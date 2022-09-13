Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
myburbank.com
Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: Larry Applebaum
Burbank School Board candidate Larry Applebaum has been a resident since he was an infant, and although he loves traveling, Applebaum has always found himself making his way back to Burbank. He previously served as a BUSD Board of Education member from 2005 to 2017. Now, Applebaum says he is once again able to devote the time and effort necessary for a role with the board. Read on to learn about Applebaum’s appreciation of Burbank’s “small-town feel” and which local dining locations the self-proclaimed foodie loves most.
signalscv.com
In the hands of the voters
Saugus Union School District officials clarify how board member’s resignation affects November election. After Laura Arrowsmith announced her resignation Tuesday from her position as representative of Trustee Area No. 2, Saugus Union School District officials clarified how her decision will impact voters in November. In short: It’s too late...
scvnews.com
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners. Newsom also announced $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities...
Santa Clarita Radio
College Of The Canyons Has A New Program For Those With High School Diplomas Or GEDs
When Santa Clarita residents think of where one should go seeking a new opportunity for education or job skills, College of the Canyons (COC) is their number one thought. COC is the Santa Clarita community college that locals know has helped so many people, of all different kinds of work, education, ethnic and spiritual backgrounds to complete an education and get skills for jobs.
Christian Bale brings star-power support to foster youth housing development project in Palmdale
Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale is founder of the SOS Children's Villages California project -- and he's set his sights on Palmdale for California's first ever development.
myburbank.com
Burbank Planning Board Approves Sale of Alcohol at Poquito Mas Restaurant
On Monday, September 12th, the Burbank Planning Board held a meeting. The meeting’s agenda included three proposals for minor alterations by three different parties. First, representatives of a self-storage company requested the board approve a development review and conditional use permit to replace two existing single story self-storage buildings with two new three story self-storage buildings. The facility is located on 118 Graham Place and borders the city of Glendale to the east.
L.A. council president calls for AC requirement in residential rental units
Residential rental units in Los Angeles would be required to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners, under a motion introduced Tuesday by City Council President Nury Martinez.
outlooknewspapers.com
International School Buys Pickwick Parcel
First published in the Sept. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The International School of Los Angeles, or LILA, announced on Wednesday the purchase of a 3.8-acre portion of the Pickwick property adjacent to the school’s campus. The parcel — which includes the ice rink currently home to...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale seeks to spruce up neighborhood
PALMDALE — A series of projects is set to revitalize Palmdale’s Civic Center neighborhood, including a complete revamp of Melville J. Courson Park, the city’s oldest. City leaders gathered, Wednesday, in Courson Park to celebrate the projects that they believe will create a much more walkable, enjoyable neighborhood for residents and visitors alike.
signalscv.com
Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple
Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
LASD Investigates Report of Active Shooter at Lancaster High
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Lancaster High School was on lockdown, parents panicked and law enforcement responded in record time to a reported active shooter at the school on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that ended without a trace of a shooter. Sheriff’s deputies, police officers and firefighters in the Antelope Valley...
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,862 new cases countywide and 66 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,432, county case totals to 3,435,551 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,291, with 501 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
Judge Tosses Eatery Countersuit Over Outdoor Dining Ban
The former CEO and president of the now-closed Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill lost a round in court Wednesday when a judge dismissed his countersuit against Los Angeles County, which alleged the outdoor dining ban put in place in late 2020 was unlawful under the federal and state Constitutions.
ACLU and LA County Agree on Changes at Jail Inmate Reception Center
The rare showing of equanimity came at a federal court hearing in which the parties discussed a stipulated temporary restraining order -- expected to be filed Friday -- designed to help move mentally ill inmates and others out of the inmate reception center and into secure housing within 24 hours.
scvnews.com
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25. Located in the hills of Castaic and overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and Valencia below, the grand opening celebration will...
Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found
Lancaster High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after reports of a person on campus with a gun – a report that was later deemed a hoax. The school, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. and aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the school. Law enforcement […]
scvnews.com
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a a free walk-in flu shot clinic Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The free walk-in clinic will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351. No appointment is required. The standard vaccine is...
calcoastnews.com
LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation
Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
