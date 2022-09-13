ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Rebels volleyball gets postseason boost with area wins

Thorsby High School picked up three massive AHSAA Class 2A Area 6 wins this week to help boost their postseason aspirations on the volleyball court. The Rebels picked up wins over area rivals B.B. Comer High School, Central of Coosa County High School and Fayetteville High School. On Sept. 12,...
THORSBY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

OPINION: Celebrate good things in Chilton County

As the weather turns colder and football kicks into high gear, thoughts here at The Clanton Advertiser start turning toward our annual Progress edition. One of our largest projects of the year, the publication features stories from all across the county, highlighting those who are a part of moving us forward. Last year, the magazine focused on Centers of Community — those people and places that first come to mind when we think of an area. The year before that told stories of overcoming the COVID pandemic, the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and other challenges. Other editions in recent years have focused on local marvels and mysteries, a typical day in the life of the county and stories of people from various generations.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chamber holds golf tournament in Clanton

The Chilton County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament made its return to Chilton County on Sept. 15 with teams competing for over $1,000 in cash and prizes benefitting the Mike Robertson Scholarship fund. Griffin Just and Lance Bolding took home first place, Jimmy Hayes and Randy Glasscock finished second and...
CLANTON, AL
Chilton County, AL
Sports
Clanton Advertiser

Marriages

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Sept. 8-14.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County Schools sees student increase

Chilton County Schools saw an increase in enrollment this year with the average daily membership, students who are on the roll, for the first 20 days being 7,488 in kindergarten through 12th grade. Superintendent Jason Griffin said this is the number that will be used by the state to determine...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Spire presents Silver Shovel award to Clanton

Spire, a natural gas company, presented its Silver Shovel Award to the city of Clanton and its Public Works Department during the Clanton City Council meeting on Sept. 12. The award recognizes entities in the company’s service area that follow best practices when it comes to safety when digging.
CLANTON, AL
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Jemison High School#Thorsby High School#Billingsley High School
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Two-Vehicle Crash Creates I-20 Lane Blockage

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 15, has caused lane blockage. The left and right lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 182 mile marker, in Talladega County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway PatrolDivision will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Sports
alabamanews.net

Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest

A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County Schools hosts college and career fair

Local high school students were able to explore post-graduation options talking to business, higher education and military leaders at this year’s event. Organizers were pleased with the turnout and thanked Chilton Contractors, the city of Clanton and Coca Cola for sponsoring the hospitality room. Photos by JOYANNA LOVE |...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dies after Tallapoosa County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a one-car crash in Tallapoosa County. State troopers say 47-year-old Michael Steadman of Rockford was critically hurt when the car he was driving on Dudleyville Road left the roadway and hit an embankment. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville where he died.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Costume donations needed for Children’s of Alabama

The Relay for Life Queens are gearing up for Halloween by collecting new, fun costumes for children being treated at Children’s of Alabama. Donations will go to children, youth and teens who are being treated for cancer as well as other patients. Children’s of Alabama is the closest cancer treatment center for children.
CLANTON, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County fair canceled for 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 73 years, the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana is canceling the Shelby County Fair. Sadly, President Sid Wheeler said with lack of attendance, volunteers and funds, they have to cancel the fair this year. The 2021 fair attendance was about a third...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Sept. 7-13. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 210 Mile Marker South Bound. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 206 Mile Marker North Bound. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 212 Mile Marker North Bound. Fire Alarm: 700 Block 8th Street North. Police Matter: 2000 Block 7th Street North. Smoke Investigation: 100...
CLANTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks

A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
DECATUR, AL

