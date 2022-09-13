Read full article on original website
WWE's The Bloodline Has A New Championship Title
After a fan vote, it was revealed that NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' opponent for tonight's NXT One Year Anniversary would be Wes Lee, but then Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee ahead of the match and delivered a brutal beatdown. They stomped on him and kicked him and even slammed his head into a locker door, and so when it was time for the match he said there was no opponent to fight. That's when Solo Sikoa's music hit and the Bloodline's newest member showed up, telling Hayes he had next, and they would proceed to have a match. Then Sikoa shocked everyone when he pinned Hayes and gave The Bloodline another Championship Title, and odds are we'll be seeing it soon on SmackDown, but will Hayes follow suit? We'll have to wait and see.
Who Will Play Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Film
The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, will see the retelling of the tragic Von Erich pro wrestling family. So far two of the brothers have already been cast for the film with Zac Efron playing Kevin while Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) will portray David. Deadline reported on Thursday that Jeremy Allen White, best known for his starring role in the FX critically acclaimed series The Bear, will play Kerry Von Erich.
WWE Star Reveals Injury Will Sideline Her For 9 Months
Tonight's episode of WWE NXT contained some unfortunate news, as an NXT star revealed she will be out with an injury for quite some time. During the show, Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon, and Sanga were all seen together, and you could clearly see that Leon was wearing a knee brace. She then said that "it's torn" and that she will be sidelined for up to 9 months, and then Sanga said to turn a negative into a positive and that now is Valentina's time to shine. It's unclear when the injury occurred, but we wish Yulisa all the best and a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the ring better than ever.
AEW Suspension Ends, Update on Other Wrestlers Suspended From All Out Fight
AEW suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels and Pat Buck following the locker room brawl that took place between the AEW executive vice presidents, CM Punk and Ace Steel. While it's unclear what will become of both Punk, who instigated the brawl with his comments at the pay-per-view's post-show media scrum, and Steel, who allegedly bit Omega during the incident, the EVPs were scrubbed from TV last week while the backstage officials were handed suspensions for being in proximity of the fight.
Stokely Hathaway Reveals His New Faction The Firm, Explains Why They Helped MJF Win the Casino Ladder Match
MJF cut a promo on Jon Moxley this week, warning him and everyone else left in the AEW World Championship tournament that they better stay out of his way when he decides to cash in the AEW World Championship shot he earned by winning the Casino Ladder Match back at All Out. He also decided to explain what happened that night, revealing he had a faction "on retainer" led by his best friend Stokely Hathaway. The group then arrived, with Hathaway announcing them as The Firm.
AEW Grand Slam 2022 Full Card Announced
AEW's Grand Slam event returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY on Sept. 21 for the second year in a row. Coming off the chaos of All Out and its now-infamous post-show media scrum, the young promotion will look to bounce back with a stacked episode of AEW Dynamite followed by an AEW Rampage taping. While last year's show was headlined by a non-title bout between then-champion Kenny Omega and a debuting Bryan Danielson, this year's event is all about crowning a new AEW World Champion after CM Punk was stripped of the title last week. A six-man tournament was announced with the finals being confirmed last night, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson.
Here's Why G4's WWE Themed Episode Didn't Air Today
G4 and WWE have been teaming up quite a bit since Xavier Woods joined the network, and they even created a true G4 WWE combo in the recently relaunched Arena series. The latest example of this ongoing partnership was a WWE-heavy takeover of Attack of the Show, which was set to feature Bayley, Tyler Breeze, Big E, and Kofi Kingston. Unfortunately, that didn't happen today, as the episode was cancelled. G4 announced the news on their social media pages, and while they didn't specify why it was cancelled, there was news today that G4 just suffered major layoffs, and that is likely the reason the episode was cancelled. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today's layoffs, and hopefully, everyone bounces back soon.
AEW World Title Match Set for AEW Grand Slam
All Elite Wrestling is seven days away from crowning a new world champion. Following AEW All Out, CM Punk was forced to vacate his AEW World Championship due to a triceps injury, for which he was forced to undergo surgery for and will consequently be on the shelf for upwards of eight months. Beyond the injury, Punk's controversial comments at the AEW All Out press conference has just about erased him from AEW programming, as his name and image have been omitted from recent broadcasts. Despite the injury, AEW President Tony Khan wasted no time in regards to making a new plan.
Several AEW Suspensions Lifted As Backstage Fight Investigation Continues
As All Elite Wrestling returns to normalcy on television, the backstage atmosphere is still feeling the effects of the AEW All Out backstage fight. The promotion brought in an independent firm to investigate the situation and determine the actual story, as parties involved have conflicting recollections. From CM Punk and Ace Steel's perspective, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega barged into Punk's locker room and posed an immediate threat, which is why things turned physical. From the Bucks and Omega's point of view, they simply opened Punk's locker room door, and Punk began throwing punches almost immediately.
WWE Star Reportedly Injured During NXT Tapings
WWE NXT just celebrated the 2.0 one-year anniversary with a surprising Title change and a major change for the NXT brand as a whole, though it will take a small break from being live, as next week's episode is being taped tonight. Unfortunately, Wrestling News is reporting that an injury has occurred during that taping, noting that during the episode Tony D'Angelo's match was stopped because of an apparent injury, though there are conflicting reports regarding the injury itself. If D'Angelo is really injured, we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.
