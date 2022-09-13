ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

BYU's win over Baylor included 2 added victories: on the recruiting trail

PROVO — BYU's first win of the weekend came a couple of hours before kickoff of the Cougars' home opener against then-No. 9 Baylor. That's when the Cougars picked up the pledge of Timpview edge rusher Siale Esera, a highly coveted pass rusher and No. 4 overall recruit in Utah's Class of 2023 by 247Sports.
kslsports.com

BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday's game against Oregon. We'll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week's double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
kslsports.com

BYU Women's Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women's basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
ksl.com

Best of the West: BYU takes over No. 1 ahead of showdown at Oregon

What title, you ask? The Cougars stands as the two-time defending champions of the West — unofficially, of course. In 2020, they were the best team in the western third of the country by default. Unlike Pac-12 and Mountain West schools, BYU played played a full season and finished with a 10-1 record.
vanquishthefoe.com

Three 4-Star Basketball Recruits Visit BYU During Baylor Weekend

It was a huge weekend for BYU football with a top 10 win over Baylor, but BYU basketball also benefitted from the raucous atmosphere. Below are some of the recruits that were at BYU this past weekend. Aaron Clark, 2023 4-Star. BYU had several recruits visit, including three 4-Star recruits....
ksl.com

How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?

SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
UTAH STATE
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City's history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here's why that's a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don't illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Using wetlands to improve the Great Salt Lake

UTAH (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake's ecosystem supports 75 percent of all wetlands in Utah.  The Nature Conservancy is working on a project to create 40 acres of new wetlands just outside of Layton. The new wetlands will serve to create habitat for migratory birds, manage runoff rainwater, and improve the quality of the […]
LAYTON, UT

