As the weather turns colder and football kicks into high gear, thoughts here at The Clanton Advertiser start turning toward our annual Progress edition. One of our largest projects of the year, the publication features stories from all across the county, highlighting those who are a part of moving us forward. Last year, the magazine focused on Centers of Community — those people and places that first come to mind when we think of an area. The year before that told stories of overcoming the COVID pandemic, the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and other challenges. Other editions in recent years have focused on local marvels and mysteries, a typical day in the life of the county and stories of people from various generations.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO