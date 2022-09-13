Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
ksl.com
Pick Six Previews: BYU back in the national spotlight, and it's just the beginning
PROVO — The center of the college football world on Saturday night was in Provo as the BYU Cougars notched their first home win over a Top 10 opponent since defeating No. 1 Miami in 1990. The 26-20 double overtime win over defending Big 12 champs Baylor not only...
ksl.com
BYU's win over Baylor included 2 added victories: on the recruiting trail
PROVO — BYU's first win of the weekend came a couple of hours before kickoff of the Cougars' home opener against then-No. 9 Baylor. That's when the Cougars picked up the pledge of Timpview edge rusher Siale Esera, a highly coveted pass rusher and No. 4 overall recruit in Utah's Class of 2023 by 247Sports.
deseret.com
Political debate roils South Carolina after university cancels BYU women’s basketball games
South Carolina state lawmakers are arguing over University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s decision to cancel a scheduled two-game series with Brigham Young University women’s basketball team. The South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which includes over a dozen state lawmakers, sent a letter to Staley...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
ksl.com
Some national names, and a few local ones, await No. 12 BYU on visit to No. 25 Oregon
PROVO — Last week, it was Siaki "Apu" Ika, the former East High standout and former BYU commit who is now an NFL prospect at Baylor lining up against the school he grew up cheering on. When a program like BYU football, which recruits nationally via its affiliation with...
ksl.com
Best of the West: BYU takes over No. 1 ahead of showdown at Oregon
What title, you ask? The Cougars stands as the two-time defending champions of the West — unofficially, of course. In 2020, they were the best team in the western third of the country by default. Unlike Pac-12 and Mountain West schools, BYU played played a full season and finished with a 10-1 record.
ksl.com
Springville defense strikes Provo for 18-14 win to take control of Region 9
SPRINGVILLE — By the end of the night, and with clouds of thunderstorms swirling around them — including a lightning strike just under 10 miles as the final seconds were ticking off the clock — Springville's defense just needed one more stop. Lucky for the Red Devils,...
vanquishthefoe.com
Three 4-Star Basketball Recruits Visit BYU During Baylor Weekend
It was a huge weekend for BYU football with a top 10 win over Baylor, but BYU basketball also benefitted from the raucous atmosphere. Below are some of the recruits that were at BYU this past weekend. Aaron Clark, 2023 4-Star. BYU had several recruits visit, including three 4-Star recruits....
ksl.com
How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it.
violetskyadventures.com
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
ksl.com
Utah's housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past week, there's been a lot of movement to pump tens of millions of dollars — including $55 million at the state level and $6 million from Salt Lake City — toward funding affordable housing and homelessness projects across the state of Utah.
eastidahonews.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
kcpw.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees’ future and a controversial lawman
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at a Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its baseball field.
New Riverton businesses signal growing economy
As Utah’s economy continues to grow, new businesses continue to open their doors to waiting customers. Mountain View Village is undergoing a major expansion.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: A rock smacks your windshield. Who pays for the damaged glass?
PAYSON — Freeway debris can be scary, dangerous and expensive. When a Payson woman says a construction company refused to pay for the damage they caused to her car, she decided it was time to Get Gephardt. Any Utah driver has likely experienced the frustration of rock smacking your...
Using wetlands to improve the Great Salt Lake
UTAH (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake’s ecosystem supports 75 percent of all wetlands in Utah. The Nature Conservancy is working on a project to create 40 acres of new wetlands just outside of Layton. The new wetlands will serve to create habitat for migratory birds, manage runoff rainwater, and improve the quality of the […]
