Frankenstein
3d ago
when you stop the section 8 these rats would Have nothing to do but work but when everything is free there gonna have lots of time on there hands
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint near Jerome Avenue, East 165th Street
Video of a Bronx robbery was released by police as they search for the suspects involved.
Police: 2 people shot at Claremont apartment complex
The NYPD is currently searching for a suspect who shot two people at Claremont Franklin Houses on Thursday afternoon.
News 12
Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect
Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
News 12
Police: 13-year-old struck by vehicle in the Bronx
A 13-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in the Bronx Friday morning, according to the police. The FDNY says it responded to East 255th Street and Laconia Avenue for a pedestrian struck incident. Police add the 13-year-old girl was struck in her right hip at around 7:56 a.m. Minor...
amny.com
Woman cuffed for fatally shooting man and injuring another in Harlem last winter
A woman was arrested for her alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Harlem this past February. Police say that at 8:19 a.m. on Feb. 27, officers from the 25th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at 2289 5th Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 38-year-old Charles Buckner inside a parked car at the location with a gunshot wound to his head.
Teen ID'd in targeted shooting at LI McDonald's
The unidentified victim was repeatedly shot outside the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard, near S. Franklin Street, in the heart of Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
Police: Suspect caught on video trying to break into Wantagh restaurant
Police say the man used outdoor furniture to try and break through the glass at Margaritas Cafe on Wantagh Avenue.
Police reveal victim’s name in fatal McDonald’s parking lot shooting
The victim was identified as Hector Manuel Valencia Gomez.
Police: Suspect sought in Baldwin 7-Eleven robbery
According to police, the incident happened at a 7-Eleven on Merrick Road around 1 a.m.
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
Police: Tens of thousands of dollars stolen in Belmont apartment robbery
The NYPD is tracking down two people who broke into a Belmont apartment and stole tens of thousands of dollars.
News 12
Police: Young teens wanted in high-speed chase related to Woodcliff Lake burglary
Woodcliff Lake police say that when it comes to car thefts in the state, ‘it’s the wildest it’s ever been.”. Officers dealt with another attempted home burglary and car theft this week. It was the second time in three weeks that this particular family was targeted. Surveillance...
Suffern teen arrested for stealing a car an hour after being released from jail for allegedly stealing another car
A Suffern teen was arrested for stealing cars an hour after getting out of jail - for allegedly stealing another car.
News 12
Residents in Bridgeport multifamily home safely evacuate after fire sparks on front porch
Emergency crews responded to a multifamily home fire in the 500 block of Atlantic Street in Bridgeport early Friday morning. The fire broke out a little after 5 a.m. on the overhang of the front porch, and it didn't extend into the home, an official says. Everyone in the home...
NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash
A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
News 12
Police: Man assaulted roommate with kitchen knife during argument in Fairfield
A man was injured after police say his roommate assaulted him with a kitchen knife during an argument in Fairfield. Police say Sean Rogerson was arrested in connection to the attack and charged with assault. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East Wednesday morning after the...
Police: Men wanted for Queens store robbery on 109th Avenue
An armed robbery in Queens was all caught on camera and now police are searching for the men who did it.
NYPD: Man critical after bashed in head with bat in Manhattan subway station
A man is in critical condition after being bashed in the head with a bat in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Police: Man put woman in chokehold, tried to rape her
NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say attempted to rape a woman in the Bronx. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street in East Morrisania. Police said the suspect followed a 24-year-old woman, then put her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. He also made off with her cellphone after the attack, police said. Police said the woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
