: Cedar Creek fire behavior has calmed, still at 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Cedar Creek Fire is burning 92,595 acres and remains at 0% containment. Fire officials report that the Cedar Creek Fire remains active, burning with low to moderate intensity. In their daily report on the fire, officials say, "Although fire behavior has calmed considerably,...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Volunteers sought for cleanup at Bastendorff Beach to celebrate National Public Lands Day

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day by participating in a volunteer clean up at Bastendorff Beach. On Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., volunteers can check in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.
NORTH BEND, OR
Oakridge police reports burglaries during evacuation orders

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — In the midst of evacuations over the weekend, police in Oakridge responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two prowler calls. Police say this happened during the time of the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order as well as Sunday night when evacuation orders dropped to Level 2.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Community conversations on the South Coast to discuss wind turbines

NORTH BEND, Ore. — On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new initiatives to expand offshore wind energy. This includes the Energy Earthshot program aimed at reducing the cost of new research and technology. Non-profit Rogue Climate continues the conversation along the South Coast where call areas were established earlier...
NORTH BEND, OR
LTD restores bus service to Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
OAKRIDGE, OR
EWEB's solar initiative program helps fund solar panels around Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Solar power has been a priority for EWEB over the course of the last few years, and through public initiatives and grants its efforts have found success around Lane County. The historic Mims house and the Eugene Mission have both received funding from EWEB to install...
EUGENE, OR
Driver flees traffic stop, strikes deputy with vehicle in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — A driver stopped for outstanding warrants fled from a traffic stop and struck a Coos County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Police and the Coos County Sheriff's Office pursued the suspect, who was traveling at a low rate of speed in a burgundy SUV through the downtown area.
COOS BAY, OR

