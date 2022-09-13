ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

LTD restores bus service to Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry returns to Oakridge Friday

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County says, due to high demand, it will bring its Mobile Pantry back to Oakridge Friday to assist residents affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. 126 households received food boxes at the Oakridge Mobile Pantry Wednesday, FOOD for Lane County reported. In addition...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Eugene, OR
Lane County, OR
Society
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Lane County, OR
Lifestyle
Lane County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
nbc16.com

Local police departments come together for 5k

EUGENE, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department, Eugene Police Department, and the Lane County Sheriff's Office are joining together to raise money for the local Eugene/Springfield Special Olympics. The Run With The Cops 5k is returning Sunday, September 25th, and the money raised will provide facilities, equipment and uniforms for the 350 local athletes competing in year-round activities such as bocce, golf, aquatics, track, softball, powerlifting, soccer, snow sports, bowling and basketball.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield Police to host Open House

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department announced the return of their annual Open House. The community is welcome to the Springfield Justice Center on September 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to SPD, not only will there be information available about the police department but several...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Evacuee#Greenhill Humane Society#The Holiday Farm Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
nbc16.com

Officials: Cedar Creek fire behavior has calmed, still at 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Cedar Creek Fire is burning 92,595 acres and remains at 0% containment. Fire officials report that the Cedar Creek Fire remains active, burning with low to moderate intensity. In their daily report on the fire, officials say, "Although fire behavior has calmed considerably,...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Weyerhaeuser workers on strike for second straight day

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — It was day two of the Weyerhaeuser strike Wednesday with more than 1,100 workers in Oregon and Washington stopping work at the multi-billion-dollar timber company. That includes the lumber mill in Cottage Grove, where workers picketed at various locations. The striking employees are part of...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
nbc16.com

Oakridge police reports burglaries during evacuation orders

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — In the midst of evacuations over the weekend, police in Oakridge responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two prowler calls. Police say this happened during the time of the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order as well as Sunday night when evacuation orders dropped to Level 2.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy