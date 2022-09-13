ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Biden administration considering 'litigation' against GOP governors over migrants sent to Democratic cities

The Biden administration will consider "litigation options" this week against Republican governors sending migrants from the border to Democratic cities, according to a report. The Friday meeting involving White House officials along with Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments will also discuss other border issues amid a record number...
Biden administration dogged by concerns of committing human trafficking: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts drew attention to concerns that the Biden administration's flying of illegal immigrants was human trafficking Friday on "Your World." MARTHA'S VINEYARD 'HUMANITARIAN CRISIS' STATEMENT RIDICULED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'SCREW THEM, SEND MORE'. GOV. RICKETTS: You may recall that when the Biden administration was flying these illegal...
Biden's student loan handouts a 'political trick' ahead of midterms: Montana governor

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte dubbed President Biden's student loan handouts a "political trick just ahead of an election to get attention" Tuesday on "Your World." GOV. GIANFORTE: It's the excessive spending that's driving inflation, and it's hitting hardworking Montanans very hard. Just this student loan bailout alone is going to place an additional $2,000 in debt on every American's back, whether they went to college or not, and whether they have student loan or not.
Former DOJ prosecutor says Trump's empty folders are "a game changer"

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) On Friday's...
Durham probe: Trump team says Americans should be 'waiting for the next shoe to drop' ahead of Danchenko trial

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump’s team said Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe has become "one of the most critical efforts" to restore transparency in the U.S. government, telling Fox News that the "drip-drip" of "damning" information is exposing Democrat wrongdoing and corruption while encouraging all Americans to watch for "the next shoe to drop."
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’

Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
