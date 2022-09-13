Read full article on original website
Related
Somerset Tech over Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Shrey Mehta and Dan Cerdas each knocked in a goal as Somerset Tech won at home, 2-1, over Woodbridge Magnet. Srihaas Chennavajjala and Liam Hanily added an assist apiece for Somerset Tech (3-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Steven LaRosa stopped 11 shots to preserve the win. Mahir Dohka converted...
Westampton Tech over Florence - Girls soccer recap
Zoey Spady tallied a hat trick to lead Westampton Tech in a 7-4 win over Florence, in Westampton. Nijah Hall added on two goals for Westampton Tech (1-2), while Dorce Alvarez finished with a goal and two assists. Bella Cottingham chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sydney Slotkin...
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Butler over Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Hailey Ferrier and Emily Costello each scored to lead Butler to a 2-1 win over Eastern Christian, in Butler. Butler (3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Kirsten Braunius scored for Eastern Christian (2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wallkill Valley stops Hopatcong - Girls soccer recap
Senior Alexa Letelier had a goal and an assist as Wallkill Valley held off Hopatcong 3-1 in Hamburg. Junior Emily Pauciello and junior Ashley Sutherland each scored for Wallkill Valley (2-1-1) while senior Jane Einreinhofer had an assist. Junior goalie Jackie Schels finished with nine saves. Junior Janie Henderson scored...
Raritan defeats Ranney - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Geoghan and Brooke Shea scored a pair of goals as Raritan rolled by Ranney 5-0 in Tinton Falls. Raritan (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Nicole Hancheck also had a goal and an...
Monmouth over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Sean Wisk and William Taborda provided the goals as Monmouth won at home, 2-0, over Freehold Borough. Monmouth (2-2) scored both goals in the second half. Freehold Borough is now 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston’s third period goal was the difference in Northern Burlington’s 2-1 victory over Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Emma Hoppe made nine saves for Northern Burlington (4-1), which took a 1-0 lead on Ariel Sprague’s goal in the first quarter. Gina Moreno tied the game with a first...
Burlington Township defeats Delran in OT - Field hockey recap
Megan LeHenaff’s overtime score won it for Burlington Township over Delran 2-1 in Burlington Township with an assist from Kylie Krawiec and Kailey Mayoros. Delran (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to Ciara Carter before Krawiec tied the game in the third. Delran’s Brooke Obuchoski...
Barnegat stays unbeaten with win over Manchester Twp. - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak finished with two goals and two assists while Camryn White scored twice to help lift Barnegat to a 4-0 win over Manchester Township in Manchester. Emilia Ercolino had a goal and Jayna Greenblatt put up an assist for Barnegat (4-0) while goalie Emalie Menegus had five saves. Madison...
Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss
Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Donovan Catholic over Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Josalyn Rush netted two goals to lead Donovan Catholic to a 3-0 win over Lakewood, in Lakewood. Dylan Espano also scored for Donovan Catholic (1-1-1). Evelynn Sernotti made three saves to earn the shutout. Lakewood fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls volleyball photos: Old Tappan vs. River Dell on Sept. 16, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones above put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage above to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Sept. 16
The defensive players had their time in the spotlight yesterday, now it’s time to look at offense. These players went above and beyond in the opening week of the 2022 season.
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters
The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0