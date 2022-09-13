ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kenny McIntosh narrates Georgia hype trailer for Week 3 at South Carolina

Georgia released their hype video trailer for Week 3 titled “Turn up the Heat”. Running back Kenny McIntosh handled the narration. “The heat..it’s intense, it’s not going out anytime soon,” McIntosh said. “We know what it takes to keep the fire ablaze, but it’s about time we turn it up a notch.”
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

SEC Football Game Today: South Carolina vs Georgia Line, Predictions, Odds, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Football

One of two SEC Football in-conference matchups in week three, defending national champion Georgia travels to South Carolina for their first true road test of the season. A series that Georgia has owned historically (53-19-2 all-time advantage), the Bulldogs have won six of the last seven meetings between the two, with the lone South Carolina win coming back in 2019 in Athens.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Prediction and preview

Georgia this week heads to the hostile environment of Williams-Brice Stadium to get its second test of the season. The Bulldogs face a South Carolina team that is trying to bounce back from a tough loss at Arkansas in which its defense suffered multiple serious injuries. Georgia has won 2...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame announces 4 inductees for class of 2022

The Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame is recognizing 4 greats from the 2 schools ahead of this year’s meeting in Jacksonville. On Thursday, it was announced that 2 players from each school will be inducted into the game’s Hall of Fame. Champ Bailey and John Little from Georgia will...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

What Oklahoma series cancelation means for Georgia football future

Georgia’s 2023 schedule got a lot softer on Wednesday, as the school announced it would be canceling its home-and-home with Oklahoma at the behest of the SEC. The reason being is that Oklahoma’s return trip to Athens is scheduled for 2031, well after the Sooners officially join the SEC. Tennessee and LSU have also had future series against the Sooners canceled as well.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia announces replacement for Oklahoma on 2023 schedule

With news that the SEC directed Georgia to not play its home-and-home schedule against Oklahoma in 2023, the Bulldogs have replaced the Sooners with Ball State for a game on Sept. 9. Ball State has faced teams from the SEC 11 times in program history, including this season’s opener at...
ATHENS, GA
WLTX.com

South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
COLUMBIA, SC
Dan Jackson
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana hoops makes Top 4 for big man out of Georgia

Elite prospect Arrinten Page has whittled down his college choices, putting Indiana in his top 4, amongst Miami, USC, and Cincinnati. The 6’9 220 pound PF previously had Missouri listed in his top 5. It appears the Tigers didn’t make the top 4 cut. Page is a member of the 2023 class, and comes from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart addresses Arik Gilbert's playing time, how it relates to other TEs

You’d have to imagine Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart would love to get redshirt sophomore tight end Arik Gilbert some playing time. Gilbert is a former 5-star recruit, after all, ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the 2020 class and the No. 5 overall recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens

Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
GEORGIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
WSB Radio

Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days

Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was reportedly centered 5 kilometers west-northwest, in Reed Creek, near Hart County. Hart County is about 90 minutes north of Atlanta, and borders South Carolina. Officials said an earthquake...
HART COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: UGA student ID stolen to scam other students and more

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a call at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Sept. 9 reporting the identity theft of a University of Georgia student on Aug. 29, according to a report from ACCPD. The student was in a GroupMe chat for UGA football tickets when he was asked by...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

