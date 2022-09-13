Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Armed convicted felon is arrested after lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga
An armed convicted felon was arrested after a lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 11, Rancho Cucamonga Station deputies conducted a proactive area check looking for James Webster, a 47-year-old Ontario resident, who was believed to be in the area of 9th Street and Grove Avenue. Webster had three outstanding arrest warrants for charges including drugs and weapons, and was believed to be armed.
vvng.com
Vehicle set on fire behind vacant building in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters knocked down a vehicle fire behind a vacant building in old town Victorville Thursday morning. At about 6:30 am, on September 15, 2022, Victorville Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Seventh and B Streets for an unknown type of fire near the Guadalajara Meat Market.
Dramatic bodycam video shows San Bernardino police rescue mother, 2 children from flash flood
San Bernardino police have released dramatic body camera video showing officers rescuing a mother and two children from a flash flood over the weekend.
Gunman sought after teen shot in Rancho Cucamonga
Police are asking for the public’s help after someone opened fire on two teenagers in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday night, wounding one of them. The shooting was reported around 9:17 p.m. at the 7100 block of Agate Street, according to Rancho Cucamonga Police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one teenager had been shot […]
NBC Los Angeles
Person Detained in Fatal Overdose at Hollywood's Bernstein High School
A person of interested was detained Thursday morning in connection with the overdose death of a student at Helen Bernstein High School earlier this week, according to a source close to the investigation. The person of interest has not yet been identified by authorities. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office...
NBC Los Angeles
Boy, 15, Arrested in Teen Girl's Fatal Overdose at High School in Hollywood
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the overdose death of a student at Helen Bernstein High School earlier this week, Los Angeles police said Thursday. The boy, a student at an independent charter school located on the same campus in Hollywood, also was accused in an...
Man accused of illegally carrying high-capacity rifle in public posts bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
z1077fm.com
Report of Child Molestation in Morongo Basin Leads to Arrest of a Foster Parent
A foster parent was arrested on suspcion of child molestation after a report was received and investigated by the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Jef Harmatz joins us with details about this investigation. Juan Antonio Esparza, a 71 year-old resident of Barstow, was arrested Thursday (September 15), after an investigation...
vvng.com
Man airlifted after multi-vehicle crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on September 15, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mesa Linda Avenue. Firefighters with Victorville City Fire responded to the...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. makes major drug bust while being filmed by "Cops" camera crew
The Fontana Police Department made a major drug bust on Sept. 13, and sometime in the future, footage of the incident could be on a TV show. At about 9:13 p.m., Fontana officers conducted a traffic stop at Foothill Boulevard and East Avenue on a semi-truck for vehicle code violations, all while a film crew from the show "Cops" was at the scene.
KTLA.com
Fairview Fire evacuees return home, some have lost everything
Fire crews continue to make progress on the Fairview Fire, which remains at 28,307 acres but is now at 84% containment. With full containment of the blaze near Hemet expected on Saturday, some evacuees have been allowed to return home, though with 22 structures destroyed and five damaged, some don’t have a home to return to.
NBC Los Angeles
Car-to-Car Shooting Investigation Closes 110 Freeway
All lanes on the northbound side of the 110 Freeway reopened Thursday evening after being closed due to a police investigation into a car-to-car shooting. A man was seriously injured in the freeway shooting in the South Los Angeles area. Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
vvng.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into the same Apple Valley business twice in one night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was arrested after burglarizing the same business twice on the same night. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 3:20 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Open Water Aquarium.
iecn.com
Colton Police Officer Edgar Perez saves a life
On September 6th, 2022, Colton Mayor Frank Navarro and the city council presented Colton Police Department Officer Edgar Perez with a Police Officers Life Saving Award. In early August, the Colton Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a Colton residence to provide aid to an elderly woman who had food lodged in her throat, which blocked her airway and caused her to choke.
z1077fm.com
Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms
On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion robbery
Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in which a Riverside woman was held at gunpoint, and are suspected in other crimes in neighboring counties.Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, was arrested on Sept. 6, while 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley was taken into custody two days later. They were both booked on home invasion robbery and weapons violations and are being held on $1 million bail, Riverside police said.Police say the two men are suspects in a May 17 home invasion robbery that took place in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in...
KTLA.com
Dozens of structures damaged or destroyed by mudslides and flooding in San Bernardino County
Authorities have determined that nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week. San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”. In Forest...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Sentenced in Long Beach Halloween DUI Crash That Killed Family of Three
A man was sentenced to prison Thursday in a Long Beach DUI crash that killed a family of three as they were trick-or-treating on Halloween. Carlo Adrian Navarro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and ordered to pay restitution as family members looked on in the courtroom during an emotional hearing. They delivered statements during the sentencing phase of the trial.
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Man Arrested for Suspicion of Violently Resisting Arrest Twice in Two Weeks
A Yucca Valley man has been arrested twice in two weeks, both times for suspicion of assaulting San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. On September 4, a Deputy responded to a call of a man walking northbound in lanes of traffic on Sage Ave near Carlyle Drive in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs identified the man as Charles Pritchett, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, and report that when the deputy approached him, a fled. A foot pursuit ensued, during which Sheriffs say that Pritchett turned around and assaulted the Deputy. Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of Resisting an Executive Officer, and was admitted to a hospital for an unrelated issue.
