Do Hogs Want to Hit Missouri State in Mouth Early Saturday?
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman trying to make statement on first possession.
Arkansas defeats Missouri State if they do this
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is set to host Missouri State and former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks are favored to move to 3-0 in the battle of unbeatens. But Missouri State showed last year when they only lost to Oklahoma State by seven they are a dangerous team. The Bears have 40 transfers including many playing key roles.
Beaux Limmer second-best grade among guards
FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has graded the top three offensive guards in college football this season and Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer is No. 2. Limmer has a grade of 84.9. That rates behind only Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence at 86.3. Michigan State’s J.D. Duplain is third at 84.6.
How to Watch or Listen to Hogs’ Matchup with Missouri State
Former coach brings nationally-ranked FCS team back to Fayetteville.
Where Bobby Petrino’s Downfall Ranks Among Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Arkansas Football History
As it has every year since 2005, with the exception of the weird 2020 COVID year, the Arkansas football program will host an FCS team for a non-conference game Saturday. Usually a cupcake that the Razorbacks put away easily before the band’s halftime performance, this year’s matchup brings not only a tough opponent — Missouri State is No. 5 in the FCS rankings — but also intriguing storylines.
Arkansas Pays Price For Doozy of a Homestand + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
With fall ball in full swing, the Arkansas baseball season will be here before we know it. The Razorbacks still have to figure out several things before their Feb. 17 opener, but one less thing fans have to wonder about is the schedule, which they released Wednesday afternoon. The full...
Diamond Hogs reveal 2023 schedule
The 101st season of Arkansas baseball is on deck. 56 regular-season contests, including a 19-game homestand, 10 conference series and a pair of trips to both Globe Life Field and Dickey-Stephens Park, are on tap for head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks in 2023. Arkansas, which posted a...
Sam Pittman looking for more wide receiver help
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ wide receivers looked good in preseason, but so far Sam Pittman is hoping to get a few more in that group to step up. Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood leads the Razorbacks with eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. Matt Landers is next with seven for 88 yards while Warren Thompson has five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ketron Jackson and Malik Hornsby each have caught one pass.
WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview Missouri State matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on Missouri State this Saturday. With Missouri State coming to town, it also means the return of former Hogs coach, Bobby Petrino. Hear what Isaiah Nichols, Chris Paul Jr., Brady Latham and AJ Green...
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
UA graduate brings popular Texas coffee chain to Fayetteville
After student teaching and becoming a business owner during her senior year, a UA graduate celebrated the grand opening of her coffee shop earlier this month in Fayetteville after more than a year of planning. Kaitlyn Skinner, a 2022 UA graduate, opened the first Arkansas location of Summer Moon Coffee...
Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
UA sets records in ‘Best Colleges’ ranking metrics
The University of Arkansas has set multiple records in the metrics used for the annual "U.S. News Best Colleges" rankings.
Hutchinson Taps Additional National Leaders To Address Key Issues At Bentonville Summit
BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson strengthens the already impressive roster of presenters for the upcoming “America Leads: An Ideas Summit,” scheduled for Oct. 19 in Bentonville, Ark. Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos; Revolution, LLC, CEO and AOL Co-founder, Steve Case; and Runway Group co-founders Tom Walton and Steuart Walton will join keynote speaker Dr. Condoleezza Rice at the ticketed event, a gathering centered on ideas that will guide America to the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005961/en/ Betsy DeVos headshot (Photo: Business Wire)
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
Fayetteville cleanup efforts you can take part in
Mom of teen killed in April remembers her daughter. Hispanic Heritage celebration at the Fort Smith Public …. President Biden plans to extend title nine’s protection …. Benton Co. Animal Control Vehicle on video leaving …. Arkansas improving Naloxone access. Springdale students practice for Back to School Rally. Fort...
Naloxone donation in Siloam Springs
Mom of teen killed in April remembers her daughter. Hispanic Heritage celebration at the Fort Smith Public …. President Biden plans to extend title nine’s protection …. Benton Co. Animal Control Vehicle on video leaving …. Arkansas improving Naloxone access. Springdale students practice for Back to School Rally. Fort...
With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned
Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO
Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
