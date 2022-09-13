For the first time since 1996, the property tax rate has been reduced in the city of Edinburg.During last week’s city council meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the Edinburg City Council adopted a property tax rate of .64 cents, a four-cent reduction from the rate established three years ago, to provide residents with necessary relief among the rising costs of living.In 2019, former city council members voted to increase the tax rate from .635 to .68, which amounted to an increase of 4.5 cents. In that time, property assessment valuations have increased by approximately 30%, and when there is ...

