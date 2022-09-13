Read full article on original website
These days, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) from "The Young and the Restless" has become used to playing with fire. He's determined to take down his father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) so he can finally be held accountable for his actions — and to make up for all the years he felt lesser than his siblings, per Soaps.com. His strained relationship with his family has leaked into other aspects of his life.
Welcome Back: The Old Adam Returns To The Young and the Restless
Adam Newman has done a lot of damage on The Young and the Restless. There was the baby kidnapping, the adult kidnapping, the lying, the blackmailing, the love and leave 'em lifestyle, and the conviction that Connor Newman was the most amazing child who ever lived. However, he seemed to have mellowed over the past year.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind
Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Catches Brooke With [Spoiler]… and No, It’s Not [Spoiler]!
Just when we thought we knew exactly where Bold & Beautiful was going, this week’s preview takes a zig instead of the zag we expected. The one thing we can predict with absolute certainty? That Ridge is about to go into full-blown hypocrite mode and have a total meltdown in 3… 2…
How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
What Happened to Roman on DAYS OF OUR LIVES
The history of Roman Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES can be a little confusing, so we’re here to tray and straighten things out for you if you need it! The character first appeared in December 1981 and was played by Wayne Northrop until his exit in 1984. Roman returned to the canvas in January 1986, played by Drake Hogestyn, although in 1991, Northrop returned to reclaim his role. (We’ll get to that in a bit!) After his departure in 1994, Roman remained off-camera until the character was recast with Josh Taylor in July 1997. (This surprised some DAYS fans as Taylor had previously played Chris Kositchek on the soap!)
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
Bachelorette ‘splits’ from fiance before finale airs- find out which star’s fairytale ending fell apart after filming
A STAR of the Bachelorette has reportedly split from her fiance before the season finale airs. Find out whether 26-year-old Rachel Recchia or 31-year-old Gabby Windey’s fairytale ending fell apart soon after filming. WARNING: Spoilers Ahead. According to Reality Steve, Rachel ends up engaged to Tino Franco, 28, at...
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 4 Actors Who Could Be Leaving the Show
Following Rena Sofer's exit, speculation is beginning on what other 'The Bold and the Beautiful' actors could also be leaving.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Why Did Heather Tom Leave?
Heather Tom's soap opera career began in 1990 when she was cast as Victoria Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness
"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
General Hospital's Maurice Benard Previews A Shocking September For Sonny
Ever since "General Hospital" mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) found himself washed downriver after a footbridge he was on collapsed, his life was never the same. He landed in the town of Nixon Falls with amnesia, thought his name was "Mike," and ended up falling in love with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) who kept his true identity secret, per Soaps In Depth. After regaining his memory, Sonny was at first angry with Nina for keeping him from his family, making them think he was dead. However, the memories of his simple life in Nixon Falls, as well as the love "Mike" felt for Nina, stayed with him and integrated into his personality. Thus, he and his wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) got divorced yet again.
The Young And The Restless' Nikki And The Bold And The Beautiful's Deacon Will Soon Reunite
One of the biggest episodes in soap history is about to take place. On Monday, September 26, "The Young and the Restless" is going to crossover with "The Bold and the Beautiful" in an epic blend of storylines, per Daytime Confidential. "Y&R" is celebrating a major milestone next March — their 50th anniversary and decided to treat their long-time fans with the rare crossover episode sooner than later, instead of waiting until next year.
