Edgerton Class Of 1967 Celebrates 55th Class Reunion
REUNION … The Edgerton High School Class of 1967 held their 55th Class Reunion on August 27,2022 at Jackie Blues in Bryan, Ohio. The evening was spent visiting and reminiscing. Plans are for another reunion to be held in five years. Back row Denny Nester, Jim Sechler, Greg Schott, Lee Wilson, Dave Peebles, Jim Stoll, Tom Fix, John Dietsch, Steve Koerner, Chuck Herman and Ed Kimpel. Front row Paul Gebhard, Saundra (Hendricks) Bandy,Hilda (Herman) Mc Cool, Vickie (Kurtz) Apt, Linda (Metz) Stayer, Kathy (Engler) Whitman, Shirley (Harvey) Ladd, Jim Sanders, Neal Hug and Mike Bowman.
Allen named new Wauseon School Board member
A new member of the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education was sworn in Friday. Alice Allen was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Stacia Radabaugh. Radabaugh resigned due to a move out of state. Since she was the board president a change in leadership also was needed....
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: School Board Discusses Financial Situation
SCHOOL … Archbold Board Of Education approved two one-year contracts at special meeting. Archbold Area Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on September 12 in the High School Media Center, for the purpose of approving personnel matters as well as c... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Archbold High School 2022 Homecoming Court
ARCHBOLD COURT … Pictured front row left to right is Senior Escort – Braylen Gore, Senior Attendant – Tommi Bok, Princess – Henley Wyse, Queen – Leah McQuade, King – Cade Miller, Prince – Brody Stuckey, Junior Attendant – Ella Throne, Junior Escort – Cahle Roth. Back row left to right is Sophomore Escort – Madden Valentine, Sophomore Attendant- Julisa Nafziger, Freshman Attendant – Evynn Roth and Freshman Escort – Bradley Williams. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS STAFF)
CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Membership Drive Kickoffs September 28
MEMBERSHIP DRIVE … CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Executive Board members are shown here with “Thumbs Up” for the excellent patient care services by the entire staff at the local hospital. From left to right are President Patty Ledyard, Vice President Armeda Sawmiller, Secretary Connie Dunseth, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, Past President Gloria Poorman and Historian Ruth Cooley. This year’s auxiliary membership drive kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 28th at Miller’s New Market, Montpelier, from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The auxiliary will meet Monday, Oct. 10th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s U.M. Church, Montpelier, Robison Room (north entrance). Guests are always welcome.
Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA
The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
Former Eastwood superintendent secretary is back in same role
PEMBERVILLE – A familiar face is returning to the superintendent’s office at Eastwood Local Schools. Glenda O’Brien has returned part time to her former role as superintendent’s secretary. At a special meeting Sept. 1, the board of education accepted the resignation of Jenny McNair as superintendent’s...
Mural Depicting History Of Edgerton To Be Completed In Two Weeks
PROGRESS OF MURAL …Here's how the mural looks after two days of work. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said the project should take about two weeks to complete. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Located in the center of downtown Edgerton, a beautiful mural is starting to t... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
MSNBC reporter coming home for LCC event
LIMA — Her life has taken her on a journey from Chile to Lima to in front of the cameras at MSNBC in New York City. On Friday and Saturday, Daniela Pierre-Bravo will revisit a part of that journey when she returns to Lima for appearances at Lima Central Catholic and at Vibe Coffeehouse.
Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
Edon Bombers Cheerleaders
The Edon Bombers cheerleaders competed in the All-Star Cheer Off at the Williams County Fair in Montpelier on September 13. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
Divine Mercy plans to close Antwerp and Payne churches
PAULDING – Catholics along Route 49 in Paulding County will have to travel a bit farther to attend Mass after Divine Mercy Parish announced plans to close churches in Antwerp and Payne. According to the announcement read at services this past weekend, October 30 will be the last weekend...
Montpelier Locomotive Cheerleaders
The Montpelier Locomotive cheerleaders competed in the All-Star Cheer Off at the Williams County Fair in Montpelier on September 13. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Sets Date For Trick-Or-Treat
COUNCIL … Delta Village Council decided Trick-Or-Treat night will take place on Halloween, October 31 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Delta Village Council held their regular meeting on September 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall dow... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 5 Preview
CATCH OVER THE DEFENSE … Archbold wide receiver Chase Miller catches a pass along the sideline in a season opening win over Genoa. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) The halfway point of the season is upon us already and there’s plenty on the line in week five. Among the most intriguing matchups is in Henry County as a pair of state ranked teams will tangle when Archbold visits Liberty Center.
Mayor Stockford announces fight against mystery opponent
Mayor Adam Stockford will wrestle a mystery opponent on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds. The evening event will feature a series of matches between professional wrestlers, as part of the Championship International Wrestling promotion group. “We got the Mayor fighting which will give it a little hometown...
More photos from the Fulton County Fair
Crowds walk amongst the vendors and games at the Fulton County Fair. Kamden Krisher and Jeff Overs enjoy a pony ride at the Fulton County Fair. Night Ranger performs at the Fulton County Fair on Sept. 4. Truck and tractor pulls were held at the Fulton County Fair.
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
New Parklet Around Downtown Square In Bryan
PARKLETS … Bryan has a new parklet around the downtown square. Built by Doug Soards, parklets are public seating platforms that convert curbside parking spaces into vibrant community spaces. Also known as street seats or curbside seating, most parklets have a distinctive design that creates a public gathering space, with greenery, and/or bike racks. Parklets encourage social engagement, drive economic growth, and enhance city aesthetics. This parklet is being brought to downtown Bryan via the partnership between the Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Committee and the Bryan Development Foundation. Pictured in the new space are: left to right, front row: Ann Spangler, Bryan Development Foundation representative, Teresa Maynard, Kora Brew House and Wine Bar owner, Amy Miller, President/CEO of Bryan Area Foundation. Back row, Doug Soards, builder of the parklet, and Russ Davies, Bryan Development Foundation representative. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
