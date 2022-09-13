Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Rebels volleyball gets postseason boost with area wins
Thorsby High School picked up three massive AHSAA Class 2A Area 6 wins this week to help boost their postseason aspirations on the volleyball court. The Rebels picked up wins over area rivals B.B. Comer High School, Central of Coosa County High School and Fayetteville High School. On Sept. 12,...
Clanton Advertiser
OPINION: Celebrate good things in Chilton County
As the weather turns colder and football kicks into high gear, thoughts here at The Clanton Advertiser start turning toward our annual Progress edition. One of our largest projects of the year, the publication features stories from all across the county, highlighting those who are a part of moving us forward. Last year, the magazine focused on Centers of Community — those people and places that first come to mind when we think of an area. The year before that told stories of overcoming the COVID pandemic, the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and other challenges. Other editions in recent years have focused on local marvels and mysteries, a typical day in the life of the county and stories of people from various generations.
Clanton Advertiser
Chamber holds golf tournament in Clanton
The Chilton County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament made its return to Chilton County on Sept. 15 with teams competing for over $1,000 in cash and prizes benefitting the Mike Robertson Scholarship fund. Griffin Just and Lance Bolding took home first place, Jimmy Hayes and Randy Glasscock finished second and...
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
Clanton Advertiser
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Schools sees student increase
Chilton County Schools saw an increase in enrollment this year with the average daily membership, students who are on the roll, for the first 20 days being 7,488 in kindergarten through 12th grade. Superintendent Jason Griffin said this is the number that will be used by the state to determine...
Clanton Advertiser
Spire presents Silver Shovel award to Clanton
Spire, a natural gas company, presented its Silver Shovel Award to the city of Clanton and its Public Works Department during the Clanton City Council meeting on Sept. 12. The award recognizes entities in the company’s service area that follow best practices when it comes to safety when digging.
Village Living
2 restaurants announce future Vestavia Hills openings while 3 others close
It’s been a busy summer for the restaurant scene in Vestavia Hills. Several restaurants have closed while two more have announced they will be coming to the city in the near future. Mama Coco Cantina & Grill will move into the former Metro Diner space at 1088 Montgomery Highway,...
UPDATED: Two-Vehicle Crash Creates I-20 Lane Blockage
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 15, has caused lane blockage. The left and right lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 182 mile marker, in Talladega County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway PatrolDivision will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
WSFA
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban remarks 4-word phrase should be Alabama's motto after close win over Texas
Nick Saban took great offense to some of his players doing a “horns down” hand sign after Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, last Saturday. The Crimson Tide coach yelled at the offending players and shouted an expletive. On his radio show Thursday, Saban suggested that the four-word phrase might...
alabamanews.net
Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest
A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Schools hosts college and career fair
Local high school students were able to explore post-graduation options talking to business, higher education and military leaders at this year’s event. Organizers were pleased with the turnout and thanked Chilton Contractors, the city of Clanton and Coca Cola for sponsoring the hospitality room. Photos by JOYANNA LOVE |...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Tallapoosa County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a one-car crash in Tallapoosa County. State troopers say 47-year-old Michael Steadman of Rockford was critically hurt when the car he was driving on Dudleyville Road left the roadway and hit an embankment. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville where he died.
Clanton Advertiser
Costume donations needed for Children’s of Alabama
The Relay for Life Queens are gearing up for Halloween by collecting new, fun costumes for children being treated at Children’s of Alabama. Donations will go to children, youth and teens who are being treated for cancer as well as other patients. Children’s of Alabama is the closest cancer treatment center for children.
wbrc.com
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 73 years, the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana is canceling the Shelby County Fair. Sadly, President Sid Wheeler said with lack of attendance, volunteers and funds, they have to cancel the fair this year. The 2021 fair attendance was about a third...
This $2.7 million Alabama lakeside house is a prime spot to entertain
A Tallapoosa County home recently sold after an extensive set of renovations - but it doesn’t hurt to have almost 600 feet of shoreline to go along with the roof over your head. This home off Lake Hill Drive in Alexander City recently sold for $2.6 million after listing...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Sept. 7-13. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 210 Mile Marker South Bound. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 206 Mile Marker North Bound. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 212 Mile Marker North Bound. Fire Alarm: 700 Block 8th Street North. Police Matter: 2000 Block 7th Street North. Smoke Investigation: 100...
WAAY-TV
Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks
A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
