rockfordscanner.com
Happening Now: Serious Accident in Rockford, Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle. Avoid The Area
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Hit & Run In Winnebago County, 2 Vehicles vs A Tree
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: A lot Of Reckless Driving, And LOTS of Accidents Being Reported…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Many Officers Working A Scene On The West Side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago County Coroners Office Gets A New Piece Of Equipment, That Will Help Reduce Strain On Its Employees.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 2 Out Of The Three Suspects, For A Stolen Vehicle, Look-a-Like Drugs and Firearms
Rockford, Bird still happy with electric scooter program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As some area municipalities are ending their relationships with electric scooter company Bird Global, Rockford is keeping the unique ride-share service going. In fact, the scooters are still a hit with Rockfordians since they landed in the Forest City last year. “Bird has indicated to the city that they are happy with […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle And Motorcycle Collision, Rider Sustained Serious Injuries
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County
WIFR
Rockford police say pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say at least one person fights for their life Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. after they were hit by a car near Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue. Eastbound lanes are closed as police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice. This is...
At least one hurt after motorcycle crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least one person was hurt after a motorcycle accident in Rockford Tuesday. Crews were called to the area of E. State Street and North Showplace Drive around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. A motorcycle was involved, though there was no word on the condition of those injured at […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Shooting Incident On The East Side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery in Downtown Rockford
WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
cityofdekalb.com
Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall
Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center. The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive. This includes a safety upgrade to the intersection at Fairview Drive and the resurfacing of Peace Road to Route 38.
WIFR
Three Rockford teens arrested in Freeport with reported stolen vehicle
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old face a slew of charges after being arrested Wednesday in Freeport. Freeport police just after 10 p.m. located a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford in the area of W. Beach Street and N. Waddell Avenue in Freeport. The vehicle then...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrested A Man On Several Charges, After They Attempted To Flee From Police
