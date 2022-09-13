ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy with Kids

The Ultimate List of Indianapolis Area Fall Festivals and Events

Fall has always been my favorite time of year. There’s something about the crisp coolness in the air and all the festivities that come with it. Autumn foliage, apple orchards, pumpkin patches, craft fairs, and Halloween events bring me so much joy. Join in the fall fun with this ultimate list of all the amazing events happening in and around Indianapolis this season. Whether you love harvest festivals, free museum days, town events, or spooky celebrations for Halloween, you’re bound to find a fabulous fall experience perfect for your family.
Indy with Kids

Lark Ranch Pumpkin Patch and More | Fall Family Fun on the Farm

Open every weekend from September 24 – October 29, 2022. Plus, look for special weekdays too!. If fall fun on the farm is what you’re looking for, Lark Ranch is a great place to visit. Located in Greenfield, Indiana, just a short drive from Indianapolis, you’ll find a whole day of fun waiting for you. Grab your pumpkins from the Lark Ranch pumpkin patch and then have a blast with all of the fun activities.
Indy with Kids

Indianapolis Date Nights | 10 Ideas for September 2022

Summer is winding down, but it’s not over yet! Call the babysitter and get another date night (or two) on the calendar before these warm summer evenings turn into chilly fall nights. We’ve got lots of outdoor options for you this month! Whether you and your sweetheart love live music, getting out in nature, catching a game, or hanging out poolside, we have you covered. Get excited for a date night exploring Indy WITHOUT the kids!
Indy with Kids

Home Depot Kids Workshops Offer Weekend Fun

I tend to dabble in a variety of arts and crafts, but have never considered myself much of a woodworker. However, my dad’s an engineer and my grandpa is a carpenter. So when I decided I wanted to build a set of lounge chairs for my front yard, I think I assumed, “It’s in my blood!” My husband and I would figure it out without a problem! It took weeks of planning, shopping for supplies, settling on design choices, and actually building our chairs. But we finally have them displayed in our garden, and the seats have become our favorite spot to hang out while the kids play outside!
Indy with Kids

Selfie Wrld Birthday Parties Are #1 with Teens

When Selfie Wrld opened its doors, I took my children with me to check it out. This new selfie museum was so much fun, I couldn’t pry them away. Our family had visited other types of selfie museums like the Museum of Ice Cream and the Hello Kitty Pop-uP, but we hadn’t been to a Selfie Wrld, the first location in Indiana. We snapped thousands of fun photos, tried new angles, worked with movement, and made ourselves comfortable with each display. As we walked out the door, my pre-teen said, “I want to have my birthday here.”
Indy with Kids

Ultimate Ninjas Indianapolis

If your kids are anything like mine, they seem to always be training for a spot on the NBC show American Ninja Warrior. Bouncing off the furniture and scaling the playground is great fun for them but having a gym modeled after the TV show where kids can train alongside ninja contenders is even better.
Indy with Kids

Wishes Dance Studio

Experience the magic of dance at Wishes Dance Studio. Conveniently located in Fishers, Wishes is a high energy and exciting dance studio that has something for all ages. Everyone from infants to adults can find a community to connect with while engaging the body and mind through dance and fitness.
Indy with Kids

Kid Friendly Brewery: MashCraft on Delaware

It’s a school night and the kids are hungry, my husband and I haven’t had a grown-up conversation or grown-up meal in months. He’s thinking of grabbing a pint at a brewery and I’m thinking somewhere our children are welcome and not seen as a nuisance the minute they walk through the door.
Indy with Kids

Looking for Your New Home? Check Out The Parks at Glen Ridge with Pyatt Builders

If you’ve been hanging around Indy with Kids for the past five years, you know that we love the gorgeous homes built by Pyatt Builders. They’re all about creating amazing communities and neighborhoods — and they’re huge supporters of the efforts of Indy with Kids. It’s for this reason I wanted to share with you their newest neighborhood on the south side of Indianapolis.
Indy with Kids

Date Night: Escape to Margaritaville

Calling all Parrotheads! Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre wraps up the summer with a seaside escape to the fabulous music of Jimmy Buffett in Escape to Margaritaville, now on stage. I had a great time checking out this show and of course the amazing buffet! Whether you’re a Jimmy Buffet...
Indy with Kids

Urban Vines in Westfield | Family-Friendly Winery

When considering locations for playdates, a winery might not sound like the most appropriate venue. However, I’ve found that Urban Vines is the perfect spot to meet up for a relaxing playdate. Located on 161st Street in Westfield, about one mile west of US 31, Urban Vines is a family friendly winery. They offer affordable tastings inside and a huge lawn in the back with a children’s playground, outdoor seating on the screened-in patio or at picnic tables on the lawn, a stage for concerts (or for kids to pretend karaoke on), a fire pit, and hills for playing tag or rolling down. Much like Oliver Winery, Daniel’s Vineyard, and nearby Spencer Farm Winery, Urban Vines is kid-friendly!
