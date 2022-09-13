Read full article on original website
Brush fire burning near North Spit in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A brush fire is burning on Trans Pacific Lane near the North Spit in North Bend. A large plume of smoke can be seen above the fire. On their Facebook page, Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) says "We currently have a fire in the North Spit Trans Pacific Parkway area, NW of Coos Bay / North Bend. Strong winds are pushing the smoke as far away as Coquille. We have resources on scene, CFPA, USFS, RFD's & Aircraft all working diligently to slow this fire."
No change in Cedar Creek Fire size, structural task forces released
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire grew only one acre overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, reported to be 92,596 acres in size. Containment remains at 0%. Fire officials caution that though the fire behavior has calmed considerably, fuels are still dry and fire behavior could increase under the right conditions.
Crews continue to work to contain Cedar Creek Fire, few evacuation zones remain
Fire crews continue to make progress on the Cedar Creek Fire, as the remaining evacuation zones in and around Westfir, Oakridge and High Prairie have been reduced to Level 1 (Be Ready). The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 93,427 acres with 0% containment. A community meeting will be...
Bridger Aerospace helps fight the Cedar Creek Fire with their 'Super Scoopers'
EUGENE, Ore. — As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, more resources are coming in to help fight it. Bridger Aerospace is an aerial fire fighting company based out of Montana. They are now in Oregon to help fight the Cedar Creek Fire. A super scooper aircraft is...
Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
Officials: Cedar Creek fire behavior has calmed, still at 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Cedar Creek Fire is burning 92,595 acres and remains at 0% containment. Fire officials report that the Cedar Creek Fire remains active, burning with low to moderate intensity. In their daily report on the fire, officials say, "Although fire behavior has calmed considerably,...
Volunteers sought for cleanup at Bastendorff Beach to celebrate National Public Lands Day
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day by participating in a volunteer clean up at Bastendorff Beach. On Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., volunteers can check in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized over 15,000 marijuana plants in Tiller
TILLER, Ore. — On August 30, 2022, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, also known as DINT, put out a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana operation. The operation occurred in the remote timber area in Tiller, Oregon. Officials say, during the execution of the warrant, detectives seized and...
LTD no longer including a Diamond Express stop at Eugene fairgrounds
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District has announced that they will no longer include a Diamond Express stop at the Eugene fairgrounds on the way to or from Oakridge. LTD says that the Diamond Express is back to its regular service.
Oakridge police reports burglaries during evacuation orders
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — In the midst of evacuations over the weekend, police in Oakridge responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two prowler calls. Police say this happened during the time of the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order as well as Sunday night when evacuation orders dropped to Level 2.
As Pickleball gains popularity, Lane County plans to add regional facility
EUGENE, Ore. — The fastest growing sport in the nation according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball is also seeing an interest locally. So much so, that The Emerald Valley Pickleball Club is hoping to build a regional Pickleball facility at Lane Community College. Come November, you...
Community conversations on the South Coast to discuss wind turbines
NORTH BEND, Ore. — On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new initiatives to expand offshore wind energy. This includes the Energy Earthshot program aimed at reducing the cost of new research and technology. Non-profit Rogue Climate continues the conversation along the South Coast where call areas were established earlier...
LTD restores bus service to Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
City responds to use of force complaint made against Cottage Grove Police
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is responding to complaints of force against the Cottage Grove Police in the arrest of a man waving a sword in public. In a release, the City of Cottage Grove gave this statement regarding the incident:. On September 01, 2022...
Oakridge's Senior and Disability Service office is closed from September 12 - 16
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane Council of Governments has announced that the Senior & Disability Services Oakridge office is closed from September 12 - 16 due to impacts of the Cedar Creek Fire. LCOG says if you need assistance to call: 541-682-4038.
Eugene police investigating an arrest in Cottage Grove after reports of use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Eugene police are now investigating the use of force by Cottage Grove officers during an arrest earlier this month. Gail Hoelzle, the owner of "Bookmine" on Main Street in Cottage grove, and a witness who saw the arrest, did not want to be on camera but told us what she saw that day.
EWEB's solar initiative program helps fund solar panels around Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Solar power has been a priority for EWEB over the course of the last few years, and through public initiatives and grants its efforts have found success around Lane County. The historic Mims house and the Eugene Mission have both received funding from EWEB to install...
Driver flees traffic stop, strikes deputy with vehicle in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — A driver stopped for outstanding warrants fled from a traffic stop and struck a Coos County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Police and the Coos County Sheriff's Office pursued the suspect, who was traveling at a low rate of speed in a burgundy SUV through the downtown area.
Armed subject shoots arrows at people and property in mobile-home park
On Tuesday, approximately 11:28 p.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call of a disorderly person armed with a bow and arrows at a mobile home park in the 82000blk of Davisson Rd. south of Creswell. The call further stated that the subject, male, had put on an army...
