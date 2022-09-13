Read full article on original website
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
Hudson Valley Dog Breeder Recently Featured on ‘Inside Edition’
Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved Corgis have a Hudson Valley connection. The passing of the Queen has been all over the news lately and many people have commented on her love of animals, but especially her love for the Corgi dog breed, Throughout her life Queen Elizabeth has always had Corgis, but many people didn't know much about them. However, the Queen changed that throughout her reign.
‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Signs With Stagecoach Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Actor Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) has signed with Stagecoach Entertainment for management. Barnett is perhaps best known for his starring role opposite Natasha Lyonne on the Emmy-winning series Russian Doll, which Lyonne created with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler for Netflix. The show centers on Nadia (Lyonne), a cynical young woman in New York City who keeps dying and returning to the party that’s being thrown in her honor on that same evening, ultimately trying to find a way out of this strange time loop. Barnett’s character, Alan Zaveri, comes to bond with Nadia, given the fact that he is...
TVLine Items: Rachel Bloom Joins Julia, Bling Ring Docuseries Trailer and More
Julia Child is getting a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rachel Bloom, who created and starred on the aforementioned CW dramedy, has joined the HBO Max series Julia for Season 2, our sister site Variety reports. The actress will recur as Elaine Levitch, “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS...
A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom
Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.
Everything to Know About ‘Winter House’ Season 2: Cast, Release Date, Trailer and More
All in the family! The season 2 trailer for Winter House debuted on September 15, and features some familiar faces from other beloved Bravo reality shows, including Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm. Read on for everything we know so far about the upcoming season, including the cast, premiere date, and more.
tvinsider.com
‘The Good Fight’ Reveals What Happened to Peter & Alicia from ‘The Good Wife’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Good Fight Season 6 Episode 2 “The End of the Yips.”]. The Good Fight got very Good Wife-y in the latest episode, with Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) stopping by to help his daughter Marissa (Sarah Steele), and offering an update on two major players of the original series.
‘The Real Love Boat’: CBS Reveals Cold Open Featuring Ted Lange Cameo
CBS is preparing to set sail with The Real Love Boat by sharing the cold open of its new dating show aboard a Princess Cruises ship. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell will host the veritable Love Island on the sea adventure that will bring 12 singles together for love on the Lido deck. Like the dramatized version from the ’70s, the unscripted show will feature three key crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman (Bartender) and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director) — to serve in matchmaking roles. Even Ted Lange, who played the original bartender Isaac Washington on the drama, makes...
Ernie Hudson Says Quantum Leap's Magic 'Would Love to Get' Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett Back Home
In the original Quantum Leap series, which ran from 1989 to 1993 on NBC, Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Christopher Kirby) was just a soldier in the Vietnam War when Samuel Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaped into him in the Season 3 episode “The Leap Home, Part 2 (Vietnam).” Decades later, NBC’s upcoming revival — premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c — now finds Magic (played by Ernie Hudson) heading up the rebooted Quantum Leap project with the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine, and the man who created it. “[Magic] spent pretty much all of his adult life in the military...
