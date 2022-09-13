ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Happening Now: Serious Accident in Rockford, Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle. Avoid The Area

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Hit & Run In Winnebago County, 2 Vehicles vs A Tree

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: A lot Of Reckless Driving, And LOTS of Accidents Being Reported…

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Loves Park, IL
Illinois Traffic
Rockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Many Officers Working A Scene On The West Side

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago County Coroners Office Gets A New Piece Of Equipment, That Will Help Reduce Strain On Its Employees.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 2 Out Of The Three Suspects, For A Stolen Vehicle, Look-a-Like Drugs and Firearms

ROCKFORD, IL
#Rockford Scanner
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford, Bird still happy with electric scooter program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As some area municipalities are ending their relationships with electric scooter company Bird Global, Rockford is keeping the unique ride-share service going. In fact, the scooters are still a hit with Rockfordians since they landed in the Forest City last year. “Bird has indicated to the city that they are happy with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle And Motorcycle Collision, Rider Sustained Serious Injuries

ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford police say pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say at least one person fights for their life Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. after they were hit by a car near Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue. Eastbound lanes are closed as police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice. This is...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Shooting Incident On The East Side

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
FREEPORT, IL
cityofdekalb.com

Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall

Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center. The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive. This includes a safety upgrade to the intersection at Fairview Drive and the resurfacing of Peace Road to Route 38.
DEKALB, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrested A Man On Several Charges, After They Attempted To Flee From Police

ROCKFORD, IL

