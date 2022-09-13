Burbank School Board candidate Larry Applebaum has been a resident since he was an infant, and although he loves traveling, Applebaum has always found himself making his way back to Burbank. He previously served as a BUSD Board of Education member from 2005 to 2017. Now, Applebaum says he is once again able to devote the time and effort necessary for a role with the board. Read on to learn about Applebaum’s appreciation of Burbank’s “small-town feel” and which local dining locations the self-proclaimed foodie loves most.

