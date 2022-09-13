Read full article on original website
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect During Fall 2022 Season
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal there will be lots of drama for the Forrester and Logans during the fall 2022 season.
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About A Sally-Nick Pairing
These days, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) from "The Young and the Restless" has become used to playing with fire. He's determined to take down his father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) so he can finally be held accountable for his actions — and to make up for all the years he felt lesser than his siblings, per Soaps.com. His strained relationship with his family has leaked into other aspects of his life.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
Soap Stars Kirsten Storms And Brandon Barash Share A Back To School Adventure
As Soap Central reports, "General Hospital" star Kirsten Storms started acting at age 5. Children of the '90s may remember her Disney Channel TV movie from 1999, "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century." In 2005 she took over the role of Maxie Jones on "GH" and the character has had her share of drama and romance over the years, especially with computer hacker extraordinaire Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), per Soap Hub.
The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver’s Limp Fans Hated Came From Drunken Night Out
Actor Dennis Weaver had a limp while playing Chester Goode in 'Gunsmoke,' which came as a result of a drunken night out.
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
What Happened to Roman on DAYS OF OUR LIVES
The history of Roman Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES can be a little confusing, so we’re here to tray and straighten things out for you if you need it! The character first appeared in December 1981 and was played by Wayne Northrop until his exit in 1984. Roman returned to the canvas in January 1986, played by Drake Hogestyn, although in 1991, Northrop returned to reclaim his role. (We’ll get to that in a bit!) After his departure in 1994, Roman remained off-camera until the character was recast with Josh Taylor in July 1997. (This surprised some DAYS fans as Taylor had previously played Chris Kositchek on the soap!)
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind
Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: A Final 2 Crashes and Burns Less Than 24 Hours After It Forms
Two 'Big Brother 24' players solidified a final two deal during the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6, but it was seemingly nullified by the evening.
Why General Hospital Fans Think Evil Esme Is Back For Revenge
Since 1995, Maura West has been a prolific soap opera actress starring on such shows as "As the World Turns" and "The Young and the Restless." Since 2013, she has stirred up trouble on "General Hospital" as former gangster Ava Jerome. She murdered Connie Falconeri (Megan Ward), has been arrested, escaped from jail, shot people, ran a gambling den, and covered up another murder among a litany of crimes, making a lot of enemies over the years, per Soap Central. Ava also married Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), but according to the San Francisco News, the two are on the outs because Nikolas slept with his son's girlfriend, the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl).
‘The Young and the Restless’: Why Did Heather Tom Leave?
Heather Tom's soap opera career began in 1990 when she was cast as Victoria Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'
Michael Weatherly Is No Longer the Only ‘NCIS’ Star Hinting at the Return of Tony DiNozzo
Now that Michael Weatherly has ended his six-season run on ‘Bull’ his fans want him to return to ‘NCIS’ ASAP!
SheKnows
General Hospital Shake-Up: By Week’s End, Two Couples Could Be Over… and Two New Ones Could Be Paired
Romance — and trouble — is in the air at the Quartermaine picnic!. The moment General Hospital‘s Leo began whipping up a batch of “Sicilian thunderbolt,” we started having flashbacks to that time All My Children‘s David accidentally dosed half of Pine Valley with Libidozone. And while the boy’s love potion seemed harmless enough, we can’t imagine that even this show — with it’s much-discussed pacing problems — would spend two days in the kitchen with Leo and not have it going somewhere.
How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out
'General Hospital' is undergoing massive casting shakeups with Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman reportedly on their way out.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
