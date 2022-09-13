Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel Maven
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Related
Middle Township blanks Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Sophomore Eddie Hirsch had a goal and an assist as Middle Township stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City. Senior Vincent Povio scored as well for Middle Township (4-0) while senior Steven Berrodin had an assist. Senior Kyle O’Connor finished with nine saves in...
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss
Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
Haddon Heights tops Collingswood for 1st win - Girls soccer recap
Haddon Heights scored twice in the second half to hold off Collingswood 3-2 in Collingswood. Juniors Quin Zacamy, Macie Madden and Kylee Ferranto each had a goal for Haddon Heights (1-4) while junior goalie Gab DiOrio finished with five saves. Junior Sofia Morze and sophomore Gabby Verdone each had a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindenwold over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Diego Rodriguez netted two goals and recorded one assist to lead Lindenwold in a 5-1 win over Paulsboro, in Lindenwold. Germaine Okeke added on a goal and an assist for Lindenwold (3-1). Christian Valentanga and Bayron Guardado also scored in the win. William Leary scored for Paulsboro (0-3). The N.J....
Moorestown over Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Declan Capps’ first half goal was the difference as Moorestown defeated Burlington Township, 1-0, in Moorestown. Sebastian Witt assisted on the goal for Moorestown (1-2-1). Burlington Township falls to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
Westampton Tech over Florence - Girls soccer recap
Zoey Spady tallied a hat trick to lead Westampton Tech in a 7-4 win over Florence, in Westampton. Nijah Hall added on two goals for Westampton Tech (1-2), while Dorce Alvarez finished with a goal and two assists. Bella Cottingham chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sydney Slotkin...
Barnegat stays unbeaten with win over Manchester Twp. - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak finished with two goals and two assists while Camryn White scored twice to help lift Barnegat to a 4-0 win over Manchester Township in Manchester. Emilia Ercolino had a goal and Jayna Greenblatt put up an assist for Barnegat (4-0) while goalie Emalie Menegus had five saves. Madison...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burlington Township defeats Delran in OT - Field hockey recap
Megan LeHenaff’s overtime score won it for Burlington Township over Delran 2-1 in Burlington Township with an assist from Kylie Krawiec and Kailey Mayoros. Delran (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to Ciara Carter before Krawiec tied the game in the third. Delran’s Brooke Obuchoski...
Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston’s third period goal was the difference in Northern Burlington’s 2-1 victory over Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Emma Hoppe made nine saves for Northern Burlington (4-1), which took a 1-0 lead on Ariel Sprague’s goal in the first quarter. Gina Moreno tied the game with a first...
Camden's Whitman Park reopens after $3 million renovation assisted by Eagles legend
A popular park in Camden reopened Thursday after millions of dollars were spent over the past four years to bring it back to life, with the help of a Philadelphia Eagles legend.
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD “Pastel Impressions,” works by Linda Crane, Renee Leopardi, Rita Michalenko and Linda Robinson, through Oct. 28. Glassworks by Peter Galetto, through Oct. 28. “I Should Be Over All the Butterflies,” portraits by Drew Dilks, through Oct. 28. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
987thecoast.com
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean
A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
WINNERS: Pair Of NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K
There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, Sept. 13, Mega Millions lottery. The winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Gloucester County: Mullica Hill Supermarkets, 143 Bridgeton Pike,...
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ
Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore
A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
More Shake Shacks Coming to New Jersey, Will One Finally Come to Ocean County, NJ
Shake Shack has become so popular, especially in the last 5 years. Shake Shack has a new "HOT" menu out. Thanks to the tastingtable.com, Shake Shack's newest menu items are Hot Ones Chicken, Hot Ones Burger, and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries. There are several Shake Shacks in Monmouth County....
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State
If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0