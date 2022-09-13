The Best Bout Machine reportedly ruffled some feathers at a recent All Elite Wrestling talent meeting. As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW Executive Vice President and active wrestler Kenny Omega was one of the key speakers at a locker room meeting several weeks ago. This meeting went down before AEW All Out and is separate from the one called recently by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho. At this meeting, Omega reportedly told the roster that "eight out of ten of the people there he wouldn't have hired." It's important to note that several sources stressed that Omega was "clearly joking" while others went as far as to say that Omega "admitted he wasn't being serious," but nevertheless the comment still rubbed some the wrong way. Omega was reportedly looking at New Japan's Will Ospreay when he made this comment, who was in the AEW locker room due to his involvement in the AEW World Trios Titles tournament.

