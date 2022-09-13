ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Rebels volleyball gets postseason boost with area wins

Thorsby High School picked up three massive AHSAA Class 2A Area 6 wins this week to help boost their postseason aspirations on the volleyball court. The Rebels picked up wins over area rivals B.B. Comer High School, Central of Coosa County High School and Fayetteville High School. On Sept. 12,...
THORSBY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County Schools sees student increase

Chilton County Schools saw an increase in enrollment this year with the average daily membership, students who are on the roll, for the first 20 days being 7,488 in kindergarten through 12th grade. Superintendent Jason Griffin said this is the number that will be used by the state to determine...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

OPINION: Celebrate good things in Chilton County

As the weather turns colder and football kicks into high gear, thoughts here at The Clanton Advertiser start turning toward our annual Progress edition. One of our largest projects of the year, the publication features stories from all across the county, highlighting those who are a part of moving us forward. Last year, the magazine focused on Centers of Community — those people and places that first come to mind when we think of an area. The year before that told stories of overcoming the COVID pandemic, the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and other challenges. Other editions in recent years have focused on local marvels and mysteries, a typical day in the life of the county and stories of people from various generations.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County Schools hosts college and career fair

Local high school students were able to explore post-graduation options talking to business, higher education and military leaders at this year’s event. Organizers were pleased with the turnout and thanked Chilton Contractors, the city of Clanton and Coca Cola for sponsoring the hospitality room. Photos by JOYANNA LOVE |...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chamber holds golf tournament in Clanton

The Chilton County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament made its return to Chilton County on Sept. 15 with teams competing for over $1,000 in cash and prizes benefitting the Mike Robertson Scholarship fund. Griffin Just and Lance Bolding took home first place, Jimmy Hayes and Randy Glasscock finished second and...
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee home opener moved to Cramton Bowl amid construction delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has announced its home-opening Hall of Fame football game against Allen University will be moved to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game, scheduled for Sept. 24, will be moved due to recent weather delays for construction at Tuskegee’s Abott Memorial Alumni Stadium, according to university officials. It is undergoing a transformation for new field turf, along with a new facility that will house locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and space for sports medicine.
TUSKEGEE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'

Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Wide Receiver Out Against Louisiana-Monroe

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Clanton Advertiser

Marriages

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Sept. 8-14.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Costume donations needed for Children’s of Alabama

The Relay for Life Queens are gearing up for Halloween by collecting new, fun costumes for children being treated at Children’s of Alabama. Donations will go to children, youth and teens who are being treated for cancer as well as other patients. Children’s of Alabama is the closest cancer treatment center for children.
CLANTON, AL
WTVM

1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

