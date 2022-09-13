ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: Larry Applebaum

Burbank School Board candidate Larry Applebaum has been a resident since he was an infant, and although he loves traveling, Applebaum has always found himself making his way back to Burbank. He previously served as a BUSD Board of Education member from 2005 to 2017. Now, Applebaum says he is once again able to devote the time and effort necessary for a role with the board. Read on to learn about Applebaum’s appreciation of Burbank’s “small-town feel” and which local dining locations the self-proclaimed foodie loves most.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

In the hands of the voters

Saugus Union School District officials clarify how board member’s resignation affects November election. After Laura Arrowsmith announced her resignation Tuesday from her position as representative of Trustee Area No. 2, Saugus Union School District officials clarified how her decision will impact voters in November. In short: It’s too late...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners. Newsom also announced $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

College Of The Canyons Has A New Program For Those With High School Diplomas Or GEDs

When Santa Clarita residents think of where one should go seeking a new opportunity for education or job skills, College of the Canyons (COC) is their number one thought. COC is the Santa Clarita community college that locals know has helped so many people, of all different kinds of work, education, ethnic and spiritual backgrounds to complete an education and get skills for jobs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
myburbank.com

Burbank Planning Board Approves Sale of Alcohol at Poquito Mas Restaurant

On Monday, September 12th, the Burbank Planning Board held a meeting. The meeting’s agenda included three proposals for minor alterations by three different parties. First, representatives of a self-storage company requested the board approve a development review and conditional use permit to replace two existing single story self-storage buildings with two new three story self-storage buildings. The facility is located on 118 Graham Place and borders the city of Glendale to the east.
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

International School Buys Pickwick Parcel

First published in the Sept. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The International School of Los Angeles, or LILA, announced on Wednesday the purchase of a 3.8-acre portion of the Pickwick property adjacent to the school’s campus. The parcel — which includes the ice rink currently home to...
BURBANK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Garrett
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale seeks to spruce up neighborhood

PALMDALE — A series of projects is set to revitalize Palmdale’s Civic Center neighborhood, including a complete revamp of Melville J. Courson Park, the city’s oldest. City leaders gathered, Wednesday, in Courson Park to celebrate the projects that they believe will create a much more walkable, enjoyable neighborhood for residents and visitors alike.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple

Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
scvnews.com

Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,862 new cases countywide and 66 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,432, county case totals to 3,435,551 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,291, with 501 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

Judge Tosses Eatery Countersuit Over Outdoor Dining Ban

The former CEO and president of the now-closed Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill lost a round in court Wednesday when a judge dismissed his countersuit against Los Angeles County, which alleged the outdoor dining ban put in place in late 2020 was unlawful under the federal and state Constitutions.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
scvnews.com

Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch

Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25. Located in the hills of Castaic and overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and Valencia below, the grand opening celebration will...
CASTAIC, CA
calcoastnews.com

LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation

Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy