ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 7

Frankenstein
3d ago

when you stop the section 8 these rats would Have nothing to do but work but when everything is free there gonna have lots of time on there hands

Reply
3
Related
News 12

Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect

Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
PEEKSKILL, NY
News 12

Police: 13-year-old struck by vehicle in the Bronx

A 13-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in the Bronx Friday morning, according to the police. The FDNY says it responded to East 255th Street and Laconia Avenue for a pedestrian struck incident. Police add the 13-year-old girl was struck in her right hip at around 7:56 a.m. Minor...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
amny.com

Woman cuffed for fatally shooting man and injuring another in Harlem last winter

A woman was arrested for her alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Harlem this past February. Police say that at 8:19 a.m. on Feb. 27, officers from the 25th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at 2289 5th Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 38-year-old Charles Buckner inside a parked car at the location with a gunshot wound to his head.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Police Precinct#Mosholu Parkway#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash

A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man put woman in chokehold, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say attempted to rape a woman in the Bronx. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street in East Morrisania. Police said the suspect followed a 24-year-old woman, then put her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. He also made off with her cellphone after the attack, police said. Police said the woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy