Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kenny McIntosh narrates Georgia hype trailer for Week 3 at South Carolina
Georgia released their hype video trailer for Week 3 titled “Turn up the Heat”. Running back Kenny McIntosh handled the narration. “The heat..it’s intense, it’s not going out anytime soon,” McIntosh said. “We know what it takes to keep the fire ablaze, but it’s about time we turn it up a notch.”
SEC Football Game Today: South Carolina vs Georgia Line, Predictions, Odds, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Football
One of two SEC Football in-conference matchups in week three, defending national champion Georgia travels to South Carolina for their first true road test of the season. A series that Georgia has owned historically (53-19-2 all-time advantage), the Bulldogs have won six of the last seven meetings between the two, with the lone South Carolina win coming back in 2019 in Athens.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia vs. South Carolina: Prediction and preview
Georgia this week heads to the hostile environment of Williams-Brice Stadium to get its second test of the season. The Bulldogs face a South Carolina team that is trying to bounce back from a tough loss at Arkansas in which its defense suffered multiple serious injuries. Georgia has won 2...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame announces 4 inductees for class of 2022
The Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame is recognizing 4 greats from the 2 schools ahead of this year’s meeting in Jacksonville. On Thursday, it was announced that 2 players from each school will be inducted into the game’s Hall of Fame. Champ Bailey and John Little from Georgia will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Oklahoma series cancelation means for Georgia football future
Georgia’s 2023 schedule got a lot softer on Wednesday, as the school announced it would be canceling its home-and-home with Oklahoma at the behest of the SEC. The reason being is that Oklahoma’s return trip to Athens is scheduled for 2031, well after the Sooners officially join the SEC. Tennessee and LSU have also had future series against the Sooners canceled as well.
5-star, nation's No. 1 athlete will be at Clemson this weekend
Clemson is set to play host to one of the nation’s best prospects in the class of 2024 this weekend. Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) five-star Mike Matthews announced via social media Thursday evening that he'll be in (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia announces replacement for Oklahoma on 2023 schedule
With news that the SEC directed Georgia to not play its home-and-home schedule against Oklahoma in 2023, the Bulldogs have replaced the Sooners with Ball State for a game on Sept. 9. Ball State has faced teams from the SEC 11 times in program history, including this season’s opener at...
WLTX.com
South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana hoops makes Top 4 for big man out of Georgia
Elite prospect Arrinten Page has whittled down his college choices, putting Indiana in his top 4, amongst Miami, USC, and Cincinnati. The 6’9 220 pound PF previously had Missouri listed in his top 5. It appears the Tigers didn’t make the top 4 cut. Page is a member of the 2023 class, and comes from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart addresses Arik Gilbert's playing time, how it relates to other TEs
You’d have to imagine Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart would love to get redshirt sophomore tight end Arik Gilbert some playing time. Gilbert is a former 5-star recruit, after all, ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the 2020 class and the No. 5 overall recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Football player suffers seizure after teammate injures neck during same play in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A regular Friday night football game quickly turned into a scary moment for two East Hall High School football players last week. Ambulances took Jake Jones and Caden Crocker the hospital after both players suffered injuries on the same play. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
flagpole.com
Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens
Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was reportedly centered 5 kilometers west-northwest, in Reed Creek, near Hart County. Hart County is about 90 minutes north of Atlanta, and borders South Carolina. Officials said an earthquake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: UGA student ID stolen to scam other students and more
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a call at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Sept. 9 reporting the identity theft of a University of Georgia student on Aug. 29, according to a report from ACCPD. The student was in a GroupMe chat for UGA football tickets when he was asked by...
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand opening
Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning came to Forsyth County to help cut the ribbon for the grand opening of BBQGuys on September 14(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning came to Forsyth County to help cut the ribbon for the grand opening of BBQGuys at Halcyon in Alpharetta on Wednesday, September 14.
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
The first shovels will begin laying a road into what is now pine forest north of Route 316, east of Dacula.
Comments / 0