Clanton Advertiser
Rebels volleyball gets postseason boost with area wins
Thorsby High School picked up three massive AHSAA Class 2A Area 6 wins this week to help boost their postseason aspirations on the volleyball court. The Rebels picked up wins over area rivals B.B. Comer High School, Central of Coosa County High School and Fayetteville High School. On Sept. 12,...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Schools sees student increase
Chilton County Schools saw an increase in enrollment this year with the average daily membership, students who are on the roll, for the first 20 days being 7,488 in kindergarten through 12th grade. Superintendent Jason Griffin said this is the number that will be used by the state to determine...
Clanton Advertiser
OPINION: Celebrate good things in Chilton County
As the weather turns colder and football kicks into high gear, thoughts here at The Clanton Advertiser start turning toward our annual Progress edition. One of our largest projects of the year, the publication features stories from all across the county, highlighting those who are a part of moving us forward. Last year, the magazine focused on Centers of Community — those people and places that first come to mind when we think of an area. The year before that told stories of overcoming the COVID pandemic, the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and other challenges. Other editions in recent years have focused on local marvels and mysteries, a typical day in the life of the county and stories of people from various generations.
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Schools hosts college and career fair
Local high school students were able to explore post-graduation options talking to business, higher education and military leaders at this year’s event. Organizers were pleased with the turnout and thanked Chilton Contractors, the city of Clanton and Coca Cola for sponsoring the hospitality room. Photos by JOYANNA LOVE |...
Clanton Advertiser
Chamber holds golf tournament in Clanton
The Chilton County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament made its return to Chilton County on Sept. 15 with teams competing for over $1,000 in cash and prizes benefitting the Mike Robertson Scholarship fund. Griffin Just and Lance Bolding took home first place, Jimmy Hayes and Randy Glasscock finished second and...
WSFA
Tuskegee home opener moved to Cramton Bowl amid construction delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has announced its home-opening Hall of Fame football game against Allen University will be moved to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game, scheduled for Sept. 24, will be moved due to recent weather delays for construction at Tuskegee’s Abott Memorial Alumni Stadium, according to university officials. It is undergoing a transformation for new field turf, along with a new facility that will house locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and space for sports medicine.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'
Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban remarks 4-word phrase should be Alabama's motto after close win over Texas
Nick Saban took great offense to some of his players doing a “horns down” hand sign after Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, last Saturday. The Crimson Tide coach yelled at the offending players and shouted an expletive. On his radio show Thursday, Saban suggested that the four-word phrase might...
Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Schedule Release: Three-and-Out
Which games and opponent stand out on the Crimson Tide's 2022-2023 schedule.
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Alabama Wide Receiver Out Against Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.
19-year-old autistic student on way to school bus injured in Helena hit-and-run
A 19-year-old autistic student on her way to school in Shelby County was hospitalized Thursday after she was injured in a hit-a-run while she was walking to catch a bus. The crash happened at just after 7 a.m. on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba neighborhood, according to Helena police.
Clanton Advertiser
Student Who Threated Tuscaloosa Middle School Identified, Apprehended
Police and school officials have identified and apprehended the student they believe is responsible for a threatening phone call that sent two Tuscaloosa City schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. In a press release distributed Wednesday, a TCS spokeswoman said Eastwood Middle School and Paul W. Bryant High School were both...
ABC 33/40 News
Student removed from school after threat reported at West End High School
A student was removed from school after a threat was reported to the School Resource Officer at West End High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to a joint statement Wednesday from Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby. According to the statement, the SRO...
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
Clanton Advertiser
Costume donations needed for Children’s of Alabama
The Relay for Life Queens are gearing up for Halloween by collecting new, fun costumes for children being treated at Children’s of Alabama. Donations will go to children, youth and teens who are being treated for cancer as well as other patients. Children’s of Alabama is the closest cancer treatment center for children.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin hilariously trolled Mike Locksley during 'low point' in former Alabama assistant's career
During last week’s ESPN College GameDay, Gene Wojciechowski had a story on Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s pattern of hiring maligned coaches before they get a second chance as a head coach. Two of those coaches were Mike Locksley and Lane Kiffin and after the piece Wojciechowski joined...
WTVM
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