AEW Roster Reportedly Not Pleased With Kenny Omega's Talent Meeting Comments
The Best Bout Machine reportedly ruffled some feathers at a recent All Elite Wrestling talent meeting. As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW Executive Vice President and active wrestler Kenny Omega was one of the key speakers at a locker room meeting several weeks ago. This meeting went down before AEW All Out and is separate from the one called recently by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho. At this meeting, Omega reportedly told the roster that "eight out of ten of the people there he wouldn't have hired." It's important to note that several sources stressed that Omega was "clearly joking" while others went as far as to say that Omega "admitted he wasn't being serious," but nevertheless the comment still rubbed some the wrong way. Omega was reportedly looking at New Japan's Will Ospreay when he made this comment, who was in the AEW locker room due to his involvement in the AEW World Trios Titles tournament.
WWE's Shawn Michaels Offers Fan Favorite an NXT Contract
WWE NXT packed quite a bit into two hours, as tonight's episode featured a surprise team-up, a cage match, and a major Title change among other memorable moments. One such moment was the in-ring debut of Hank Walker, an NXT security guard who has been butting heads with Big Body Javi over the past few weeks. Walker finally got his chance to go one-on-one with Javi, and after an impressive performance he came away with the win, and the NXT crowd has clearly been behind him from day one. They definitely showed that tonight and Shawn Michaels rewarded that by offering him an official NXT contract. You can watch the moment unfold for yourself in the post below.
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Returning to the Ring
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be returning to the ring for the first time since 2010 for the Big Time Wrestling promotion in Raleigh, North Carolina on Nov. 27. It was not announced at the time who is opponent will be. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion's last match took place in Florida Championship Wrestling (before it was rebooted as WWE's developmental territory NXT) where he teamed with his son Richie to beat The Dudebusters in Ft. Myers, Florida. His final televised match was at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view in 2009 when he faced Chris Jericho.
Logan Paul Wants WWE's Roman Reigns One on One, Reigns Responds
WWE's Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns recently touched on a number of topics during an interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, including a match against The Rock, his famous promo battle with John Cena, and more. Paul jsut recently started his WWE career, but after the interview, he revealed that he now knows who he wants to face for his next big match, and he is going big, as that opponent is none other than Reigns. Paul wants Roman one-on-one (via Fightful), and Reigns responded just as you would expect him to respond to someone looking to face the head of the Bloodline so soon.
WWE's Bayley Responds to Sasha Banks and Naomi on the Runway: "I'll Kick Their Ass If They Come Back"
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) have been quite busy since departing WWE, showing up at big premieres and even walking the runway several times during New York Fashion Week. They couldn't have been more thrilled to take part in one of fashion's biggest events, and Bayley came out to support her friends over the weekend. In a new interview with the In The Kliq Podcast, Bayley was asked about Banks and Naomi's walk on the runway, and she couldn't have been proud of them. That said, she was also asked about their current situation with WWE, and while she didn't comment on what transpired ahead of that now infamous Monday Night Raw, she did say that if they do return to WWE, she will just kick their ass, so they should probably stay on the runway.
WWE Reveals Mandy Rose's Next Challenger on NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary
Tonight's one-year anniversary of WWE NXT 2.0 had to include the show's biggest faction in Toxic Attraction, and they didn't disappoint, as Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose all headed to the ring. Rose had a lot to say about how they've been the biggest thing in NXT 2.0, and they've backed it up with an impressive Title reign. Jayne and Dolin also put the Women's Tag Team Champions on notice, but then Rose got her next challenger, as she was interrupted by Alba Fyre, and she was looking to make a statement.
AEW Star Dares Renee Paquette to Step In The Ring
This week's AEW Dynamite saw Jon Moxley defeat Sammy Guevara to advance to the AEW World Championship match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Grand Slam next week. Mox over Guevara's attempt at cheating when Anna Jay distracted the referee long enough for Tay Melo to sneak in from behind and nail the former champ with a low blow. Guevara tried to steal the win from there, but Moxley kicked out and eventually hit Death Rider for the win.
Survivor Officially Ditching Controversial Twist Ahead of Season 43
In 2021, Survivor returned after a 16-month hiatus to start a "new era" of its competition. Seasons 41 and 42 followed up the Winners at War-themed 40th installment, and introduced a lot of new elements to the game. With all-new competitors, Survivor introduced a shorter game filled with a ton of different twists, almost experimenting with new formulas. Those seasons, which filmed back-to-back, were essentially guinea pigs for certain ideas, and the production team has now had a chance to listen to feedback and evaluate how well those changes worked. Some of the themes and twists are staying around. The most controversial of them all, however, won't be returning when Season 43 debuts next week.
League of Legends Teases New Spirit Blossom Skins
League of Legends is poised to expand its Spirit Blossom line of skins soon with several new cosmetics teased this week ahead of the full reveal. The only known champion known so far to be getting a new Spirit Blossom skin is Sett, and it appears the story associated with this new Spirit Blossom event will revolve around him and his search for his estranged father. A couple of other teasers for additional champion skins were spotted in the trailer that confirmed Spirit Blossom Sett, but Riot Games hasn't yet revealed in full the next wave of Spirit Blossom skins.
MJF Fires Back at Criticism of AEW's WWE References
All Elite Wrestling has never been shy about sending shots to Titan Towers. The digs at WWE have been running since AEW's first event, which saw Cody Rhodes destroy a Triple H-esque throne with a sledgehammer. Since then, AEW has sporadically blasted World Wrestling Entertainment on weekly television, regularly coming in Max Caster's entrance raps and various in-ring promos. One star who's never been shy about dropping the odd allusion to the other side is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF has built up the "bidding war of 2024" as part of his gimmick, even if the lines between fiction and reality have become blurred in recent months.
