No. 14 Rancocas Valley over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap
Kennedy Garcia scored a goal in each half as Rancocas Valley, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 2-0, over Kingsway. Joanna Marlin and Leah Howe each assisted on a goal for Rancocas Valley (5-0), which outshot Kingsway (2-2) by 7-4. Quinlan McClenahan saved all four shots...
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Cedar Grove defeats Belleville - Girls soccer recap
Samira Lukovic’s first-half hat trick helped lift Cedar Grove past Belleville 4-1 in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before the two sides traded a goal in the second half. Ava Romero also scored a goal in the 70th minute. Jenny Romero...
Monmouth over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Sean Wisk and William Taborda provided the goals as Monmouth won at home, 2-0, over Freehold Borough. Monmouth (2-2) scored both goals in the second half. Freehold Borough is now 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
No. 20 Kearny defeats Lyndhurst - Girls soccer recap
Paige Raefski finished with a goal and an assist as Kearny, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Lyndhurst 4-1 in Lyndhurst. Kearny (3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Maci Covello and Gianna Charney also scored a goal while Emily Horvaht had an assist.
Boys soccer: Quiroa leads Palisades Park past McNair
McNair fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. As...
Raritan defeats Ranney - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Geoghan and Brooke Shea scored a pair of goals as Raritan rolled by Ranney 5-0 in Tinton Falls. Raritan (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Nicole Hancheck also had a goal and an...
Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss
Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
Barnegat stays unbeaten with win over Manchester Twp. - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak finished with two goals and two assists while Camryn White scored twice to help lift Barnegat to a 4-0 win over Manchester Township in Manchester. Emilia Ercolino had a goal and Jayna Greenblatt put up an assist for Barnegat (4-0) while goalie Emalie Menegus had five saves. Madison...
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
Ranney over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) - Boys soccer recap
Dev Nayer scored two goals as Ranney defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 3-2, in Tinton Falls. Eddie Magherini also had a goal scored for Ranney (2-2-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) falls to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
East Brunswick Magnet defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Justin Noon led East Brunwisk Magnet past St. Thomas Aquinas 5-0 in East Brunswick behind four goals and an assist. East Brunswick Magnet (1-3) jumped ahead to a 3-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Thomas O’Neill also scored a goal while...
Butler over Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Hailey Ferrier and Emily Costello each scored to lead Butler to a 2-1 win over Eastern Christian, in Butler. Butler (3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Kirsten Braunius scored for Eastern Christian (2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Girls soccer: Jones’ game-winner leads Spotswood to comeback win over Wardlaw-Hartridge
Teagan Jones netted a late game-winning goal to push Spotswood to a 3-2 win comeback over Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Edison. Jones scored the deciding goal with 10 minutes remaining in the second half off an assist by Theodora Xipolias. Wardlaw-Hartridge (1-1-1) seemed to be on the way to taking a 2-0...
Chatham girls soccer tops Mendham, ready to defend county championship (PHOTOS)
For Chatham, the winning play against Mendham on Friday was a literal gut punch. Abby Droner found space outside the box and ripped the ball toward the net, curving it right into an oncoming Remmey McEnroe. The senior let the feed bounce off her body and in for the lone goal of a 1-0 game. Chatham’s defense held up and made sure that fortunate play was all the Cougars needed.
Somerset Tech over Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Shrey Mehta and Dan Cerdas each knocked in a goal as Somerset Tech won at home, 2-1, over Woodbridge Magnet. Srihaas Chennavajjala and Liam Hanily added an assist apiece for Somerset Tech (3-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Steven LaRosa stopped 11 shots to preserve the win. Mahir Dohka converted...
Donovan Catholic over Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Josalyn Rush netted two goals to lead Donovan Catholic to a 3-0 win over Lakewood, in Lakewood. Dylan Espano also scored for Donovan Catholic (1-1-1). Evelynn Sernotti made three saves to earn the shutout. Lakewood fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
No. 8 Point Pleasant Boro defeats Pinelands - Field hockey recap
Despite 34 saves from Pinelands goalkeeper Emma Kohler, Point Pleasant Boro, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised by the Wildcats 8-0 in Point Pleasant to move to 4-0. Point Pleasant Boro took a 4-0 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth with four more goals. Ryane Fisahn led her team with three goals and an assist.
New Egypt tops Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Sample led the way with four goals to lead New Egypt as it defeated Maple Shade 4-1 in Maple Shade. Sample had a hat trick at the half as New Egypt (3-1) held a 3-0 lead. Dylan Harper also had an assist with Tommy Merlucci having four saves. Jared...
Girls Soccer: No. 2 Freehold Twp. takes down McDonogh (MD.)
Ainsley Moy scored a pair of goals to lead Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over McDonogh (MD.) in Owings Mills, MD. McDonogh is ranked No. 16 in the country per the United Soccer Coaches High School Rankings. Freehold was below it at No. 22.
