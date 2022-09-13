Read full article on original website
Mysterious 80,000 gallons of water on mom’s utility bill, stuck with a high bill
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are furious over an approved rate increase. According to BPUB, the rates include electricity, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting. As previously reported on ValleyCentral.com, ‘Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series […]
Hidalgo County Tax Office substations return to regular operating hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours. The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed […]
Edinburg City Council reduces tax rate for the first time in over two decades
For the first time since 1996, the property tax rate has been reduced in the city of Edinburg.During last week’s city council meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the Edinburg City Council adopted a property tax rate of .64 cents, a four-cent reduction from the rate established three years ago, to provide residents with necessary relief among the rising costs of living.In 2019, former city council members voted to increase the tax rate from .635 to .68, which amounted to an increase of 4.5 cents. In that time, property assessment valuations have increased by approximately 30%, and when there is ...
Pharr EMS ending services with cities in western Hidalgo County
Ambulance response times could be getting a lot longer in western Hidalgo County after Pharr EMS, the ambulance company that serves the area, announced it's ending its contracts with cities. Last month, the city of Pharr's EMS service sent a letter to several cities like La Joya, Peñitas, Sullivan City...
Cameron County tax offices holds employee training
Cameron County tax offices closed Wednesday for employee training. All employees trained on updated new laws and policies. Workers went through an active shooter training. The training lasted all day. All tax offices are scheduled to reopen Thursday at regular business hours at 8:00 a.m.
Border crossing delays causes frustration in community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
$20 million lottery scratch ticket sold at La Feria gas station
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $20 million scratch ticket was sold at a gas station in La Feria. According to Texas Lottery, the $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket was sold at Breaktime #2 located at 204 E. Highway 83. There are over 10 million tickets in the $20 Million Supreme. The prize was claimed […]
San Benito moves to Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito said they are moving from Stage 2 Mandatory Water Conservation restrictions to Stage 1 Voluntary Water conservations. The city’s news release said they are able to adjust restrictions due to recent rain levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs that have risen to a combined level […]
Mission CISD begins online community for alumni
MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
STC and UTRGV sign joint admission agreement
A new partnership between South Texas College and the University of Rio Grande Valley was signed Wednesday. The new agreement, called 'joint admission agreement', will make it easier for students to get their degrees. Students can apply to both schools with just one admission application. If a prospective student applies...
Rental assistance office in Brownsville reopens after backlog issues
A nonprofit organization, Come Dream. Come Build., officially reopened its doors after being closed for nearly two weeks. Come Dream. Come Build. is an organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications. The nonprofit organization closed its doors two weeks ago due to many requests, causing a backlog of applications.
Pet of the Week: Jolene
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. Jolene. Jolene is a female shepherd mix. She loves...
RGVP visits Austin to promote upcoming Valley legislative tour
AUSTIN, Texas – Members and supporters of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership visited the state Capitol in Austin recently to promote the upcoming RGV Legislative Tour. RGVP hosts a tour for state lawmakers and their staff every other year when the legislature is in session. The upcoming event takes place in Cameron and Willacy counties from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2023.
‘Bourbon Bar’ Station 1 earns Top Performer Sticker, Meat Market blames livestock for ‘low’ rating
The Food Patrol headed to Harlingen and Hidalgo County for this edition of Food 4 Thought. This week’s Top Performer is Station 1 Bar & Grill on 1662 Sam Houston Dr. The former Harlingen Fire Department station now a nighttime hotspot earned a perfect score on a July 14, 2022 Harlingen Health Inspection Report. Manager Omar Trevino […]
BP agents discover 13 migrants in refrigerated trailer
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants concealed in a refrigerated trailer. The agency’s news release said on Sept. 13 Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection. Agents discovered the migrants attempting to conceal themselves within a load of […]
New Generation of Boosters Are Here!
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County has received a shipment of the latest generation of COVID-19 vaccine known as the bivalent formulations for use as a single booster dose. The vaccines will be distributed to Hidalgo County health clinics and will be available to the public at no charge. “This is...
Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
Hispanic Heritage Month: Harlingen shop inspired by Hispanic culture provides unique items
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hispanic culture inspires many through music, art, and food but for one business owner, all those elements have successfully inspired her business. “My grandmother passed away in 2015 and gave me art supplies. I remember, let me sculpt my favorite pan dulce,” said the owner of Me Vale Creations, Sarah Soria. Soria’s favorite pan […]
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brownsville bakery serving community for 23 years
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the Rio Grande Valley having cafecito and pan (coffee and sweet bread) every morning is a staple in Hispanic culture. The RGV is home to countless panaderias or bakeries and De Ayala Bakery in Brownsville has had a close relationship with the community for over 20 years. “There’s pretty much […]
