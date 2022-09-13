ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena, NJ

NJ.com

Middle Township blanks Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Sophomore Eddie Hirsch had a goal and an assist as Middle Township stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City. Senior Vincent Povio scored as well for Middle Township (4-0) while senior Steven Berrodin had an assist. Senior Kyle O’Connor finished with nine saves in...
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss

Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Lindenwold over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap

Diego Rodriguez netted two goals and recorded one assist to lead Lindenwold in a 5-1 win over Paulsboro, in Lindenwold. Germaine Okeke added on a goal and an assist for Lindenwold (3-1). Christian Valentanga and Bayron Guardado also scored in the win. William Leary scored for Paulsboro (0-3). The N.J....
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ.com

Moorestown over Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap

Declan Capps’ first half goal was the difference as Moorestown defeated Burlington Township, 1-0, in Moorestown. Sebastian Witt assisted on the goal for Moorestown (1-2-1). Burlington Township falls to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Westampton Tech over Florence - Girls soccer recap

Zoey Spady tallied a hat trick to lead Westampton Tech in a 7-4 win over Florence, in Westampton. Nijah Hall added on two goals for Westampton Tech (1-2), while Dorce Alvarez finished with a goal and two assists. Bella Cottingham chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sydney Slotkin...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston’s third period goal was the difference in Northern Burlington’s 2-1 victory over Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Emma Hoppe made nine saves for Northern Burlington (4-1), which took a 1-0 lead on Ariel Sprague’s goal in the first quarter. Gina Moreno tied the game with a first...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD “Pastel Impressions,” works by Linda Crane, Renee Leopardi, Rita Michalenko and Linda Robinson, through Oct. 28. Glassworks by Peter Galetto, through Oct. 28. “I Should Be Over All the Butterflies,” portraits by Drew Dilks, through Oct. 28. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
VINELAND, NJ
987thecoast.com

Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore

A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
