Albany, NY

Q 105.7

Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show

A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
California State
Albany, NY
Entertainment
City
Lake Placid, NY
Q 105.7

This Sweet Nashville Treat is Only Available at 3 Capital Region Places

When I was in Nashville, we decided to go to the Goo Goo Cluster store. I also had the opportunity to make my own delicious concoction. What is a Goo Goo Cluster? It's arguably the first candy bar ever made. However, they manufacture them only in Nashville and you can't just get them anywhere. In fact, there are only three businesses in the Capital Region where you can get these sweet treats. These aren't exactly the stores you would think you could find them in. Cracker Barrel, Hobby Lobby, and the Tractor Supply Company!
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Paul Shaffer
Person
Sammy Hagar
Q 105.7

Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years

Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
TRAVEL
#Upstate Ny
Q 105.7

New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany

We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Ready to Laugh? SNL Star Set to Bring Live Comedy Show to Upstate NY

A legend of Saturday Night Live, and the big screen, is bringing his touring show to Upstate New York. The legend in question, is Adam Sandler. The comedic powerhouse recently announced dates for his Adam Sandler Live tour, and a few of the shows will be happening in the Empire State. Given that Sandler is originally from Brooklyn, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise for fans of his.
VERONA, NY
Q 105.7

This Capital Region Town Adds Mobile Surveillance to Watch You! Cool?

Cameras are everywhere. Not just because of the technology on your smart phone but everywhere. Stores, banks, city sidewalks, intersections and the front porches of America are equipped with stationary cameras for safety and security reasons. Every move you make, every breath you take, someone's watching you. Now the city...
TECHNOLOGY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

