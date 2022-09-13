Read full article on original website
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Biden administration considering 'litigation' against GOP governors over migrants sent to Democratic cities
The Biden administration will consider "litigation options" this week against Republican governors sending migrants from the border to Democratic cities, according to a report. The Friday meeting involving White House officials along with Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments will also discuss other border issues amid a record number...
Biden administration dogged by concerns of committing human trafficking: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts drew attention to concerns that the Biden administration's flying of illegal immigrants was human trafficking Friday on "Your World." MARTHA'S VINEYARD 'HUMANITARIAN CRISIS' STATEMENT RIDICULED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'SCREW THEM, SEND MORE'. GOV. RICKETTS: You may recall that when the Biden administration was flying these illegal...
Biden's student loan handouts a 'political trick' ahead of midterms: Montana governor
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte dubbed President Biden's student loan handouts a "political trick just ahead of an election to get attention" Tuesday on "Your World." GOV. GIANFORTE: It's the excessive spending that's driving inflation, and it's hitting hardworking Montanans very hard. Just this student loan bailout alone is going to place an additional $2,000 in debt on every American's back, whether they went to college or not, and whether they have student loan or not.
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Former DOJ prosecutor says Trump's empty folders are "a game changer"
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) On Friday's...
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Durham probe: Trump team says Americans should be 'waiting for the next shoe to drop' ahead of Danchenko trial
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump’s team said Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe has become "one of the most critical efforts" to restore transparency in the U.S. government, telling Fox News that the "drip-drip" of "damning" information is exposing Democrat wrongdoing and corruption while encouraging all Americans to watch for "the next shoe to drop."
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Ex-Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern
A former Idaho state lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old state legislative intern in 2021.
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt forcefully responded to news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the relocation of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, claiming the move proves that the governor would kill "his political opponents" if he was "given the chance." Fox News Digital...
Top FBI official accused of shutting down Hunter Biden investigation must testify: GOP
The top FBI official who left the bureau in the wake of explosive Hunter Biden whistleblower allegations should be forced to testify before the Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said. FBI Assistant Special Agent Timothy Thibault, who left the bureau last month, shut down a line of inquiry into now-President...
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
Gavin Newsom asks DOJ to consider 'kidnapping' charges after GOP governors ship migrants out of state
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Department of Justice to look into whether sending migrants to other parts of the country constituted kidnapping or other federal crimes. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom asked whether actions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Gavin Newsom blasted for demanding investigation into GOP govs transporting migrants: ‘Live by your own rules’
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was raked over the coals on Twitter after he condemned conservative governors for sending migrants to blue states and demanded the Department of Justice investigate. Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbot of Texas have both been transporting illegal immigrants to liberal regions, such...
NBC’s Alcindor claims Republican women ‘extremely upset’ about abortion, feel 'betrayed' by party
NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor claimed on Tuesday that Republican women are "extremely upset" by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and now feel betrayed by their own party. During an appearance on far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid's program, the NBC Washington correspondent was asked about the...
House votes to shield federal workers from Trump 2.0 'drain the swamp' plan
House lawmakers passed legislation Thursday that says only Congress – and not the White House – can reclassify the employment status of federal workers, in a vote that was aimed at preemptively protecting the federal workforce from the possible return of President Donald Trump. Democrats called up the...
Jesse Watters: Democratic Party, media and FBI have designated the Republican party as a terrorist group
Jesse Watters: Democratic Party, media and FBI have designated the Republican party as a terrorist group.
Feds raided ex-Trump Justice official in conspiracy, obstruction probe, filing say
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Former Trump administration lawyer Jeffrey Bossert Clark told Washington, D.C., legal regulators that a federal raid of his home in June was tied to a U.S. Justice Department investigation for conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of justice, according to a filing released on Wednesday.
