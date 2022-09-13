Read full article on original website
First Responder Fun Day: Children with special needs meet first responders at event
EUGENE, Ore. — Parents of children with special needs got to meet several members of Eugene Police and Eugene-Springfield Fire departments Wednesday. This is the first year for the event called First Responder Fun Day, where kids get to explore police and fire vehicles and meet the men and women in uniform.
LTD restores bus service to Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry returns to Oakridge Friday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County says, due to high demand, it will bring its Mobile Pantry back to Oakridge Friday to assist residents affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. 126 households received food boxes at the Oakridge Mobile Pantry Wednesday, FOOD for Lane County reported. In addition...
Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
Bridger Aerospace helps fight the Cedar Creek Fire with their 'Super Scoopers'
EUGENE, Ore. — As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, more resources are coming in to help fight it. Bridger Aerospace is an aerial fire fighting company based out of Montana. They are now in Oregon to help fight the Cedar Creek Fire. A super scooper aircraft is...
LTD no longer including a Diamond Express stop at Eugene fairgrounds
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District has announced that they will no longer include a Diamond Express stop at the Eugene fairgrounds on the way to or from Oakridge. LTD says that the Diamond Express is back to its regular service.
Local police departments come together for 5k
EUGENE, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department, Eugene Police Department, and the Lane County Sheriff's Office are joining together to raise money for the local Eugene/Springfield Special Olympics. The Run With The Cops 5k is returning Sunday, September 25th, and the money raised will provide facilities, equipment and uniforms for the 350 local athletes competing in year-round activities such as bocce, golf, aquatics, track, softball, powerlifting, soccer, snow sports, bowling and basketball.
Springfield Police to host Open House
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department announced the return of their annual Open House. The community is welcome to the Springfield Justice Center on September 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to SPD, not only will there be information available about the police department but several...
Eugene Library cards free for all children who reside in 4J and Bethel school districts
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Public Library will now offer free library cards to all children in the Eugene 4J School District and the Bethel School District, even if they have not yet reached school age and live outside city limits. In 2020, the library began offering the free...
Casa de la Unidad to host Open House as they celebrate with the community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Casa de la Unidad will host an Open House Saturday, September 17th. The event's theme will be celebration as Casa de la Unidad welcomes back people into their offices. Casa de la Unidad is home to Springfield Alliance for Equity and Respect (SAfER) and the...
As Pickleball gains popularity, Lane County plans to add regional facility
EUGENE, Ore. — The fastest growing sport in the nation according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball is also seeing an interest locally. So much so, that The Emerald Valley Pickleball Club is hoping to build a regional Pickleball facility at Lane Community College. Come November, you...
Armed subject shoots arrows at people and property in mobile-home park
On Tuesday, approximately 11:28 p.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call of a disorderly person armed with a bow and arrows at a mobile home park in the 82000blk of Davisson Rd. south of Creswell. The call further stated that the subject, male, had put on an army...
Officials: Cedar Creek fire behavior has calmed, still at 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Cedar Creek Fire is burning 92,595 acres and remains at 0% containment. Fire officials report that the Cedar Creek Fire remains active, burning with low to moderate intensity. In their daily report on the fire, officials say, "Although fire behavior has calmed considerably,...
Crews continue to work to contain Cedar Creek Fire, few evacuation zones remain
Fire crews continue to make progress on the Cedar Creek Fire, as the remaining evacuation zones in and around Westfir, Oakridge and High Prairie have been reduced to Level 1 (Be Ready). The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 93,427 acres with 0% containment. A community meeting will be...
Eugene police investigating an arrest in Cottage Grove after reports of use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Eugene police are now investigating the use of force by Cottage Grove officers during an arrest earlier this month. Gail Hoelzle, the owner of "Bookmine" on Main Street in Cottage grove, and a witness who saw the arrest, did not want to be on camera but told us what she saw that day.
City responds to use of force complaint made against Cottage Grove Police
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is responding to complaints of force against the Cottage Grove Police in the arrest of a man waving a sword in public. In a release, the City of Cottage Grove gave this statement regarding the incident:. On September 01, 2022...
Weyerhaeuser workers on strike for second straight day
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — It was day two of the Weyerhaeuser strike Wednesday with more than 1,100 workers in Oregon and Washington stopping work at the multi-billion-dollar timber company. That includes the lumber mill in Cottage Grove, where workers picketed at various locations. The striking employees are part of...
Officials identify man that died during a police standoff near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Officials in Lane County have identified the man shot and killed during a police standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Robert Harris, Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow said in a news release Wednesday. "Two deputies fired...
Oakridge police reports burglaries during evacuation orders
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — In the midst of evacuations over the weekend, police in Oakridge responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two prowler calls. Police say this happened during the time of the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order as well as Sunday night when evacuation orders dropped to Level 2.
Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
