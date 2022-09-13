ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Westampton Tech over Florence - Girls soccer recap

Zoey Spady tallied a hat trick to lead Westampton Tech in a 7-4 win over Florence, in Westampton. Nijah Hall added on two goals for Westampton Tech (1-2), while Dorce Alvarez finished with a goal and two assists. Bella Cottingham chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sydney Slotkin...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Butler over Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap

Hailey Ferrier and Emily Costello each scored to lead Butler to a 2-1 win over Eastern Christian, in Butler. Butler (3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Kirsten Braunius scored for Eastern Christian (2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
BUTLER, NJ
Mays Landing, NJ
Wallkill Valley stops Hopatcong - Girls soccer recap

Senior Alexa Letelier had a goal and an assist as Wallkill Valley held off Hopatcong 3-1 in Hamburg. Junior Emily Pauciello and junior Ashley Sutherland each scored for Wallkill Valley (2-1-1) while senior Jane Einreinhofer had an assist. Junior goalie Jackie Schels finished with nine saves. Junior Janie Henderson scored...
HOPATCONG, NJ
Raritan defeats Ranney - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Geoghan and Brooke Shea scored a pair of goals as Raritan rolled by Ranney 5-0 in Tinton Falls. Raritan (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Nicole Hancheck also had a goal and an...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Monmouth over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Sean Wisk and William Taborda provided the goals as Monmouth won at home, 2-0, over Freehold Borough. Monmouth (2-2) scored both goals in the second half. Freehold Borough is now 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap

Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston’s third period goal was the difference in Northern Burlington’s 2-1 victory over Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Emma Hoppe made nine saves for Northern Burlington (4-1), which took a 1-0 lead on Ariel Sprague’s goal in the first quarter. Gina Moreno tied the game with a first...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss

Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
COLTS NECK, NJ
Donovan Catholic over Lakewood - Field hockey recap

Josalyn Rush netted two goals to lead Donovan Catholic to a 3-0 win over Lakewood, in Lakewood. Dylan Espano also scored for Donovan Catholic (1-1-1). Evelynn Sernotti made three saves to earn the shutout. Lakewood fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot

The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
CHESTER, NJ
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters

The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
NEWARK, NJ
